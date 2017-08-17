This Year’s Milwaukee Fringe Festival Will Kick Off with Special Hear Here Presents at Company Brewing

Milwaukee Fringe Festival will kick off its second year with a special edition of the popular live music series Hear Here Presents at Riverwest’s Company Brewing on Friday, Aug. 25.

Paper Holland, who recently released the video for “Jazz,” a standout from their 2016 EP Fast Food , will headline the show’s music lineup along with Strangelander and King Courteen.

There will also be an extensive comedy lineup featuring sets from Josh Ballew, Addie Blanchard, Nate Seek, Christopher Schmidt, Jeff Wheatly-Heckman, and the evening’s host, Hear Here Presents founder Ryan Holman.

Bigshot Robot, Lisa Battikha and Fluid Mosaics will all put on live art shows.

"I am excited to have been asked to produce this year’s Fringe Festival kick off party because it gives me a chance to combine a few of my favorite art forms into one show,” said Holman. “Since I began producing shows in Milwaukee six years ago I have always loved what I call ‘cross pollinating’ different art disciplines on the same shows. It always seems to bring out some of the most unique and diverse crowds. To have stand-up, music and live visual art all in the same show is just another step in my evolution of bringing art to the people."

The party starts at 9:30 p.m., and tickets are $10. You can find more information here.