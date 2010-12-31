A Whiskey Bar NYE

Ring in 2011 on Friday, December 31 with the Whiskey Bar (788 N. Jackson St.) as they host their New Year's Eve party with you in attendance! The Whiskey Bar will be open from 10pm until 4am. Music will be featured by DJ Matt Mixon and DJ Steve Marxx.

Pick from a few admission packages, the first is the Gold Package for $275 (group of 4). The Gold Package includes Stoli Vodka bottle service (upgrades are available), VIP entrance, complimentary valet & coat check, spacious seating, party favors, gratuity included. The Silver Package is $175 (group of 4) and includes 2 bottles of Roederer Champagne (champagne upgrades are available), VIP entrance, complimentary valet & coat check, spacious seating, party favors, gratuity included. You may also just pay $15 general admission per person, which includes VIP entrance and complimentary coat check.

For reservations, call 414-551-5550.