‘Wisconsin Foodie’ Wins Emmy

The locally produced independent television series “Wisconsin Foodie” has won an Emmy. The award was presented at the Chicago/Midwest Regional Emmys on Dec. 3 in the category of Outstanding Achievement for Magazine Programming – Series for the episode titled Stoney Acres Pizza Farm . The award is shared by the producers and host of the series: Arthur Ircink, executive producer, Erik Ljung and James Michaels, co-producers, and Kyle Cherek, host. This is the first Emmy win for "Wisconsin Foodie," which has been previously nominated.

The episode takes an in-depth look at Stoney Acres Farm in Athens, Wis., where two UW-Madison graduates run a pop-up pizza restaurant every Friday during the summer and fall. They use all farm-grown wheat, vegetables and meats, plus cheeses from a dairy down the street to create hyper-local pizza. A new season of "Wisconsin Foodie" will air on Milwaukee PBS in 2017.

Watch the full episode below: