Youngblood Theatre Actor Badly Injured, Production Canceled

The Youngblood Theatre Company today announced it is canceling its production of its new drama Red Light Winter after actor and Youngblood co-founder Andrew Edwin Voss was badly attacked this weekend. Voss is in critical condition, the company says.
The Alchemist Theatre, which hosted Red Light Winter, has set up a Web site that accepts donations for Voss and his family. It is also hosting a fundraiser on Friday, Jan. 29, with details forthcoming.
Below is the official press release from Youngblood. Expressmilwaukee.com will have more details as we get them.
Milwaukee, WI – Youngblood Theatre Company regretfully announces that it must cancel the remainder of its run of RED LIGHT WINTER by Adam Rapp, which was to run until February 2, 2010 at the Alchemist Theatre.
On Saturday, January 23, Andrew Edwin Voss, RED LIGHT WINTER performer and Youngblood co-founder, was the victim of an incident of violence and rushed to urgent care at a local hospital. Andrew remains in critical condition.
Youngblood will be unable to complete our run of RED LIGHT WINTER as planned and appreciate everyone’s patience while Andrew’s friends and family deal with this tragic and senseless act of violence.
Patrons who purchased tickets for the remainder of the run will be offered the opportunity to have their money refunded or donated towards Andrew’s costly medical expenses. The staff of the Alchemist Theatre will contact patrons individually regarding their tickets. The Alchemist Theatre has graciously offered to accept donations for Andrew’s family through it’s website starting Tuesday January 26.
In addition, The Alchemist Theatre (2569 S. Kinnickinnic, Milwaukee, WI) will host a fundraiser and community-gathering event in support of Andrew on Friday January 29, starting at 7:00pm.
We ask you that you please respect Andrew’s family privacy as he recovers. Our love, support, and prayers go to Andrew and his family with hopes of a speedy recovery.
More information will be posted as it becomes available on our Web site at www.youngbloodtheatre.com.