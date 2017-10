The Westown Farmers' Market Opens for the Season This Week

×

June 4 Roxie Beane

June 11 Peter Mac

June 18 Sam Rodewald

June 25 Tinker

July 2 (no market)

July 9 Joe Wray

July 16 Claire Kelly

July 23 Steve Cohen

July 30 Peter Donalds

Customer Appreciation Day

August 6 Ian Gould

August 13 Children’s Day 10am-1pm

Free activities and entertainment for children.

August 20 Hannah Mrozak



According to a recent report released by the American College of SportsMedicine, Milwaukee far exceeds the national average for farmers markets percapita. The Westown Farmers' Market is the city’s largest and oldest, featuringmore than 60 vendors in the heart of Downtown. The market opens for the season Wednesday and, with the exception of July 2, runs every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Oct. 29.Early in the season look forcrafts from local artists, plants for your garden and prepared food fromvendors in place of the bountiful produce of the late summer. Music andentertainment are also on hand, and the Third Ward and other attractions are ashort walk away, making for a relaxing afternoon Downtown.The market's entertainment schedule is below.