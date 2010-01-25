Youngblood Theatre Actor Badly Injured, Production Canceled

The Youngblood Theatre Company today announced it is canceling its production of its new drama Red Light Winter after actor and Youngblood co-founder Andrew Edwin Voss was badly attacked this weekend. Voss is in critical condition, the company says.

The Alchemist Theatre, which hosted Red Light Winter, has set up a Web site that accepts donations for Voss and his family. It is also hosting a fundraiser on Friday, Jan. 29, with details forthcoming.

Below is the official press release from Youngblood. Expressmilwaukee.com will have more details as we get them.