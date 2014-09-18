WNOV Hosts a BBQ

WNOV 860AM's Saturday “Blues Café” DJ, Mr. Deboe, has plans to warm the autumnal air with the aromas of grilled meat with a celebrity grill-off challenge, tentatively scheduled for Oct. 4.

Among the men manning the barbecues alongside Deboe, who prides himself on making a fantastic beef brisket, should be Washington Park Festival regular "Baby Back" Willie Coleman among other black males of note around the city. Listening to Deboe's late morning-into-early-afternoon radio show will provide time, place and price to partake of all that BBQ as details are firmed up.