WNOV’s Blues Café Cook-Off

The first Blues Cafe Cook-Off , hosted by Mr. Deboe of WNOV 860 AM's Saturday morning-into-afternoon “Blues Café” show is scheduled to occur at Still On 12th Street II, 1871 N. 12th St, noon on Oct. 11.

Among the renowned Milwaukee barbecue masters and celebrity grill masters preparing their specialties for judging and public delectation will be Babyback Willie, a mainstay at the Highland Park Festival and other events on the city's Northwest Side (baby back ribs, of course); Still On 12th Street II owner Chillie Willie (pig snoots, ribs); Master Chef Mel (beef brisket); Cowboy Stokes, father of WJMR Jammin' 99.3 FM air host Earl Stokes (corned beef brisket); and Chef Marco (pork shoulder); with others still being scheduled. Deboe intends to surprise participating palates with a dish yet to be disclosed.

Among the judges will be Shepherd Express contributor Jamie Lee Rake. Dinners will available for $10.