Wings Over Expands to Milwaukee

Wings Over, a buffalo wings franchise restaurant, is expanding to Milwaukee. Located at 1434 E. Brady St. in a spot previously occupied by a dry cleaner, Wings Over Milwaukee is expected to open in October, according to the chain's website. There is one location in Madison and many other states.

The menu includes regular and boneless wings, ribs and sandwiches. There are over 20 sauces and rubs to choose from, including Cajun BBQ, spicy teriyaki, west Texas mesquite rub and a hot buffalo sauce called “after burner.” The restaurant will be open late to cater to the after bar crowds, and also offers takeout and delivery service.