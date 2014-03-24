West Bend Bear Cubs Lewis and Clark are Vying to Out-Cute Hank the Dog

Hank the Dog has thoroughly monopolized the Milwaukee market's "awwwwww" coverage this month, but now he has some serious competition: Meet Lewis and Clark, the latest additions to West Bend's Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary. The sanctuary took in the cubs after they were abandoned by their mother, and has kept followers up to date on their development through its Facebook page, where the O.G. teddy bears have acquired a massive following.

Shalom Wildlife will put the cubs on public display in May, then they'll be moved to a two-acre enclosure, reports Fox 6, which has video of Lewis and Clark in action. Until then, you can check out some photos of the two below. Eat your heart out, Hank.

