Wicked Whiskey Weekend

Whiskey Bar is throwing the ultimate bash this Halloween! The three-night extravaganza takes place October 28-30, 2010. Thursday includes a Pumpkin Carving Contest, the winner gets either a year supply of Miller Lite or Jack Daniels! Plus, live music by Ryan McIntyre at 11pm.

Friday, October 29 will be the Costume Contest (announced at midnight, must be present to win), the winner gets a year supply of Jamo and Jamo branded prizes (2nd place gets a year supply of Red Bull)! Live music starts at 11pm by The Boogie Men. No cover charge for those in costume, those not in costume will be asked to make at least a $5 cash donation at the door (all donations will go towards the Hunger Task Force).

The Party continues Saturday, October 30, music will be provided by DJ Steve Marxx.

