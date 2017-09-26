Warby Parker to Open Third Ward Location on Friday

Warby Parker, an eyeglass and sunglass company founded in 2010, will open their first Milwaukee location at 241 N. Broadway in the Third Ward on Friday, Sept. 29.

“We looked all over Milwaukee for the perfect location,” said co-founder and co-CEO Dave Gilboa, “and we’ve found it in the Third Ward. We’re particularly excited about the incredible theaters and galleries that we’ll get to call neighbors there—we know we’re in great company.”

The store’s interior is inspired by classic libraries, with book displays, brass detailing and eyeglasses on display in light oak shelving.

An original, special-to-Milwaukee mural by Philadelphia-based artist Nate Harris will be on display at the back of the store.

Warby Parker will debut the Baker in Striped Sassafras, a pair of limited edition, Third Ward-exclusive sunglasses, to celebrate the new opening.

The store will be open daily 11 a.m.-7 p.m.