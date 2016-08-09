Waukesha BluesFest Celebrates 10th Anniversary

The 10th annual Waukesha BluesFest will be held from August 12-13 at Naga-Waukee Park in Delafield. This year’s headliners are Popa Chubby and Lydia Pense & Cold Blood. See full lineup below:

Friday, August 12

Popa Chubby

Cedric Burnside Project

John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band

Danny Miller Band

Blues Summit Band

Black Cat Bone

Tom Sugars

Saturday, August 13

Lydia Pense & Cold Blood

AJ Ghent Band

Ruf Records Blues Caravan 2016 with Blue Sisters

Leroy Airmaster with Stokes

Jonny T-Bird and The MPs

Serious Trouble

“ROCKONSIN” 2016 Band Competition Winner – Distant Cuzin

Gates open at 12:30 p.m. both days, with music running from 1-10:30 p.m.

Advance ticket prices through August 11th are $17 for one-day tickets and $29 for two-days. Prices will be $22 for a one-day ticket and $39 for a two-day ticket at the gate. Children age 8 and under are free with a paying adult.

You can find more information here.