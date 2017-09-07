Wisconsin-Based Startups Team Up to Promote Milwaukee’s Fashion Scene

× Expand A shot from a previous Jaxxtaylor photo shoot

Wisconsin fashion startups Jaxxtaylor, a fashion forward ecommerce store for men and women, and Division Noir, a street clothing brand founded by Levi Scott in Oshkosh, Wis., are partnering on a photo shoot to help grow the fashion community in Milwaukee. The shoot will be on Sunday, Sept. 10 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at the House of Harley-Davidson.

The photo shoot will include looks from both Jaxxtaylor and Division Noir. Ten women will be representing Division Noir. Twenty women and four men will represent Jaxxtaylor. Five photographers, one videographer, eight hair stylists and makeup artists will also be involved.

“I’m grateful for our local fashion and style community coming together to support one another,” said Taylor Bohmann, founder of Jaxxtaylor. “This will be the biggest photo shoot Milwaukee has ever seen, and is just the beginning to many new creative collaborations that Jaxxtaylor will be a part of.”

This photo shoot is open for the public to watch. Both companies will be collecting and donating men and women’s clothing items to The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County.