Watch a Fake Chef Trick Local News Anchors Into Eating Disgusting Things

Found Footage Festival creators Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher are masters in proving that it really, really doesn't take very much to be featured on morning news. Along with actor Mark Proksch, Pickett and Prueher helped arrange fake yo-yo master Kenny "K-Strass" Strasser's emotional breakdown tour of local news stations several years ago, and over the holidays they debuted a new creation played by Prueher: Chef Keith Guerke, a self-taught chef specializing in leftovers.

In a montage of Chef Guerke's appearances on morning broadcasts around Wisconsin and Illinois posted to the Found Footage Festival website this morning, Chef Keith has anchors sample disgusting concoctions like a ham and gravy smoothie and a mashed-potato ice cream cone with corn sprinkles and a cranberry cherry on top. He also shares some very important made-up facts. Did you know the average human ingests more than a pound and a half of feces each year?

Watch Chef Keith hang with Fox 6's Nicole Koglin and do his part to combat suicides due to leftover-related stress below:

