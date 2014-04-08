The Weirdest "Jesus Christ Superstar" Production Ever is Coming to Milwaukee

Plenty of touring musicals are swinging through Milwaukee this year, but it's unlikely any of them will feature a more unlikely cast than the revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's rock musical Jesus Christ Superstar . The latest version of the 40-year-old musical will star Incubus singer Brandon Boyd as Judas, *NSYNC vocalist JC Chasez as Pontius Pilate, Destiny’s Child's Michelle Williams as Mary Magdalene and, most insane of all, Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon as King Herod. So if you ever wanted to see Johnny Rotten share a stage with the kid from *NSYNC, this is your chance: Stunt casting does not get any better than this.

The production stops at Milwaukee's BMO Harris Bradley Center on Friday, Aug. 1, according to its website. Ticket information has not yet been released.