WMSE Announces Rockabilly Chili Cookoff Winners

WMSE expanded its annual Rockabilly Chili fundraiser to the second floor of MSOE's Kern Center this year, but didn't have any trouble filling that extra space. More than 3600 people attended the event on Sunday, raising more than $60,000 and setting a new single-day fundraising record, the station announced.

The station has also announced the winners of the chili contest, as voted by attendees:

Best Meat:

1. Palomino/Comet/Honeypie

2. Burke’s Irish Castle

3. Hinterland Erie Street Gastropub

Best Veggie:

1. Beans and Barley

2. Riverwest Co-op

3. Café India

Best Heat:

1. McBob’s

2. Red Rock Saloon

3. Good Harvest Market

Most Unique:

1. American Euros

2. Café Lulu

3. Café India

Best Booth Display:

1. Brewed Café

2. Red Rock Saloon

3. Old German Beer Hall

This year a celebrity panel of Ted Perry, Mark Borchardt, Jen Ede (Edible Milwaukee) and Molly Snyder (OnMilwaukee.com) judged entries for a firehouse chili cookoff. They gave that award to Engine 23, from 2130 W. Oklahoma Ave.