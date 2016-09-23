The Forgotten Legacy of the Milwaukee Motion Picture Commission

×

InJune 1969, Milwaukee Motion Picture Commission (MMPC)executive secretary Valentine Wells appeared before the Common Council to make apersonal appeal for passage of an ordinance to give the MMPC the legal power toenforce their rulings, who had – for the previous 55 years – been enforced withthe cooperation of the theater exhibitors and the always-looming threat ofoperating license revocation. Through the first five months of the year, thecommission had passed at least two films containing non-sexual nudity. As theyhad in years before the body was retreating in the face of an unfriendly legalclimate. Non-prurient nakedness – kept out of Milwaukee 15 years after itappeared almost everywhere else in the nation – was now permissible. But Wellswould not let allow his commission to creep back any further. At least notwithout a fight.

As Wells took his case before the Common Council, the MMPC wasfacing creeping threats on several fronts. The most pressing came fromHollywood. The MPAA ratings system was threatening to give producers carteblanche towards sex, nudity, and violence so long as they tagged their pictureswith the appropriate rating. Wells predicted a flood of troublesome andwell-funded pictures was due for the city. As for the MPAA ratings themselves – which many theaters were nowgiving precedence over the MMPC ratings – Wells was unimpressed. He called the system a “cover-upfoisted upon the American public,” and derided the concept of Hollywoodself-applying such ratings as “like letting the fox guard the chicken coop.”

The state of Wisconsin wasalso threatening to usurp the power of the MMPC with a state assembly proposal to create a state movie board with the legal authority to ratefilms, order deletions, and spearhead prosecutions against non-complianttheaters. The proposal had been floated at least twice in the past three years,but had never gained any real momentum. Its reintroduction in 1969, and itssimilarity to what Wells wanted locally, was enough for the Common Council todecline action until the state had their say on the matter. They told Wells tocome back in three months.

Wells used the time to rallysupport for his ordinance. A petition drive from various women’s groups andchurch organization gathered more than six thousand names demanding an end tounnecessary movie nudity and violence. Wells spoke to the newspapers and radio,lectured before civic groups, and strategized with the local Legion of Decencyand Better Films Council. “They are up in arms, they want something done,” hetold the hosts of Public Conference, a morning talk program on WITI-TV. Heurged the commission’s supporters to make clear their voices, to write theirCommon Council representatives and demand the city do something to stomp out“smut pictures.”

Wells spent his summer competing for ink with the moonlanding and Woodstock; the Miracle Mets’ race to the pennant and Senator EdwardKennedy’s disastrous drive home in Chappaquiddick, MA; the continued campusunrest over the Vietnam War and the grisly slaughter of actress Sharon Tate andfour others in her Hollywood home. It had been five years since Bob Dylan first recorded The Times TheyAre A-Changin’, but it was as true that summer as any before it. Wells haddismissed Dylan in 1967 in summarizing the documentary Don't Look Back as the “Life of Bob Dylan(poet) kook.” But as he set to rally the public to his side, Wells needed neither poet nor kook to tell him that the tide of change was high, andthat his side was the one that was in trouble.

As the summer dragged on, thecommission was ordering scenes cut from an average of one film every week. Mostof these pictures were bound for the Princess or Tower, but a rising numberwere headed elsewhere. The Cinemas – the two houses carved out of the oldWisconsinTheater by the Gran chain in1963 – was now under the control of the UnitedArtists (UA) theater chain.By the summer of 1969, UA was booking a steady stream of adult pictures like TeenageMother and Naked Angels into Cinema 2, theWisconsin’s old balcony. Other downtown houses like the Esquire, Palace, and Riverside ran X-rated pictures, cedingto the commission on sex and nudity, but promoting the films as sensationallyas ever.

When he was not out campaigning for his ordinance or sittingthrough a screening, the 68-year-old Wells was in his little Northwestside apartment, pounding out letters on cheap MMPC letterhead to localtheaters, detailing the various objectionable scenes in whatever picture theyhad just booked. His commission was as active as it had ever been, one of thestingiest in the country. But if its power was a mile-wide, it was an inchdeep. Holed up in the commission “office,” chain-smoking his unfiltered Camelsand suffering through the soupy heat of yet another long summer of change andrebellion, Valentine Wells was all too aware of what was coming.

On September 5, the downtown Strand Theater ran a mysterious entry in the newspaper movielistings: “Please Call 271-4244 for the Name of the Picture NOW PLAYING – RatedX – Adults Only.” The ad was an inspired bit of showmanship by Jerry Grueneberg, long-time commission nemesis. Grueneberg and his brother had takenover the Strand lease from the Prudential chain in 1963 and initially preservedthe theater’s family-friendly reputation. The Strand even served as theexclusive Milwaukee home to the colossal hit The Sound of Music, running it fornearly two solid years between 1965 and 1967. But as their profits dipped,Grueneberg showed that he was still not shy about aggravating the MMPC. Themystery film he debuted in late 1969 was the excessively titled Can HeironymusMerkin Ever Forget Mercy Humppe and Find True Happiness? The picture was a bizarre and explicit Englishromp, telling the story of a satanic folk singer and his dalliances with astring of starry-eyed groupies. The commission had banned the picture becauseof its excessive nudity – both male and female – and strong sexual content.After discovering that the Strand’s mystery picture was Heironymus, Wellsdispatched vice officers to the theater. After viewing the film,they went to the DA with a request to have the film declared obscene and theStrand’s operators arrested. The DA declined the request.

In itself, the three-week run of Heironymusat the Strand was not all that damaging to the commission. Grueneberg’s gag ofrefusing the allow the film’s title to appear in print helped to keep theincident quiet and save face for the MMPC. The refusal of the DA to act on thepicture was disappointing for the commission, but not entirely surprising. Heironymusmight have contained explicit scenes, but it was hardly a sex film and had ahard time meeting any legal definitions of obscenity of the time. Furthermore,its engagement at the Strand could be dismissed as another Jerry Gruenebergstunt. The picture’s engagement at the Strand did not indicate a change inprogramming at the theater. After the film left town, it was replaced by ButchCassidy and the Sundance Kid and, once again, all city theaters were incompliance with the MMPC.

But by the time Heironymus closed, Wells already knew whatwas coming to Milwaukee that October. Ben Marcus, owner of the largest chainof theaters in the city, had booked De Sadeinto his Timesand Esquiretheaters despite a commissionruling that it was too sexually explicit to play for the public. Marcus hadpreviously shown cautious support for the commission, even backing Wells’ earlyattempts at an increase in pay. But he could no longer afford to pass overpotential moneymaking pictures because of the “recommendations” of thecommission. The move was the one Wells had feared. While the likes of JerryGrueneberg, the Princess, and the Tower Art operated in a realm of their own,Ben Marcus was as mainstream as it gotin the Milwaukee movie business. When the picture opened on October 3 at leasta half-dozen other movies playing in the city were doing so withcommission-ordered deletions. If these other theater operators saw Marcus gorogue without consequence, they would be quick to follow.

