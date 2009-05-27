What’s Your Worth?

×

How much is your work worth?Is your salary equal to the importance of your work to society? Or doesit reflect your willingness to sell your soul for a paycheck? Or isyour salary simply a function of your level of education or how indemand your skills are? We have taken a look at what our fellowMilwaukeeans are being paid and you can decide for yourself.

Building a Better World



Somevery smart, highly educated people choose to work with nonprofits thatare focused on social change and building a more just and healthysociety. These folks understand that there is going to be a trade-offin salary for a job that is making the world a better place. So what dothese social-change agents earn?

Thomas G. Cannon, executive director of the Legal Aid Society: $111,440

Ralph Hollmon, president and CEO of the Milwaukee Urban League: $80,000

Mark Redsten, executive director of Clean Wisconsin: $63,450

Christopher Boston, executive director of MICAH: $57,500

KerrySchumann, executive director of the Wisconsin League of ConservationVoters: $54,154



Robert Miranda, executive director of EsperanzaUnida: $48,006



Barbara Lyons, executive director of Wisconsin Rightto Life Inc. and WRTL Education Fund: $33,389

Caring for the Most Vulnerable in Our Society



Onearea that should make everyone feel a little uncomfortable is thesalary schedule for the workers who care for our most vulnerable lovedones: the young, the old and the disabled.



Nursing-home workers: $10 per hour

Day-care workers: $7.75 per hour

Higher Education: Colleges and Universities

Universitychancellors are some of the most influential leaders in any community,while professors can have a huge impact on the intellectual andprofessional development of their students. Their earnings may surpriseyou.

Hermann Viets, Ph.D., president of MSOE: $345,000



CarlosSantiago, chancellor of UW- Milwaukee: $300,550

Full professor of political science at Marquette University: $85,000

Starting assistant professor of political science at Marquette University: $55,000

Local Business Execs Doing Well



Despitethe recession, major corporate layoffs and falling earnings, being theCEO of a large company is still where the money is. And despite thehard times, the salaries of these CEOs have not really been affected.Here is a sampling of the salaries, not including lucrativebenefitssuch as stock options or golden parachutesof some of ourarea’s corporate executives.

Gale E. Klappa, CEO of Wisconsin Energy Corp.: $1,129,008

Keith D. Nosbusch, president and CEO of Rockwell Automation: $1,030,840

Mark F. Furlong, president and CEO of Marshall & Ilsley: $875,000

Timothy W. Sullivan, president and CEO of Bucyrus International: $843,250

Steven J. Smith, CEO of Journal Communications Inc.: $798,077

“Nonprofit” Health Care



Anotherarea of major corporations includes the “nonprofit” health careinstitutions, which, despite their nonprofit corporate status, areoften quite profitable institutions. Do you think they compensate theirexecutives fairly?

Nick Turkal, CEO of Aurora Health Care: $2,020,814

John Oliverio, president and CEO of Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare: $899,629

Leo Brideau, president and CEO of Columbia St. Mary’s: $877,069

William Petasnick, president and CEO of Froedtert Hospital: $542,635

Pushing the Right-Wing Agenda



Whetherit is pushing to privatize the public schools or fighting the city ofMilwaukee’s paid sick days ordinance, which was approved by nearly 70%of the voting public last November, carrying the water for theconservative special interest groups certainly pays well. There arevarious major players in this game, starting with Michael W. Grebe, thepresident of the ultraconservative Bradley Foundation, which helps fundextreme right-wing efforts and organizations all across the country. Thenthere is the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC), the“business advocacy group” that collects its money from business ownerswith diverse political views and spends a disproportionate amount ofits time pushing for right-wing political change.

Michael W. Grebe,president and CEO of the Bradley Foundation: $560,967. In addition tohis annual salary, Grebe also gets $49,250 in employee benefits anddeferred compensation

Tim Sheehy, president of MMAC: $300,560 (2008 salary), $398,195 (2007 salary), $359,585 (2006 salary)

School Choice Windfall



Formany years there has been a significant effort by right-wingorganizations to take away funding from Milwaukee Public Schoolsstudents and send them to private, unregulated voucher schools. Althoughan analysis earlier this year showed that student performance in theseschools was largely the same as in MPS, the school choice organizationscontinue to push their dubious experiment at the expense of ourchildren. Perhaps some of their key leaders are more than slightlymotivated by their comfortable salaries and benefits packages.

Susan Mitchell, president of School Choice Wisconsin: $176,323

Dan McKinley, president/CEO, Partners Advancing Values in Education: $173,399 plus $20,167 in benefits

Former Assembly Speaker Scott Jensen, part-time consultant for the Alliance for School Choice: $126,000

Messmer High School principal (receives voucher money): $125,000

Rufus King High School principal (one of MPS’s most prestigious high schools): $114,516

Teacher at MPS with seven years of experience and a master’s degree: $49,008

Public Servants



Agood public servant works almost continuously. When an elected officialgoes to the supermarket or out for a quiet dinner, he or she is oftenapproached by constituents who want to discuss their particular urgentissue. Whether they are underpaid or overpaid largely depends on howwell they do their jobs and how responsive they are to theirconstituents.

Members of Congress: $174,000

Sen. Russ Feingold: $162,100 (Feingold refuses to take a pay raise during a term in office)

MPS Superintendent William Andrekopoulos: $171,377

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett: $146,008

Milwaukee City Attorney Grant F. Langley: $146,007

Milwaukee Chief of Police Edward Flynn: $135,580

Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker: $129,611 (but Walker returns $10,000 per year)

Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke: $129,438

Milwaukee Common Council President Willie Hines: $85,971

Milwaukee Common Council members: $76,530

Milwaukee County Board Chairman Lee Holloway: $71,412

Wisconsin state legislators: $61,443 (includes average amount for per diems)

Milwaukee County supervisors: $50,679 n MPS School Board members: $18,121

The Entertainment Sector

Evenin difficult economic times, most of us seek some form of solacethrough entertainment and other cultural activities. How much are theheads of some of Milwaukee’s most popular destinations earning?

Don Smiley, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival Inc.: $308,437

Daniel M. Finley, president and CEO of the Milwaukee Public Museum: $188,486

Joseph Hanreddy, artistic director of the Milwaukee Repertory Theater: $182,104

Paul Mathews, president of the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts: $172,895

Mark Hanson, executive director of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra:$168,714

Daniel Keegan, director/CEO of the Milwaukee Art Museum:$162,019

Meet Your Neighbors



Oddsare that you are not doing quite as well as many listed above, but howare you doing compared to some of these everyday working people in ourcommunity?

Median household income in Milwaukee County: $42,865



Milwaukee police detective: $65,453.37 to $70,702.59 (base salary, plusbenefits)



Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputy: $63,103



Registerednurse: $55,680 (average salary)



Senior accountant: $50,000-$60,000

Milwaukee County assistant district attorney: $48,000 (starting salary)

Milwaukee police officer: $47,120.72 to 63,404.15 (base salary, plus benefits)

Firefighter: $37,623.60 (starting salary, plus benefits)

Milwaukee bus driver: $32,602

Paralegal: $30,720

Office manager: $30,000-$35,000

Pharmacy technician: $26,880

Veteran security guard: $22,080

Hospital transporter: $19,200

(Thesalary and benefit information used in this story was taken from avariety of sources, including the most recent public documentsavailable, reports in the media, various job listings and interviewswith individuals.)

Cory Liebmann owns the research firmLiebmann Associates LLC and authors the progressive blog Eye onWisconsin.

