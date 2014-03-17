Watch Gov. Scott Walker Hug Sesame Street Muppets You've Never Heard Of

During the 2014 National Governors Association winter meeting last month, 12 governors took a break from hard politics to film public service announcements for healthy eating, including Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, who partnered with "Sesame Street" muppets Rosita and Abby Cadabby for a pair of spots. No word on why more popular characters like Elmo, Big Bird and Ernie refused to appear with Walker, but you can watch the PSAs below. In one spot a muppet requests a hug; in the other he explains that eating bananas does not, in fact, make someone bananas.