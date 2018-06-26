Adult Swim Cancels "On The Green" Tour Stop in Milwaukee

by

Adult Swim has canceled tonight's fan experience event at Veterans Park, citing threatening weather conditions that will make it an unsafe and uncomfortable viewing environment.

According to a post on the event's Facebook page, pre-purchased tickets to the Milwaukee event will be honored on Thursday, June 28 at the Chicago tour stop. Refunds are available by emailing order-support@FrontGateTickets.com with your order number.

The tour is technically free to attend but requires the purchase of a $10 voucher good for a free popcorn and a small soda.

Adult Swim is Cartoon Network's adult-oriented, nighttime programming block. The 18-and-older On the Green Tour is an in-person live event that includes games, a beer garden, free screenings of never before seen pilots, unaired Adult Swim episodes and more.