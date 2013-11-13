Watch Corey Hart Show Off His Healed Knees in This Workout Video

Corey Hart is a very good baseball player. He is also a very injury-prone baseball player. When he's not ruining one knee, he's ruining the other while trying to heal the first knee. Missing the entire 2013 season with those injuries has driven down the free agent's value considerably, so to prove that he's still got the goods, his agency took to Twitter this week to share a video of Hart showing off his surgically repaired knees, and sure enough, the new, improved Corey Hart looks pretty quick on his feet. The video is even more inspiring, however, when you sync it to the Survivor classic "Eye of the Tiger," which we've embedded along with the workout clip for your enjoyment.

There have been conflicting reports about how interested the Brewers are in re-signing their towering first basemen, but SB Nation reported today the team is considering it.