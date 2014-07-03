The Wisconsin State Fair Will Host its First Maker Faire This Fall

Maker culture is on the rise right now, both nationally and locally. Each month locals come out to Bay View's popular Maker Market, a homegrown event that speaks to the DIY roots of the maker movement, but in a sign of how far the movement is spreading the White House held a huge Maker Faire of its own this summer. It's in that spirit that the Wisconsin State Fair Grounds will host a Maker Faire this fall, on Sept. 27 and 28, during its annual Harvest Fair. The free event will gather crafters, inventors, builders, tinkerers, hobbyists and do-it-yourselfers of all stripes, and will include "hands-on instructional workshops, competitions and activity areas for visitors of all ages and interests." It's sponsored by MAKE Magazine and Brady Corporation.

We'll know more about who's all involved as the date nears. According to a press release, the Maker Faire is likely to feature innovators specializing in "3D printing, microcomputers, robotics, lasers, alternative energy, blacksmithing and indie craft." If you'd like to be one of those innovators, you can apply to be a part of the event by filling out this form.

For more information about the Maker Faire, visit its website.