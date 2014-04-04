"Walking With Dinosaurs" is Coming to the Bradley Center in October

Based on the award-winning BBC Television Series, Walking With Dinosaurs: The Arena Spectacular will appear at Milwaukee’s BMO Harris Bradley Center for a eight performance engagement from Oct. 15 to Oct. 19.

The show depicts the dinosaurs’ evolution and features scenes of interactions between dinosaurs, with depictions of how carnivorous dinosaurs evolved to walk on two legs and how herbivores fended off their predators. The production will also showcase changes to the dinosaurs that have been revealed by the latest scientific research.

Dinosaurs featured in the show include the Tyrannosaurus Rex, Plateosaurus, Liliensternus, Stegosaurus, Allosaurus, Torosaurus, Utahraptor and the Brachiosaurus.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 4. For ticket information, visit Ticketmaster.com or call 800-745-3000.