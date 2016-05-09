Yelp Releases Its Picks for Milwaukee’s Top 20 Restaurants

× Expand Image va Blue's Egg Facebook

The crowd-sourced review website Yelp has released a list of the top 20 restaurants in Milwaukee. The list takes into account the overall star rating and number of reviews the restaurant has.

Brunch favorite Blue’s Egg took the number one spot over Sanford, who’s executive chef won the Best Chef Midwest award from the James Beard Foundation in 2014. Morel, Bavette and Odd Duck round out the top five.

The top 20 restaurants in Milwaukee, according to Yelp, are:

1. Blue’s Egg

2. Sanford

3. Morel

4. Bavette

5. Odd Duck

6. Nessun Dorma

7. Le Reve Patisserie & Café

8. Amaranth Bakery

9. La Merenda

10. Simple Café

11. Oscar’s Pub & Grill

12. Café Corazon

13. Bacchus

14. Blue Star Café

15. Story Hill BKC

16. Five O’Clock Steakhouse

17. circa 1880

18. Swingin’ Door Exchange

19. The Noble

20. La Casa De Alberto Mexican Food

Do you agree with the list? Who should have made it? Who should have been ranked higher? Let us know in the comments.