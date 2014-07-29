World’s Largest Coffee Break at Catalano Square

Working in the Third Ward? Love your morning coffee? Then take a stroll with your co-workers down to Catalano Square today between 9:30 a.m.–10:30 a.m. to enjoy the World’s Largest Coffee Break courtesy of Downtown Employee Appreciation Week (July 28-Aug.1).

Local coffee shops will be serving up free coffee and bakery will be available as well. Just wear a paperclip (silver, colorful, you name it) and enjoy this lovely morning with your fellow Third Warders.