‘Wastelands 2’ Film Installation Makes Milwaukee Debut

On Friday, July 7, "Wastelands 2," an immersive film installation, will make its Milwaukee debut. Created by artist, Andrew Shirley, the debut will take place at The Lindsay Building (126 S. 2nd St.).

"Wastelands 2" is an existential film set in a post-apocalyptic, graffiti-based world. The plot revolves around three characters who cross paths on a journey to find the meaning of a trail of artwork left behind from a nomadic artist. The film features several prominent New York graffiti artist and uses guerilla film making practices.

Shirley’s previous projects have appeared in PS 1, MOCA, Museum of Sex and McDonald’s International and his films have been screened in over 300 cities worldwide.

You can find more information here.