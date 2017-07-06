Wisconsin Avenue Utility Box Murals to Be Revealed Next Week

× Expand Photo via westown.org

On Tuesday, July 11 at 12 p.m., Downtown Milwaukee BID #21 will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to reveal the Wisconsin Avenue utility box murals. Created by Chicago-born artist, Mauricio Ramirez, the Wisconsin Avenue utility box murals will capture the history and progress of the avenue.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be located at the site of two murals, 411 E. Wisconsin Ave, and will include remarks from Mayor Tom Barrett, Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, and others involved in the project. There will also be live performances by DJ Shawna and Lex Allen, as well as lunch from local food truck vendors.

The Wisconsin Avenue utility box mural project includes 10 utility boxes that have been transformed across Wisconsin Avenue and nearby streets. The project is one of several artistic initiatives working to transform Wisconsin Avenue. Others include the current Sculpture Milwaukee project and the upcoming Lighting the Avenue.

