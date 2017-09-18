Walker’s Point to Host Inaugural 5th Street Festival

On Saturday, Sept. 23 a vibrant lineup of music, food and diverse entertainment will descend upon 5th St. in Walker’s Point for the first-ever Fifth Street Festival.

Evan Christian, Hamburger Mary’s Drag Divas, Milwaukee Ballet and more will provide entertainment.

“We haven’t had a signature event that combines all the elements of the neighborhood: the food, the breweries, the crafts, the musical acts,” said Cristian Vega of the Walker’s Point Association and co-owner of Screaming Tuna in a press release.

Food from Hamburgr Mary’s, Fuel Café, Screaming Tuna, Movida and more will be available. Drinks will be available for purchase from Great Lakes Distillery, MobCraft Beer, Brenner Brewing and more.

The event is family-friendly and runs for noon-10 p.m. You can find more information here.