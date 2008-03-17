How Will Media Compete in the Web 2.0 Environment?

×

March 19 Program American Marketing Assoc. Milwaukee Event

New interactive platforms are changing the landscape of traditional media outlets. Savvy marketers and public relations professionals want to know how traditional media will keep up with these fast-paced changes, and in what ways the media is helping professionals stay accountable for their return on investment.

The AMA-Milwaukee Chapter is proud to present a panel of Milwaukee’s top media outlets that will help marketing and PR professionals stay ahead of the curve. The panel will weigh in on these questions and more:

How has traditional media been affected or not affected by the proliferation of online audiences, and in what ways are they addressing these issues?

How will the changing media landscape affect advertisers? How will media sources continue to demonstrate return on investment?

What can companies learn from the changing media landscape? What can they do to better work with the media?

Bob Reed, columnist for Businessweek Chicago and Businessweek.com and a contributing editor at Chicago Magazine will moderate the esteemed media panel, which includes:

Stacy Blasiola, Director of Interactive Marketing-Journal Broadcast Group

Steve Kabelowsky, Digital Executive Producer, WISN.com

Bruce Murphy, Editor, Milwaukee Magazine

Mark Sabljak, Publisher, The Business Journal

Andy Vogel, VP Advertising and Online Products, Shepherd Express and ExpressMilwaukee.com

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn first-hand how media is staying competitive and how your marketing efforts can benefit from these efforts.

Who Should Attend: marketing and public relations decision makers and C-level executives, senior level marketing and PR executives; agency representatives, brand managers, marketing communications management; multichannel, direct marketing, Internet and interactive marketing management; marketing strategists and consultants.

P.S.: Don’t forget to submit your Excellence in Marketing Award entry! The deadline has been extended to March 14.

WHEN: Wednesday, March 19, 2008, 11:30 am-1:00pm WHERE: Italian Conference Center, 631 E. Chicago St., Milwaukee, WI 53202 PARKING: Free FEES: Member $25; Non-Member $45; Student $20