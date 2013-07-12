Wehr Nature Center Presents "Fireside Fridays" Summer Discovery Programs

The Wehr Nature Center has created “Fireside Fridays” for July and August to give guests family friendly educational nature hikes ending with a campfire treat. The programs include “firefly fun” on July 12, “twilight travelers” on July 26, and “moons and meteors” on August 9.

“Firefly fun” is an in-depth lesson on the tropical/warm climate insect, also known as the lightning bug. Guests are led through a hike on the Nature Center’s prairie to look for them, since they come out in Wisconsin during summer.

“Twilight Travelers” will educate visitors the world of Wisconsin twilight animals during the nature hike. “Crepescular animals” are defined as those active during twilight. It’s not the same as a nocturnal animal. Deer and raccoon are some examples that will be talked about with opportunities to spot them.

“Moons and Meteors” will end the series with an astronomy lesson on the facts and myths of the moon along with the usual nature hike. The hike will end at the fire pit with s’mores where visitors will search for meteors. This program is being held just three days before “you can expect to see up to 100 shooting stars per hour when 2013’s best meteor shower peaks before dawn August 12," as stated in Astronomy Magazine.

“Fireside Fridays” is recommended for ages six and older. Admission for Milwaukee County Residents, age 13 and up, is $8 per person. Members of Friends of Wehr and children age 12 and under are $6 per person. Non-Milwaukee County Residents, age 13 and up, cost $10 per person. Parking is $3 per car.