Wehr Nature Center’s “Fireside Fridays" Programs Are Back this Summer

×

July 11, the first program, “Howling at the Moon” will reveal moon facts and moon myths. The evening’s hike will be lit by the full moon.



July 25, “Twilight Travelers” will look at animals that are active during twilight. Hiking Wehr’s trails will provide the opportunity to see examples such as deer and raccoon.



Aug. 8, “Night Flyers” will highlight bats, owls, flying squirrels, and other night fliers. Under the cover of darkness, their habitats will be explored.



The Wehr Nature Center’s family-friendly “Fireside Fridays” programs will return this summer. The nature center, located at 9701 W. College Ave. in Whitnall Park, will host three installments of the twilight-themed educational programs, with the first beginning July 11. Each is two hours long and begins at 7:30 p.m., includes a walk through the nature center, and closes with a conversation and snacks around a fire pit. Admission is $8 per county residents; $10 for non-county residents; and $6 for Friends of Wehr.Below are the descriptions of each program, courtesy of the Wehr Nature Center.