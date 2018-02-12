Borchert Field Story Next up for North Point Lighthouse Lecture Series

Baseball historian Bob Buege, author of The Milwaukee Braves: A Baseball Eulogy, will present his latest work, Borchert Field: Stories from Milwaukee’s Legendary Ballpark, at the next installment of the North Point Lighthouse’s “Lectures at the Lighthouse” series on Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. The talk will be held at the Lighthouse (2550 N Wahl Ave) and will feature free beer and peanuts courtesy of Miller Brewing. Buege will share stories from the history of Milwaukee’s longest-lasting professional baseball venue, which played host to the minor league Milwaukee Brewers and the NFL Milwaukee Badgers, and also hosted visiting legends like Mickey Mantle and Babe Ruth, as well as sporting events like pro wrestling and hot air balloon racing.

The monthly lecture series has become a popular part of the Lighthouse’s programming calendar. Upcoming talks include local crime writer Gavin Schmitt on his extensive research and writing about organized crime in Milwaukee (March 14), UWM Professor Amanda Seligman on the on-going Encyclopedia of Milwaukee project (April 11), and Antonio J. Doxtator on the history of American Indians in the Milwaukee area (July 11).

The series is sponsored by Landmark Credit Union and Good City Brewery. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for student and seniors, and free to members of the North Point Lighthouse. Refreshments are featured at each presentation and the 2018 series runs through November 14.

In addition to the lecture, attendees are invited to browse the Lighthouse museum, located in the former light keeper’s residence adjacent to the tower. The museum features dozens of artifacts from the city’s maritime past and tells the story of the house and the hardy souls who manned it. Guests are also welcome to climb to the top of the 74-foot tower, which offers a stunning view of the lake and the city skyline.

For more information on the series and the fill schedule of speakers click here.