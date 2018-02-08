Your Guide to Milwaukee Escape Rooms

Started in Japan in the early 2000s, Escape Rooms have taken many U.S. cities by storm—Milwaukee included. Escape Rooms allow players to fully immerse themselves in a variety of action-packed scenarios. In most cases, teams have 60 minutes to escape the adventure of their choice by cracking codes, solving puzzles and following clues hidden around their room.

Escape rooms are an inclusive game that can be played by just about anyone. These locked-room adventures are perfect for all ages and physical abilities and your team can be made up of family, friends, and even coworkers. In order to come out of escape rooms victorious, players must communicate well and utilize problem solving skills, making these venues a great place to host team building for corporate groups or sports teams.

1 Breakout 4125 N. 124th St., Suite F , Brookfield , Wisconsin 53005 (262) 806-0360 Website Brookfield’s Breakout is for those who would rather solve mysteries you see in movies than watch someone else have all the fun. They currently offer four different types of escape room scenarios: The Kidnapping, Museum Heist, Operation Casino and Hostage. Breakout is launching another escape room, Island Escape, in the near future. Each escape room is monitored by game masters who are happy to provide clues if teams are stumped. ($27 per person)

2 City 13 6925 S. 6th St. , Oak Creek , Wisconsin 53154 (414) 405-9642 Website Just outside of Milwaukee, City 13 allows 2-8 players the chance to become superheroes and help save citizens of their city. With two different mission options, The Armory and City Reserve, heroes work with each other to help solve a variety of missions given to you by the city Mayor. City 13 is the only escape room in the Milwaukee area to have a player’s lounge for teams to enjoy before and after their adventure, making it a great spot for hosing special events. ($30 per person)

3 Escape Chambers 275 W Wisconsin Ave , Milwaukee , Wisconsin 53203 (262) 293-4390 Website Located in downtown Milwaukee at The Shops of Grand Avenue, Escape Chambers offers escape rooms catered to horror fans, adrenaline junkies and history buffs alike. Currently, their escape rooms are: The Assignment, Stalk Photos, The Heist and Containment. Escape Chambers specializes in corporate outings and allows parties of up to 200 participants to use their facility. ($30 per person)

4 Escape MKE 3333 N Mayfair Road, Suite 314 , Milwaukee , Wisconsin 53222 (414) 301-7183 Located near Mayfair Mall, Escape MKE has developed five different escape rooms ranging in difficulty from Cadet to Spy Master. With storylines like Investigation of a Miss Treedeath and Dr. K’s Lethal Injection, players are in for a detailed and challenging escape experience. Beware, in the Mission 2: James Bomb you begin the escape room handcuffed. ($30 per person)

5 Escape the Room 222 E Erie St , Milwaukee , Wisconsin 53202 (414) 600-9440 Website Located in the heart of the Third Ward, Escape the Room boasts four unique escape rooms: The Agency, The Dig, The Apartment and The Rec Room. Regardless of which escape room your group chooses; the rules remain the same. Groups of 7–10 participants have 60 minutes to search for clues and plan their escape in order to win. ($30 or less per person)

6 Save Milwaukee 207 E Buffalo St #312 , Milwaukee , Wisconsin 53202 (414) 628-5103 Website Located in the Third Ward, Save Milwaukee is an escape room with storylines themed to Milwaukee. And yes, in Milwaukee fashion, one mission revolves around trying to find the missing drinks to bring to the tailgate before the big game. Currently, Save Milwaukee offers two escape rooms: The Device and The Tailgate. A huge perk to these escape rooms are that no matter the party size, players will never be paired with strangers. ($199 or less per room, regardless of number of players)