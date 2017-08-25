Wilde Subaru Frank Mots International Kite Festival Flies Over Veterans Park

Spanning the weekend of Sept. 9-10, the Wilde Subaru Frank Mots International Kite Festival celebrates the centuries-old tradition of kiting. The event runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days, and features a number of kite-related attractions including the Grand Launch of more than 600 kites at noon each day.

Two precision kite-flying teams, The Chicago Fire Kite Team and Team FORC-E, will be performing three times each day of the event. Yves Laforest and the Canadian Dream Team will be making their 17th appearance at the festival, flying both the all new Mega Octopus kite and Giant Manta Ray.

Connor and Amy Doran, who were top 12 finalists on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” will also be in attendance.

The first 100 kids that participate in the Kids Mad Dash will receive free kites.

This event is free to the public, with ample free parking. You can find more information here.