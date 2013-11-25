The "What What In The Butt" Guys Are Kickstarting a Gonzo Hamlet Adaptation

Filmmakers Bobby Ciraldo and Andrew Swant of Milwaukee's Special Entertainment have already raked up millions of YouTube views for their viral phenomenon "What What (In The Butt)" as well as acclaim for their feature William Shatner's Gonzo Ballet , but their latest work is their most ambitious yet. It's a bat-shit live action/cartoon adaptation of the Shakespeare's high-school reading staple Hamlet , featuring spaceships, pirates, cowboys, robots, castles and a musical break, and the cast includes just about every Milwaukee semi-celebrity you can list (including Mark Metcalf, American Movie 's Mark Borchardt and Mike Schank, and Saved By The Bell party-thrower Dustin Diamond, as Bernardo) and a whole bunch of other funny people, like Neil Hamburger, and Mystery Science Theater 3000 's Trace Beaulieu and Kevin Murphy.

Given those credentials, it probably won't surprise anybody that Hamlet A.D.D . is not a multi-million dollar effort. As Ciraldo and Swant highlight in their hilarious tour of their offices on a Kickstarter page for the project, cutting corners and sparing expenses is pretty much their thing. They've already finished shooting the movie, though, and now they're looking for a few extra bucks to help finish it. They're passing the cup around with a Kickstarter campaign that runs through Wednesday, with hopes of raising $12,000 (a modest goal they're almost certain to meet, given that they've already raised nearly $11,000 as of this morning). In exchange for your donations, they're tossing in the usual incentives (including movie posters and a chance to have your face appear in the movie), so if you're looking to play a small part in possibly the most tripped-out Hamlet adaptation ever, this is your chance.