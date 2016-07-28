Wisconsin Bike Festival Rolls into Cedarburg This Weekend

by

Photo Courtesy Sangudo, Flickr CC

This weekend bicycle lovers will get the chance to celebrate in Cedarburg’s Cedar Creek Park for the Wisconsin Bike Festival, going on from July 29-31.

The two-day festival’s activities include the 2nd annual Women’s Century Bike Ride, which gives riders the choice taking of five different routes, and the co-ed Holy Hill Classic Metric Century Ride, a 62 mile non-competitive ride.

The festival also features vendors, food, Potosi Beer and a kid’s skills course taught by Alex Beld, a Wisconsin Bike Federation ambassador.

Proceeds from this event support the Wisconsin Women’s Fund. Find more information here.