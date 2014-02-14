World of Wheels Rolls into Milwaukee for 52nd Annual Show

Car lovers are invited to come and check out hundreds of custom cars, hot rods, motorcycles, trucks and race-cars that will be on display and get up close and personal with some of Wisconsin’s finest show cars.

Presented by Manheim Milwaukee Auto Auction , the 52nd Annual O’Reilly Auto Parts World Of Wheels begins Friday, Feb. 21 and runs through Sunday, Feb. 23 at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

Scheduled to make guest appearances are Danielle Colby Cushman, WWE Superstar Shawn Michaels, and Shane Harper from Disney’s “Good Luck Charlie.”

Also featured will be three generations of the Batmobile, T.S. Customs Motorcycle Show and live music from Stereotype.

For more information visit www.worldofwheels.com.