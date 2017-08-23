Where to Watch the Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight in Milwaukee

This Saturday, two of the most well known names in fighting will come together for the biggest boxing match since Floyd Mayweather took on Manny Pacquiao in May of 2015. Mayweather and Conor McGregor will face off at 9 p.m. in the T-Mobile Arena located in Las Vegas. Being 1800 miles away from Sin City doesn’t mean that the party won’t be happening in Milwaukee. We’ve gathered the seven of the best spots around town to watch the big fight go down.

Buddha Lounge: Want to get your spot now? No problem. Save $5 and buy tickets for $20 online or $25 at the door. Stop by this East Side favorite for $3 “Wings Six Packs,” $5 chicken skewers, $10 domestic and $12 craft beer pitchers.

Three Lions Pub: Reserve your four top for $200, six top for $300 or eight top table for $400 now for no additional cover charge. Each table will include up to two bottles of New Amsterdam (flavor of your choice), as well as two mixers. Three Lions will also have a special fight night appetizer sampler and a McGregor burger available throughout the night. The fight will be shown on one half of the bar, while the other half will be business as usual with no cover.

Red Lion Pub: Three Lions Pub's sister pub will also be showing the fight throughout their bar and patio. The night's cover charge will be $20, with the option of reserving a table for four people for $200, which includes your cover, a bottle of vodka and mixers.

Matador Taco and Tequila Bar: Buy your early bird tickets now for only $20. Once the first 150 tickets are sold, prices will be raised to $25. Spend your fight night at this Downtown hotspot and enjoy drink specials all night. Once the fight is over, the party won’t stop – Rigo “DJ Roc” will be taking over.

The Brass Tap: Greenfield’s The Brass Tap will be showing the fight for the beer lovers out there who want to take advantage of their 80 taps and 200 craft beers. Seats will be available for $25 for individuals and $90 for four top tables.

Jack’s American Pub: The Brady Street pub will be hosting the fight for a $30 cover charge. Enjoy $5 Deep Eddy cocktails, as well as $3 Miller Lite tallboys, Fireball shots and Dr. McGillicuddy’s shots.

Brothers Bar & Grill: One of Water St.’s most popular bars will host the biggest fight of the year, with doors opening at 4 p.m. The cover will be $20, and specials include $3 domestic beer bottles, Fireball shots and $4 Vegas bombs.

Upper 90: Upper 90 Sports Pub will be showing the fight, though space is limited and bar seats are on a first come first serve basis. Tables are available for groups purchasing four or more tickets, with a minimum tab of $100 for the table.