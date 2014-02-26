Watch Hank The Dog Run The Sausage Race, Be Adorable

While the Brewers' latest acquisition Hank the Dog continues to garner national coverage, the team keeps finding adorable new activities for him. Today the pup, who now has his own Twitter account—that's him chewing a glove in his profile pic—entered his first race against Klement's Famous Racing Sausages. You can watch video below to see how he fared. Spoiler alert: he didn't do all that well—even Chorizo beat him—but in fairness Hank seemed a little confused by his tiny hot dog costume (his adorable, adorable hot dog costume).

There's still no word on whether Hank will return to Milwaukee with the team and whether you will be able to hug him, but that first prospect, at least, seems more and more likely by the day.