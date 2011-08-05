Wisconsin State Fair Changes Admissions Policies After Attacks

The Wisconsin State Fair announced the change of its youth admission policies this afternoon following a series of attacks involving rampaging teenagers last night that resulted in at least 24 arrests and left two police officers hospitalized. Gov. Scott Walker has ordered officers from the Wisconsin State Patrol to provide additional enforcement at the event, reports the Journal Sentinel.

The complete State Fair press release is below.

West Allis, WI – August 5, 2011 – In response to the incidents in the surrounding neighborhood community of Fair Park on Thursday evening, August 4, Wisconsin State Fair management will implement a new Youth Parental Guardian Admission Policy.

Immediately, the Youth Parental Guardian Admission Policy will go into effect. At 5pm today, Friday, August 5, 2011, the following policy will go into effect at all Fair admission gates.

1. All youth under the age of eighteen (18) years of age are required to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian (age 21+) to be admitted to the Wisconsin State Fair after 5:00pm.

2. Anyone age 18 years or over may be asked to show a valid driver's license or state identification card for proof of age in order to be admitted to the Wisconsin State Fair without a parent or guardian after 5:00pm.

3. Any young adult under 18 without a valid driver's license or state identification card and not accompanied by a parent or guardian will not be admitted after 5:00pm.

4. Exceptions and challenges to this policy will be satisfied at the discretion of Fair Management. “The foremost concern of the management of Wisconsin State Fair is the safety of its Fairgoers, volunteers, vendors, exhibitors and employees,” stated Chief Executive Officer of the Fair Park, Rick Frenette. “The behavior of certain groups of young people last night is not something we will tolerate. The Fair is family-oriented event and we are acting swiftly to protect the safety of those entering the Fairgrounds for the purposes of enjoying the Fair.”

Wisconsin State Fair is working with the State Patrol, City of West Allis and City of Milwaukee to have an increased police presence in the neighborhoods surrounding the Fair Park.

Incidents in the Midway area on the evening of Thursday, August 4, resulted in approximately 24 arrests. Seven Wisconsin State Fair Park Police Officers were injured, two of those hospitalized, responding to fights in the Midway. There were no reports of Fairgoers injured within the Fair Park.

Wisconsin State Fair will continue through Sunday, August 14 at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis.