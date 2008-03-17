How Will Media Compete in the Web 2.0 Environment?

New interactive platforms are changing the landscape of traditional media outlets. Savvy marketers and public relations professionals want to know how traditional media will keep up with these fast-paced changes, and in what ways the media is helping professionals stay accountable for their return on investment.
The AMA-Milwaukee Chapter is proud to present a panel of Milwaukee’s top media outlets that will help marketing and PR professionals stay ahead of the curve. The panel will weigh in on these questions and more:
-
How has traditional media been affected or not affected by the proliferation of online audiences, and in what ways are they addressing these issues?
-
How will the changing media landscape affect advertisers? How will media sources continue to demonstrate return on investment?
-
What can companies learn from the changing media landscape? What can they do to better work with the media?
Bob Reed, columnist for Businessweek Chicago and Businessweek.com and a contributing editor at Chicago Magazine will moderate the esteemed media panel, which includes:
-
Stacy Blasiola, Director of Interactive Marketing-Journal Broadcast Group
-
Steve Kabelowsky, Digital Executive Producer, WISN.com
-
Bruce Murphy, Editor, Milwaukee Magazine
-
Mark Sabljak, Publisher, The Business Journal
-
Andy Vogel, VP Advertising and Online Products, Shepherd Express and ExpressMilwaukee.com
