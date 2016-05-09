Yelp Releases Its Picks for Milwaukee’s Top 20 Restaurants

Image va Blue's Egg Facebook
The crowd-sourced review website Yelp has released a list of the top 20 restaurants in Milwaukee. The list takes into account the overall star rating and number of reviews the restaurant has.
Brunch favorite Blue’s Egg took the number one spot over Sanford, who’s executive chef won the Best Chef Midwest award from the James Beard Foundation in 2014. Morel, Bavette and Odd Duck round out the top five.
The top 20 restaurants in Milwaukee, according to Yelp, are:
1. Blue’s Egg
2. Sanford
3. Morel
4. Bavette
5. Odd Duck
6. Nessun Dorma
9. La Merenda
10. Simple Café
12. Café Corazon
13. Bacchus
14. Blue Star Café
15. Story Hill BKC
17. circa 1880
19. The Noble
20. La Casa De Alberto Mexican Food
Do you agree with the list? Who should have made it? Who should have been ranked higher? Let us know in the comments.