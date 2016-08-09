Waukesha BluesFest Celebrates 10th Anniversary

The 10th annual Waukesha BluesFest will be held from August 12-13 at Naga-Waukee Park in Delafield. This year’s headliners are Popa Chubby and Lydia Pense & Cold Blood. See full lineup below:
Friday, August 12
Popa Chubby
Cedric Burnside Project
John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band
Danny Miller Band
Blues Summit Band
Black Cat Bone
Tom Sugars
Saturday, August 13
Lydia Pense & Cold Blood
AJ Ghent Band
Ruf Records Blues Caravan 2016 with Blue Sisters
Leroy Airmaster with Stokes
Jonny T-Bird and The MPs
Serious Trouble
“ROCKONSIN” 2016 Band Competition Winner – Distant Cuzin
Gates open at 12:30 p.m. both days, with music running from 1-10:30 p.m.
Advance ticket prices through August 11th are $17 for one-day tickets and $29 for two-days. Prices will be $22 for a one-day ticket and $39 for a two-day ticket at the gate. Children age 8 and under are free with a paying adult.
You can find more information here.