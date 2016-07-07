Wilson Center Celebrates Wisconsin’s Inaugural Collector Vehicle Appreciation Day

Photo via Tracy Sigler, Flickr CC

More than 2,000 classic vehicle enthusiasts from Southeast Wisconsin are expected to attend the inaugural Collector Vehicle Appreciation Day at Starry Nights’ “Cruisin’ at the Wilson Center” Classic Vehicle Night on Friday, July 8 in Brookfield’s Mitchell Park.

Brookfield Mayor Steven V. Ponto and City Executive Paul Farrow will be in attendance on Friday evening for a kick-off ceremony and proclamation that is expected to include Wisconsin State Representatives Ken Skrowronksi, Rob Hutton, Mike Kuglitsch, and Scott Allen.

Those in attendance will see a free concert from Wisconsin doo-wop group Four Guyz in Dinner Jackets, as well as hundreds of hot rods, classic cars, custom cars, antique cars, sports cars, and classic motorcycles—including Steve “Doc” Hopkin’s 24.5-foot long Timeline Motorcycle, which carries 10 riders and features seven V-Twin air-cooled Harley Davidson Big Twin engines from 1909 to the present.

The concert begins at 6:30 p.m., and vehicle show entry begins at 4 p.m. Entry will be limited to the first 300 cars.

Classic Vehicle Night Food Vendors include Twisted Bistro, Carrabba’s, Treat Street, Wicked Urban Grill, Papa’s Sweet Corn & More, and JJ’s Ice Cream.

