Roses seem to be popping up everywhere. The winter rosestands out in full bloom this year, while rose buds do not seem to be aspopular. In fashion, the bigger the rose, the more dramatic and the more in itis.

It’s nothing new. Back in the 1920s, flapper dress wearersalso wore headbands with large rose or flower embellishments. Throughoutfashion history flowers have been seen in prints on dresses, but this yearespecially they are seen on accessories.

In “Sex in the City,” Carrie wore big flower pins. This yearit goes beyond that in accessories such as a rose belt buckle, rosette ties onscarves, rose prints on hosiery, large rose pins on coats and big roseembellishments on bags and shoes and rose buns in hairstyles.

Perhaps it’s because the rose resembles tradition andfashion is playing it a little safer this season.But in the ‘60s, flower power with repeatedbold colored flowers brought a sense of rebellion. Our current economicsituation is showing safer fashion in trends, styles and colors. Even thoughbig accessories have been in for the past few years, the big winter rose standsalone and not clustered in a too busy style.

Revivals of many vintage styles can be found.My recent find of a rosette brooch andmatching earrings would be an envy of your girlfriends this season. Have funwith the winter rose. Get a rose already on a garment like the coat shown here(by Covelo) and put it in your hair one day and on your sweater on the next.Or if it is easier, just get a piece thatalready has the winter rose on it like this bag by Big Buddha.

Heidi Calaway is owner and head stylist for Boutique Vieuxet Nouveau. www.boutiquemilwaukee.com

