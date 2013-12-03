Walker’s Point Anodyne Coffee Roasting Company Awarded Organic Certification

Anodyne Coffee Roasting Company’s recently opened roasting and packaging facility at 224 W. Bruce St. has been awarded organic certification by the nonprofit Midwest Organic Services Association (MOSA). In order to be certified, Anodyne had to prove that its organic products would not be in contact with non-organic matter and meet other processing, handling and offering criteria.

In a press release, Anodyne states that they have “always strived to buy and offer sustainably grown coffees, many of which met organic certification standards, but could not be labeled as such without the certification of the company as a whole. Anodyne has always believed in the importance of sustainability and continues to work toward socially responsible practices.” This environmentally friendly roaster is also Fair Trade and Rainforest Alliance certified, and is a member of the Green Masters Program of Wisconsin, Local First Milwaukee and Focus on Energy.

On Nov. 29, the roaster introduced two Ninety Plus coffees to its already luscious line-up: a Panama Gesha and an Ethiopia Sidama Nekisse. Ninety Plus is recognized for working directly with farmers to produce its boutique-quality coffee and Anodyne is pleased to be offering these dynamically flavored brews. The Panama exhibits flavors of peach, honeysuckle and citrus, while the Nekisse has a creamy mouthfeel, heavy berry jam flavor and layers of citrus.

Anodyne will be holding “public cuppings” the first two weekends of December. Four coffees, including the Panama and Nekisse, will be available for sampling. The cuppings will offer a glimpse into how coffee professionals make selections when purchasing from green coffee importers, as well as help to give a clear understanding of what defines specialty coffees through a multi-sensory experience.