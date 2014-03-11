Wehr Nature Center Hosts its 39th Annual Maple Sugar Days

With spring just around the corner, Wehr Nature Center will be kicking off its 39th Annual Maple Sugar Days on Saturday, March 29 to Sunday, March 30.

Families are invited to go on a hike through the woods to the sugarbush to view tapped sugar maples, taste sap, and visit the sugaring camp.

Activities will include using a hand drill on a log, Native American methods of boiling sap, and craft making with rewards of maple syrup on a pancake or maple sugar on a stick.

Admission for Maple Sugar Days is $5 per person age 3 and up. Children age 2 and under are free. The first tour will start at 1 p.m. and the last tour will start at 4 p.m.

The Wehr Nature Center is located in Whitnall Park at 9701 W. College Ave.