The Westown Farmers' Market Opens for the Season This Week

According to a recent report released by the American College of SportsMedicine, Milwaukee far exceeds the national average for farmers markets percapita. The Westown Farmers' Market is the city’s largest and oldest, featuringmore than 60 vendors in the heart of Downtown. The market opens for the season Wednesday and, with the exception of July 2, runs every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Oct. 29.
Early in the season look forcrafts from local artists, plants for your garden and prepared food fromvendors in place of the bountiful produce of the late summer. Music andentertainment are also on hand, and the Third Ward and other attractions are ashort walk away, making for a relaxing afternoon Downtown.
The market's entertainment schedule is below.
June 4 Roxie Beane
June 11 Peter Mac
June 18 Sam Rodewald
June 25 Tinker
July 2 (no market)
July 9 Joe Wray
July 16 Claire Kelly
July 23 Steve Cohen
July 30 Peter Donalds
Customer Appreciation Day
August 6 Ian Gould
August 13 Children’s Day 10am-1pm
Free activities and entertainment for children.
August 20 Hannah Mrozak