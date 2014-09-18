2014-15 Season Arts Guide Calendar

THEATRE

Acacia Theatre

414-744-5995

acaciatheatre.com

Fish Eyes , Oct. 17-26

Peculiar People , Dec. 6

Great Expectations , March 20-29

Opal , July 10-19

African American Children’s Theatre

414-461-5771

aact.us

Winter Studio Show , Dec. 10

Spring Studio Show , March 10

Milwaukee Heroes in Concert , May 20

Alchemist Theatre

414-426-4169

alchemisttheatre.com

Destiny, Deviltry & Dentistry , through Sept. 20

Halloween Show VII: Suicide Sleep , Oct. 16-30

Hallowscream , Oct. 31

For Purely Elfish Reasons , Dec. TBA

True West , Jan. TBA

1984 , Feb. TBA

Another Tale of Eddie , March 12-28

The King of Pop, May TBA

The Scene You Need, June TBA

Angry Young Men Ltd

facebook.com/angryyoungmenltd

Night of the Living Dead: The Puppet Show , Oct. TBA

Bay Players

414-299-9040

thebayplayers.com

40 Carats , Oct. 3-11

Stuck , Jan. 16-24

Baby , April 10-18

Boulevard Ensemble Studio Theatre

414-744-5757

boulevardtheatre.com

Pal Joey, Sept. 26-28

Gideon’s Knot , Oct. 3-12

A Child’s Christmas in Wales & Frostiana , Dec. TBA

RX , April TBA

Bronzeville Arts Ensemble

414-446-2731

bronzevilleartsensemble.org

Playwright’s Showcase , Sept. 28

Black Nativity , Dec. TBA

Bunny Gumbo Combat Theatre

414-267-2900

bunnygumbo.com

Comedy Sportz

414-272-8888

comedysportzmilwaukee.com

Comedy Sportz , every Friday and Saturday

Bye Bye Liver: The Milwaukee Drinking Play , every Saturday

Funny First Sundays , monthly

Cooperative Performance Milwaukee

414-324-0037

cooperformke.com

The Seagull , through Sept. 21

Poe’s Ghosts , Oct. 15-Nov. 1

Milwaukee Carries , March TBA

Night Marches and Lullabies: The Darker Side of Peter Pan , April TBA

Dead Man’s Carnival

deadmanscarnival.com

October really means Halloween all month!, Oct. 3

November Season Finale Show, Nov. 7

First Stage

414-273-7206

firststage.org

Sherlock Holmes: The Baker Street Irregulars , Oct. 17-Nov. 15

The Three Little Pigs , Nov. 1-23

Rudolf The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical , Nov. 28-Dec. 28

Once Upon A Mattress , Dec. 12-14

Stargirl , Jan. 16-Feb. 15

Goldilocks and the Three Bears , Jan. 31-Feb. 22

Big Nate: The Musical , Feb. 27-March 29

Our Town , March 13-15

Luchadora! , April 10-26

Big Fish , May 8-31

Hamlet , May 15-17

Greendale Community Theatre

414-817-7600

greendaletheater.org

Spring Awakening , Jan. 8-17

In Tandem Theatre

414-271-1371

intandemtheatre.org

The Glass Menagerie , Sept. 26-Oct. 19

A Cudahy Caroler Christmas , Nov. 28-Jan. 4

Come Back , Feb. 27-March 22

Little by Little, May 1-24

Memories Dinner Theatre

262-284-6850

memoriesballroom.com/theatre.htm

Seniors of the Sahara , Sept. 23-Oct. 9

Harris Cashes Out , Oct. 31-Nov. 9

An L.M. Montgomery Christmas , Dec. 5-20

Stuck , Feb. 13-22

Escanaba In Da Moonlight , March 13-22

Always A Bridesmaid , April 17-26

Nana’s Naughty Knickers , June 2-17

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

414-291-7800

chamber-theatre.com

The Good Father , through Oct. 21

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) , Nov. 19-Dec. 14

The Train Driver, Feb. 25-March 15

Jeeves Takes A Bow , April 16-May 3

Montgomery Davis Play Development Series:

The Boy Inside , Oct. 13 (staged reading)

500 Years , May 4 (staged reading)

Milwaukee Entertainment Group

414-388-9104

milwaukeeentertainmentgroup.com

Murdertowne Abbey , Oct. 17-Nov. 1

Milwaukee Public Theatre

414-347-1685

milwaukeepublictheatre.org

Steampunk Circus of Metamorphosis, Sept. 19

Tap the Potential , Oct (various dates/locations)

Milwaukee Repertory Theatre

414-224-9490

milwaukeerep.com

The Doyle & Debbie Show , through Nov. 2

The Color Purple , Sept. 23-Nov. 2

after all the terrible things I do , Oct. 1-Nov. 9

Liberace! , Nov. 7-Jan. 11

Harvey , Nov. 18-Dec. 21

The Beautiful Music All Around Us , Jan. 16-March 15

Good People , Jan. 20-Feb. 15

The Amish Project , Feb. 11-March 22

Five Presidents , March 10-April 5

Low Down Dirty Blues , March 20-May 24

Peter and the Starcatcher , April 21-May 24

Milwaukee Youth Theatre

414-390-3900

milwaukeeyouththeatre.org

Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Jr. , Oct. 23-24

One Hundred Dresses , Dec. 3-5

A Midsummer Night’s Dream , Feb. 12-13

Stuart Little , May 14-15

Morning Star Productions

414-228-5220 x385

morningstarproductions.org

A Tale of Two Cities , through Sept. 28

The Paper Bag Christmas , Dec. 5-14

Cabin Fever , April 17-26

Next Act Theatre

414-278-0765

nextact.org

Welcome Home, Jenny Sutter , through Oct. 12

Heresy , Nov. 13-Dec. 7

No Child , Jan. 29-Feb. 22

Ten Questions to Ask your Biology Teacher about Evolution , April 9-May 3

Off The Wall Theatre

414-327-3552

offthewalltheatre.com

Cabaret , through Sept. 28

Frankenstein , Nov. 13-23

Valley of the Dolls , Dec. 31-Jan. 11

God of Carnage , Feb. 19-March 1

Odyssey, April 9-19

Camino Real , June 3-14

Optimist Theatre

262/498-5777

optimisttheatre.org

A Midsummer Night’s Dream , June TBA

Over Our Head Players

262-632-6802

overourheadplayers.org

Theatre Schmeatre: original sketch comedy , through Oct. 11

Oohpie’s Fables , Oct. 17-25 (with Racine Symphony Orchestra)

God of Carnage , Nov. 21-Dec.7

Snowdance 10 Minute Comedy Festival , Feb. 6-March 8

Pageant Play , April 17-May 3

Pink Banana Theatre Company

414-949-7282

pinkbananatheater.com

Any Given Monday , Nov. 7-15

The Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre

717-34Quasi

thequasimondo.com

Racine Theatre Guild

262-633-4218

racinetheatre.org

Duck Hunter Shoots Angel , through Sept. 28

The Werewolf’s Curse or Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow , Oct. 31-Nov. 9

The Sound of Music , Dec. 5-21

Renaissance Theaterworks

414-291-7800

r-t-w.com

Amelia , Oct. 17-Nov. 9

The Kreutzer Sonata , Jan. 23-Feb. 15

Lettuce and Lovage , April 10-May 3

Soulstice Theatre

414-431-3187

soulsticetheatre.org

Moon Over Buffalo , Nov. 7-22

Macbeth , Jan. 16-31

Wasp & Other Plays , Feb. 13-28

The Pillowman , April 17-May 2

Eurydice , June 5-20

Splinter Group Theatre

646-425-5960

splinter-group.org

The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-In-The-Moon Marigolds , Oct. 24-Nov. 9

3 For The Road , Feb. 6-22

A Number, May 8-24

Sunset Playhouse

262-782-4430

sunsetplayhouse.com

The Mousetrap , through Sept. 28

Red Hot Mama: A Tribute to Sophie Tucker featuring Becky Spice , Oct. 9-11

Guys and Dolls , Oct. 23-Nov. 16

Movie Musicals , Nov. 10-11

Miracle of 34th Street , Dec. 4-31

Holiday Hit Parade , Dec. 8-9

Capps Off To Hollywood: A Song and Dance Cabaret , Dec. 18-20

One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest , Jan. 22-Feb. 8

Give My Regards To Broadway: New York’s Tin Pan Alley , Jan. 26-27

A Heartfull of Swing featuring Pete Sorce with Swing Explosion , Feb. 12-14

The Nerd , March 12-29

Singers/Songwriters Unplugged , March 23-24

Non-Genue: The Brassy Broads of Broadway , April 9-11

The 39 Steps , April 23-May 10

Time Capsule: The 80’s , April 27-28

Plaza Suite , June 4-21

Thoroughly Modern Millie, July 16-Aug. 9

Theatre Gigante

414-961-6119

theatregigante.org

My Dear Othello , Oct. 23-Nov. 8

Terminus , May 1-16

Theatrical Tendencies

414-541-6240

facebook.com/TheatricalTendencies

Next Fall , Oct. 10-25

The Santaland Diaries , Dec. TBA

Stop Kiss , March TBA

Theatre Unchained

414-391-7145

theatreunchained.com

The Addams Family Musical , through Sept. 28

Carrie: The Musical, Oct. 10-26

Umbrella Group Milwaukee

umbrellagroupmilwaukee.com

UPROOTED Theatre

424-378-8582

uprootedmke.com

Freedom High , Nov. 18

The Brothers Size, Feb. 23 (staged reading)

The Bluest Eye , March 30 (staged reading)

Suddenly Last Summer , May 14-24

Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa

414-207-4879

villageplayhouse.org

The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde , Oct 17-Nov.2

A Charlie Brown Christmas , Dec. 5-21

All In The Timing, Feb. 13-March 1

Moon Over Buffalo , April 17-May 3

30th Annual One-Act Play Festival for Wis. Playwrights , June 5-2

Waukesha Civic Theatre

262-547-0708

waukeshacivictheatre.org

The Sound of Music , through Sept. 28

Let Me A Tenor , Oct. 24-Nov. 9

Candy Cane Tales and Holiday Carols , Dec. 5-21

Funny Money , Feb. 6-22

The Diary of Anne Frank , March 13-29

Les Miserables , May 1-17

Father of the Bride , June 5-21

Windfall Theatre

414-332-3963

windfalltheatre.blogspot.com

Identita , Sept. 26-Oct. 11

Prin , Feb. 13-28

City of Angels , May 1-16

World’s Stage Theatre

facebook.com/worldsstagetheatre

DANCE

Catey Ott Dance Collective

917-324-9320

cateyott.com

DanceCircus

414-277-8480

dancecircus.org

Splash , Oct. TBA

Water Measures , April TBA

Danceworks Performance Company

414-277-8480

danceworksmke.org

Paleontology of a Woman , Oct. 30-Nov. 1

Breathe , March 5-7

Fairy Queen Fantasy , June 19-20 (with Milwaukee Opera Theatre)

Dance Revolution Milwaukee

414-939-3761

dancerevolutionmke.com

MKE Follies, Sept. 19, Nov. 21, Jan. 23

Ko-Thi Dance Company

414-273-0676

ko-thi.org

Get To Know Ko-Thi: Works in Progress , Nov. 20

Imani, Feb. 6-7 (with Oconomowoc Arts Center)

Milwaukee Ballet

414-902-2103

milwaukeeballet.org

Don Quixote , Oct. 30-Nov. 2

The Nutcracker , Dec. 13-27

Genesis: International Choreographic Competition , Feb. 5-8

Michael Pink’s Giselle , March 26-29

Cinderella , May 14-17

Signature Dance Company

414-213-9640

signaturedancecompany.org

Wild Space Dance Company

414-271-0307

wildspacedance.org

Carried Away, Feb./March TBD; March 26-27 @ Roulette in New York

Reckless Wonders , April 30-May 2

MUSIC

Bel Canto Chorus

414-481-8801

belcanto.org

Pure Eloquence: Petite Messe Solennelle-Gioacchino Rossini , Oct. 19

Pure Joy: Christmas in the Basilica , Dec. 13-14

Pure Tribute: Marchtin Luther King, Jr. Concert , Jan. 17

Pure Passion: St. Matthew’s Passion-JS Bach , March 22

Pure Bel Canto: Modern American Choral Masters , May 17

Early Music Now

414-225-3113

earlymusicnow.org

La Nef : Dowland in Dublin , Oct. 11

Quicksilver: The Invention of Chamber Music , Nov. 8

Lionheart â€“ Laude: Joy and Mystery , Dec. 13

Les Delices: Portrait of Love , Feb. 14

The Newberry Consort: Rosa Das Rosas , March 14

Blue Heron: Music for Canterbury Cathedral , April 18

Eric Hoeprich, Tanya Tomkins, Eric Zivian: Celebrating the Clarinet, May 9

Ensemble Musical Offering

414-258-6133

ensemblemusicaloffering.org

Festival City Symphony

414-963-9067

festivalcitysymphony.org

Symphony Sundays Concerts:

All Beethoven, Oct. 19

Seascapes , Feb. 15

American Masters , March 15

Russian Festival , May 3

Pajama Jamboree Concerts:

Halloween with Peter & the Wolf , Oct. 22

Holiday Storytime , Dec. 10

Spring Into Song , May 6

Fine Arts Quartet

414-229-4308

www4.uwm.edu/psoa/fineartsquartet/

Concerts, Sept. 21, Nov. 9, Feb. 1, May 3

Florentine Opera

414-291-5700

florentineopera.org

The Flying Dutchman , Oct. 24 & 26

Wuthering Heights , Jan. 9 & 11

From Vienna to the Great White Way , Feb. 13-15

Elmer Gantry , March 13 & 15

The Elixir of Love , May 8 & 10

@ The Center Series:

80th Anniversary Season Sampler , Sept. 26-27

Home for the Holidays, Dec. 19-20

The Florentine Opera Alumni Recital: Alisa Suzanne Jordheim , Jan. 30-31

Florentine After Dark , April 10-11

Frankly Music

414-940-8770

franklymusic.org

Back to Bach -- Bohuslav Martinu: Three Madrigals for Violin and Viola; J.S. Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4, BWV 1049; Mozart/Bach: Prelude and Fugue in F for String Trio; J.S.Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2, BWV 1047 , Sept. 29

Strauss and Mozart â€“ Richard Strauss: String Sextet from “Cappricio”; Mozart: Quintet for Strings, K. 515; Richard Strauss: Metamorphosen (Septet version) , Nov. 24

Happy 300th, “Lipinski” Strad â€“ Giuseppe Tartini: Trio Sonata in B minor; Amanda Rontgen-Maier: Sonata for Violin and Piano (1874); Robert Schumann: Piano Quartet, Op. 47, Feb. 10

Season Finale â€“ Chausson: Concerto for Violin, Piano, and String Quartet, May 18

Master Singers of Milwaukee

888-744-2226

mastersingersofmilwaukee.org

Mass Mash-Up , Nov. 1 & 2

Season of Light , Dec. 20 & 21

Celebrating The Arts , March 14 & 15

Milwaukee: A Grand Heritage , May 30 & 31

Milwaukee Chamber Orchestra

414-881-9900

milwaukeechamberorchestra.org

Milwaukee Children’s Choir

414-221-7040

milwaukeechildrenschoir.org

Sing On! (Music of Haydn to Gershwin) , Oct. 18

Training Department Recital 1 , Oct. 25

Training Department Recital 2 , Oct. 26

American Homeland: A Veteran’s Day Concert , Nov. 8 & 11

Holiday Family Concert , Dec. 5

The Nutcracker , Dec. 8-28 (with Milwaukee Ballet)

A Festival of Readings and Carols , Dec. 13

Singathon , Feb. 14

Masterworks for Treble Voices , March TBA

Training Department Recital 1, May 2

Training Department Recital 2 , May 3

Milwaukee Children’s Choir Spring Concert , May TBA

Milwaukee Festival Brass

414-423-9760

mfbrass.org

Not Muchâ€¦ You? , Nov. 2

Holiday in Brass IV , Dec. 13

30th Anniversary Gala , Feb. 22

Impressions of Japan , May 17

Milwaukee Opera Theatre

262-490-3401

milwaukeeoperatheatre.org

Lucy , Nov. 7-9

The Mikado , March 19-29

Thank You, Next , May TBA

Fairy Queen Fantasy , June 19-20 (with Danceworks Performance Company)

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

414-291-6010

mso.org

Alisa Weilerstein Plays Elgar , Sept. 19-20

Brahm’s Requiem , Oct. 10-12

Tchaikovsky’s Fifth , Oct. 17-18

Pictures at an Exhibition , Nov. 8-9

Scheherazade, Nov. 14-15

Michelle DeYoung , Nov. 21-22

Kahane Plays and Conducts Bach, Nov. 29-30

Beethoven’s Pastoral , Jan. 16-17

Goode Plays Mozart , Jan. 24-25

Vanska Conducts Sibelius , Jan. 30-31

Bernstein and Prokofiev , Feb. 6-7

De Waart Conducts Strauss , April 10-11

Symphonic Showpieces , May 1-2

Beethoven’s Eighth , May 14-17

Beethoven’s Fifth , May 21-24

Philomusica Quartet

414-276-5760

philomusicaquartet.com

Beethoven, String Quartet in F major Opus 18 No. 1; Puccini, Chrisantemi; Schubert, String Quartet in A minor D 667 “Rosamunde” , Nov. 17

Beethoven, String Quartet in D major Open 18 No. 3; Suk, Meditation on a Czech Hymn; Grieg, String Quartet No. 1 in G major , Jan. 16

Beethoven, String Quartet in Bb major Opus 130; Brahms, Piano Quintet in F minor Opus 34 (May Phang, piano) , May 11

Present Music

414-271-0711

presentmusic.org

Thanksgiving , Nov. 23

Connecting in the Chamber , Feb. 19-21

Equinox , March 20

Hilarious , April 24

Present Music Nation , June 5

Prometheus Trio

414-276-5760

wcmusic.org

Gabriel Pierne: Trio, Op. 45; Beethoven, arr. Beethoven: Symphony No. 2, Op. 36 , Sept. 22-23

Mozart: Trio in B-flat, K. 502; Elliot Carter: Epigrams (2012); Tchaikovsky: Trio, Op. 50 , Dec. 8-9

Lieder-Abend: works for trio and voices with special guests Jennifer Gettel, Kathleen Sonnentag & Nathan Wesselowski , Feb. 2-3

Haydn: Trio; Daron Hagen: Piano Trio No. 3, “Wayfaring Stranger”(2006); Brahms, arr. Kirchner: B-flat Sextet, Op. 18 , April 20-21

Racine Symphony Orchestra

262-636-9285

racinesymphony.org

Composing Our Future: Ilya Levinson’s Cello Concerto & Beethoven’s Symphony #7 , Oct. 11

Holiday Pops , Dec. 5

New Voices, March 8

A Composition in Time, April 25

Skylight Music Theatre

414-291-7800

skylightmusictheatre.org

Cinderella , Sept. 19-Oct. 5

The Wizard of Oz , Nov. 21-Jan. 4

Once On This Island , Jan. 30-Feb. 22

The Snow Dragon , March 13-29

The Skylight Ring , May 15-June 7

Into The Woods , May 22-June 14

Wisconsin Philharmonic

262-547-1858

wisconsinphilharmonic.org

Swedish Delight: Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto, Sibelius: Finlandia, more , Oct. 12

Nordic Grandeur : Grieg Piano Concert, Dvorak Symphony #8, more , Nov. 9

A Scandinavian Christmas , Dec. 9

Scandinavian Strings: Mozart Oboe Concerto, Grieg: A Celebration of Youth , Feb. 15

A Northern Light: Mozart Requiem , April 26

Music That Paints A Picture: Grieg: Peer Gynt selections , May 31

VISUAL ART

Charles Allis Art Museum

414-278-8295

charlesallis.org

Unis: The Origin of the Unicorn , through Sept. 28

Opera On Tap:

Local Composers II , Oct. 28

A Festival of Carols: Featuring Amhal and the Night Visitors , Dec. 5

Grohmann Museum

414-277-2300

grohmannmuseum@msoe.edu

Erich Mercker: Painter of Industry , through Dec. 14

The Art of the Milwaukee Road , Jan. 16-April 26

Haggerty Museum of Art

414-288-1669

Marchquette.edu/haggerty/

Alfred Leslie: The Killing Cycle , through Dec. 23

Clear Picture: Looking at Communities from an Art Museum , through May 17

Mila Teshaieva: Promising Waters , Jan. 17-May 17

INOVA (Institute of Visual Arts)

414-229-5070

arts.uwm.edu/iNov.a

Cargo Space , through Sept. 20

The Greater Milwaukee Foundation Mary L. Nohl Fellowships for Individual Artists , Oct. 10-Jan. 11

IN:SITE

414-529-5545

insitemilwaukee.org

Milwaukee Art Museum

414-224-3200

mam.org

Of Heaven and Earth: 500 Years of Italian Painting from Glasgow Museums , Oct. 2-Jan. 4

Bradley Collection , through Oct. 19

Postcards from America: Milwaukee , through Oct. 19

Inspiring Beauty: 50 Years of Ebony Fashion Fair , Feb. 5-May 3

Museum of Wisconsin Art

262-334-9638

wisconsinart.org

Tyanna Buie: Printmaker , through Nov. 2

Tom Loeser: It Could Have Been Kindling , Oct. 5-Jan. 11

Dick Blau: Wisconsin Polka Photographs , Jan. 31-March 29

J. Shimon and J. Lindmann , April 11-June 7

John Wilde: The Private Collection , June 21-Sept. 6

Racine Art Museum

262-638-8300

ramart.org

Some Pretty Interesting Characters: Works from RAM’s collection, Chapter 2 , through Sept. 28

Collection Focus: The Life and Times of Robert W. Ebendorf, Jeweler and Metalsmith , July 13-Jan. 18

Charlotte Kruk: Consumer Couture, The Politics of Having , Aug. 1-July 26

Infinite Place: The Ceramic Art of Wayne Higby , Sept. 21-Jan. 4

(In)Organic: Labs , Sept. 21-Jan. 4

RedLine Milwaukee

414-491-9088

redlineartmke.org

Junkyard Essays , through Oct. 18

JoAnna Poehlmann , Jan. 16-April 11

Fo Wilson , April 16-July 18

Redline Residents TIMELINE 2015 , July 23-Oct. 10

UWM Union Art Gallery

414-229-6310

aux.uwm.edu/union/artgallery

Bound and Beyond: Structure in Book Art , Sept. 19-Oct. 10

Crossing Over , Oct. 16-Nov. 7

Visualizing Sovereignty , Nov. 14-Dec. 12

Villa Terrace Decorative Museum

414-271-3656

villaterracemuseum.org

Noh Theatre in the Woodblock Prints of Tsukioka Kogyo (1869-1927) , through Oct. 5

Walker’s Point Center for the Arts

414-672-2787

wpca-milwaukee.org

Annual Members Show , through Oct. 4

Featured Member Exhibition: Joe Couture , through Oct. 4

Dia de Los Muertos Exhibition , Oct. 17-Nov. 22

Dia de Los Muertos Parade , Nov. 1

Wustum Museum of Fine Arts

262-636-9177

ramart.org

Racine and Vicinity Show 2014 , Aug. 30-Nov. 29

Wisconsin Watercolor 2014 , Dec. 14-April 25

PRESENTING ORGANIZATIONS

Alverno Presents

414-382-6044

alvernopresents.alverno.edu

Smith Uncovered: Curated by Betty Strigens, Oct. 18

Molly Shanahan/Mad Shak : The Delicate Hour , Oct. 24-25

John Mueller: Death Blues: Ensemble , Jan. 31

Compagnie Marchie Chouinard: Gymnopedies & Henri Michaux: Mouvements , Feb. 14

Joe Westerlund: Grandma Sparrow and His Piddletractor Orchestra , March 7

William Tyler , March 21

Jones Uncovered: Curated by Jordan Lee , April 11

DhakaBrakha , April 23

Cedarburg Cultural Center

262-375-3676

cedarburgculturalcenter.org

Visual Arts:

Lester Schwartz Retrospective , through Oct. 12

Cedarburg Artists Guild Annual Juried Exhibit, through Oct. 12

Erin Callahan Blum â€“ Solo Exhibit , Oct. 18-Nov. 30

Octogenarian: Retrospective and New Works by Allen Caucutt , Oct. 18-Nov. 30

Mequon-Thiensville Senior Art League , Oct. 18-Nov. 30

3rd Annual CCC Members Exhibit , Dec. 5-Feb. 1

The Little Show: CCC’s Annual Juried Exhibit , Feb. 7-March 22

Paint Your Art Out: Exhibit and Live Painting Event , Feb. 7-March 22

68th Annual Ozaukee County Art Show , March 29-May 3

Gallery of Student Art , March 29-May 3

Wisconsin Visual Artists, May 9-June 21

Nora Boedeker & Kitty Sturrock , May 9-June 21

Performance:

No Sinner , Sept. 27

Jackie Brown and the Boys, Oct. 3

I’m Not A Pilot , Oct. 17

Joe 2.0 , Nov. 17

Myles Hayes Big Band , Nov. 29

First Fridays Series: TBA , Dec. 5

Vivo Jazz , Jan. 2

First Fridays Series : through May 1

Bluebird Café Open Mic Nights , 1st Wed of every month

Cedarburg Performing Arts Center

262-376-6161

cedarburgpac.com

Rhythmic Circus: Feet Don’t Fail Me Now! , Sept. 26

A Kodachrome Christmas Starring John McGivern , Dec. 6-7

Milwaukee Symphony Holiday Concert , Dec. 11

Kathy Mattea: Songs and the Season , Dec. 13

Transit Authority , Jan. 9

Richie McDonald , Feb. 27

The Good Lovelies , March 27

Marc Cohn , April 30

The Hit Men , May 8

Irish Cultural and Heritage Center

414-345-8800

ichc.net/

Tartan Terrors , Oct. 25

Hallowe’en Concert , Oct. 26

Hanneke Cassel , Nov. 22

Holiday Concert , Nov. 29

Nollaig Shona: A Celtic Christmas Show , Dec. 6

Ceili, first Friday every month

Celtic Women Lectures , first Friday Oct.-May

Jewish Museum Milwaukee

414-390-5730

jewishmuseummilwaukee.org

Stitching History from the Holocaust , ongoing

Behind the Seams: A Celebration of Collaboration (with Milwaukee Rep’s Costume Shop), Sept. 29

Lecture and Luncheon with Author Helen Epstein , Oct. 7

Oma and Bella (film) , Oct. 22

Susan Stein: Etty (performance), Nov. 3

John Michael Kohler Art Center

920-458-6144

jmkac.org

Gallery:

This Must Be The Place , through Feb. 22

Performance:

Bluetones , Nov. 7

Step Afrika! , Nov. 18 & 20

A Kodachrome Christmas featuring John McGivern , Dec. 11-14

Souvenir featuring Claire Morkin and James Valcq , Jan. 29-31

The Jimmys , Feb. 6

Lily Cai Chinese Dance Company , Feb. 17 & 19

Brew City Big Band , March 6

Les Yeux Noirs (gypsy klesmer music) , March 17 & 19

VO5 , April 10

Camile A. Brown & Dancers , April 21 & 23

MadiSalsa , May 1

Latino Arts

414-384-3100

latinoartsinc.org

Exhibitions:

The Big Idea II: Making Connections , through Sept. 26

Dia de los Muertos Ofrendas , Oct. 20-Nov. 21

Pacia Sallomi: Tango Colores , Dec. 5-Feb. TBA

Performance:

La Santa Cecilia , Nov. 7

GlamourTango , Dec. 5

Lynden Sculpture Garden

414-446-8794

lyndensculpturegarden.org

Inside/Outside: Nancy Popp & Paul Druecke , through Oct. 26

Urban Wood Encounter , Nov. 9-Jan. 25

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts

414-273-7121

Marcuscenter.org

The Original Milwaukee Oktoberfest , Oct. 3-5

The Second City’s Anniversary Tour , Oct. 10-11

Cooking with the Calamari Sisters , Oct. 29-Nov. 2

The Senegal St. Joseph Gospel Choir , Nov. 3

Disney’s The Lion King , Nov. 11-Dec. 7

Anything Goes , Jan. 6-11

Mama Mia , Feb. 20-22

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast , March 17-22

The Book of Mormon , May 19-31

Motown, The Musical , July 7-12

Milwaukee Comedy

milwaukeecomedy.com

Milwaukee Gay Arts Center

414-383-3727

facebook.com/milwgac

Oconomowoc Arts Center

262-560-3179

oasd.k12.wi.us

Gallery:

Michael Santini: Allegorical Journey , Oct. 11-28

Abigail Engstrand & Dawn Vankley-Imes: Mothers’ Touch â€“ 2 Arts , Nov. 1-22

Waukesha Creative Arts League Member Show , Dec. 2-21

Painting Pairings: Artists from Splash Studios , Jan. 9-Feb. 7

Lorin Willey’s Wisconsin Painters’ Studio Alumni Exhibition , Feb. 13-March 9

OHS IB Art Show , March 10-28

Wisconsin Regional Art Program , April 20-May 30

Performance:

Randy Otto: Churchill: Man of the Century , Sept. 20

John McGivern: The Wonder Bread Years , Sept. 27

American English â€“ Beatles Tribute , Oct. 25

OHS Players: Singing in the Rain , Nov. 15-22

Laurie Line 25th Anniversary Christmas Show , Dec. 3

A Carpenter’s Christmas , Dec. 6-7

Mainstage Academy of Dance: The Nutcracker Ballet , Dec. 19-21

Cabaret Café: Copper Box , Jan. 16-17

Ko-Thi Dance Company: Imani , Feb. 6

ComedySportz , Feb. 7, March 28

Cabaret Café: Beckie Menzie & Tom Michael â€“ Reel Love , Feb. 13-14

OHS Senior Directed Play , Feb. 18-21

Tannahil Weavers , March 15

Cabaret Café: Frogwater , March 20-21

OHS Players: 110 Stories , April 30-May 3

Alan Safier: Say Goodnight Gracie , May 17

OHS Super Showcase , May 30

Film:

Consider the Conversation 2 , Oct. 4

2nd Annual OHS Film Festival , Jan. 23

Unforgettable , Jan. 31

Schauer Arts and Activities Center

262-670-0560

schauercenter.org

Gallery:

Ralph Kuepper: Photography , through Oct. 12

League of Milwaukee Artists , Oct. 17-Nov. 16

Kettle Moraine Fine Arts Guild , Nov. 21-Jan. 4

Frank Mittlestadt Original Bird Art , Jan. 9-Feb. 15

Wisconsin Regional Art Program , Feb. 20-March 29

Wisconsin Pastel Artists , April 3-May 3

Fiber Arts Coalition â€“ Got Jazz , May 8-July 5

Performance:

Let’s Hang On: Franki Valli Tribute Show , Sept. 26

Collin Ray , Oct. 3

Lady with All the Answers , Oct. 17

Corky Siegel , Oct. 18

Snow White & The Seven Dwarves , Oct. 19

DiNO-Light , Nov. 2

Copper Box , Nov. 21

Dance Alive National Ballet: The Nutcracker , Dec. 3-4

Jim Witter: Christmas Memories , Dec. 5

Rockapella Holiday , Dec. 19

Z Puppets Rosenschnoz , Jan. 11

Forever Plaid , Jan. 16-18

Disney’s Peter Pan, Jr. , Jan. 23-24

John Mueller’s Winter Dance Party , Jan. 25

Rob Anthony , Jan. 30

The Diamonds: Bandstand Boogie! , Feb. 6

Miller & Mike , Feb. 8

Curious George , Feb. 15

My Funny Valentine , Feb. 20

Johnny Beehner & Mike Mercury , Feb. 27

Doug Davis , March 1

Cherish the Ladies , March 15

Simply Three , March 20

Reverend Raven , March 26

Church Basement Ladies 5: The Last (Potluck) Supper , March 27-28

The Magic of Bill Blagg Live , April 12

Simon Shaheen , April 17

Meisel Music Collective , April 18

Ken Lonnquist , April 19

Charlotte’s Web , May 1

Broadway’s Next H!t Musical , May 8

Dueling Pianos International , May 29

Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts

262-781-9470

wilson-center.com

Los Lobos , Oct. 3

Franc D’Ambrosio’s Broadway , Oct. 15

Igudesman & Joo: A Little Nightmare Music , Oct. 17

Richard Marx , Nov. 7

Spencers’ Theatre of Illusion , Nov. 8

Swingtime: The Jive Aces and The Tinseltown Jitterbugs , Nov. 12

Ben Sollee , Nov. 14

Cantus - All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 , Nov. 29

Wilson Center Big Band with Steve March-Torme , Dec. 10

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Holiday Pops , Dec. 14

Jamie Breiwick , Jan. 23

Shoshana Sings Streisand , Feb. 18

Keigwin & Company , Feb. 21

Kurt Ollman & Jack Forbes Wilson , Feb. 27

Will & Anthony Nunziata , March 11

Danu , March 13-14

Cameron Carpenter , March 20

Mummenschanz , March 21

Jackie Allen , April 10

Hilary Kole - Over The Rainbow: A Musical Tribute to the Artistry of Judy Garland , April 15

Ellis & Delfeayo Marchsalis: The Last Southern Gentlemen , April 18

The Anderson & Roe Piano Duo , April 19

Cheyenne Jackson: Music of the Mad Men Era, May 16

Ploch Art Gallery:

Katie Musolf: My Peeps , through Oct. 25

Larry Chatman: Where We Live , Nov. 8-Dec. 20

South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center

414-766-5048

southmilwaukeepac.org

Davell Drawford & His New Orleans Creole Jazz Men , Sept. 20

Arena Dances: Main Street Project , Oct. 18

Imago Theatre: Frogz , Oct. 24

Christopher McIntyre Perceptions: Br(ok)en Genius, Nov. 21-22

Windsync â€“ Simple Gifts: A Holiday Sampler, Dec.11

Milwaukee Ballet II , Jan. 24

The Pedrito Marchtinez Group featuring Ariacne Trujillo , Feb. 13

In thinking of America: Songs of the Civil War , March 29

Jerome Kitzke: Winter Count and Howl , April 10

Tenth Anniversary Gala featuring Tomas Kubinek as M.C., May 1

UW-Whitewater Young Auditorium

262-472-2222

uww.edu/youngauditorium

Ariel Quartet, Oct. 7

The McCartney Years, Oct. 9

Step Afrika! , Oct. 15

Capitol Steps , Oct. 23

Aquila Theatre: The Tempest , Oct. 28

Aquila Theatre: Wuthering Heights , Oct. 29

Ailey II: Revelations , Nov. 3

Leo Kottke, Nov. 15

UPROOTED Theatre: Freedom High , Nov. 17

Spank! The 50 Shades Parody , Nov. 19

The Dance Factory: The Nutcracker , Dec. 13

John McGivern: Kodachrome Christmas , Dec. 20

Sing-along Wizard of Oz , Jan. 24

Missoula Children’s Theatre: Aladdin , Feb. 7

The Diamonds , Feb. 14

Dallas Brass , Feb. 19

Million Dollar Quartet, March 2

American Shakespeare Center: Dr. Faustus , March 10

American Shakespeare Center: Much Ado About Nothing , March 11

Florentine Opera Company: Goldi B. Locks and the Three Singing Bears , March 21

Church Basement Ladies: The Last (Potluck) Supper , April 11

Wisconsin Chamber Choir: Brahm’s Requiem

VANG: A Drama About Recent Immigrant Farmers , April 22

Ken Lonnquist: Earthy Songs , April 26

Pilobolus , April 29

Woodland Pattern

414-263-5001

woodlandpattern.org/index.shtml

Readings:

Stephanie Barber with Xav Leplae, Sept. 21

LaTasha N. Nevada Diggs , Sept. 27

Cole Swensen , Oct. 12

Merrill Gilfillan , Oct. 18

LeAnne Howe , Oct. 25

John Tipton, Joel Felix, Michael Autrey , Nov. 16

Lisa Samuels , Nov. 22

Film and Video:

Super-8 Invitational . Nov. 1

Emir Cakaroz , Nov. 8

Special Events:

2014 Anniversary Gala with Ed Sanders , Nov. 14

Performance:

Katherine Young , Dec. 7

EDUCATIONAL ORGANIZATIONS

Cardinal Stritch

414-410-4000

stritch.edu

Gallery:

Faculty Exhibition , Oct. 24-Jan. 4

Carroll Players

262-524-7302

carrollplayers.weebly.com

Bat Boy , Oct. 10-11

Felt , Nov. 21-22

Dead Man’s Cell Phone , March 27-28

Carroll University Scenes and Shorts Festival , April 23-26

Carthage College

262-551-8500

carthage.edu/

Theatre:

Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead, Sept. 26-Oct. 4

Day After Night , Oct. 24-Nov. 1

Music Theatre Workshop: Evita , Nov. 8-9

Up the Hill , Feb. 27-March 7

Studio Series: Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike , April 9-11

Man of La Mancha , April 24-May 2

Studio Series: Devised Theatre Project , May 7-9

Dance:

Faculty Directed Dance Concert: Points of Departure , Nov. 14-16

Studio Art:

A Re-Visioning: New Works in Polymer , through Oct. 25

A Soft Touch: The Lighthouse Quilter’s Guild Exhibit , Nov. 6-Dec. 13

Clique: Tricia Holt, Dina Kelberman and Jordan Tate , Jan. 6-March 8

The Annual Carthage College Juried Student Art Show , March 16-April 2

Studio Art Thesis Exhibitions , April 13-15, May 1-16

Music:

Faculty Recital Series: Vocalists Corinne Ness, Evan Bravos, Margaret Plambeck and Klaus George with Fumi Nakayama (piano) : Schumann’s Spanische Liderspiel , Sept. 26

Faculty Recital Series: Richard Hoskins (organ) , Oct. 16

Kenosha Symphony Orchestra with Carthage Choir: Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony , Oct. 18

Kenosha Choral Invitational , Oct. 20

Keyboard Monster Concert , Oct. 24

Family Weekend Choral Concert, Oct. 26

Lakeside Choral Festival , Nov. 4, 6, 7

Concert Band Fall Concert , Nov. 8

Fall Chamber Orchestra Concert , Nov. 9

Faculty Recital Series: Fumi Nakayama (piano) with Erika Anderson (oboe) , Nov. 11

Fall Jazz Ensemble Concert , Nov. 14

Wind Orchestra Fall Tour Home Concert , Nov. 15

The Fifth House Ensemble: Luna De Cuernos , Nov. 19

Christmas Festival , Dec. 5-7

Percussion Ensemble Concert , Dec. 9

Martin Luther King Day Concert , Jan. 19

Carthage Choir Home Concert, Feb. 7

Carthage Women’s Ensemble Home Concert , Feb. 8

Faculty Recital Series: The Masloski Trio (chamber music) , Feb. 21

Faculty Recital Series: Scott Tegge and Paul Von Hoff (brass chamber music) , March 5

Fine Arts Weekend , March 6-8

Chamber Orchestra Concerto Concert , March 8

Lakeside Band Festival Concert , March 14

A. F. Siebert Chapel Choir Home Concert , March 31

Faculty Recital Series: Drew Williams (violin) , April 9

Spring Jazz Ensemble Concert , April 10

Celebration of Faith Concert , April 11

Concert Band Spring Concert , April 17

Chamber Music Festival , April 18

Wind Orchestra Spring Concert with pianist Adam Marks , May 6

Trio Capriole , May 7

Spring Choral Concert , May 10

Music Department Honors Recital , May 17

Concordia University

262-243-4405

cuw.edu/programs/music

American Pops Concert , Oct. 31

The Christ The King Celebration , Nov. 16

Christmas at Concordia , Dec. 5-6

Milwaukee Handbell Ensemble , Dec. 8

Milwaukee Handbell Christmas Bellfest and Milwaukee Children’s Chorus , Dec. 8

Kammerchor Spring Concert , March 29

University Band and Jazz Ensemble , April 17

Symphonic Wind Ensemble and Chamber Orchestra , April 18

Concordia Chorale, Selah and Chapel Ringers , April 26

The Allelujah Ringers , May 3

The Milwaukee Handbell Ensemble , May 8

Marquette Theatre

414-288-7504

showclix.com/events/Marquettetheatre/tag/

Our Town , Sept. 25-Oct. 5

In The Red and Brown , Nov. 6-16

How I Became A Pirate , Jan. 10-18

The Liar , Feb. 12-22

Company , April 9-19

Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design (MIAD)

414-847-3200

miad.edu

MIAD Faculty Exhibition , through Oct. 4

String Academy of Wisconsin

414-963-4729

stringacademyofwisconsin.org

Solo Recital , Sept. 20

Solo Recital , Sept. 27

Alex Ayers Solo Recital, Sept. 29

Fall Concert I&II , Nov. 1

Quicksilver: Early Music Now & Honors Recital , Nov. 8

Spring Concert I&II , March 21

Juried Solo Recitals , May 9-14

UW Parkside Theatre

262-595-2373

uwp.edu/departments/theatre.arts

Reasons To Be Pretty , Oct. 10-19

It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play , Dec. 4-7

A Midsummer Night’s Dream , March 6-13

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee , May 1-9

FreshINK Series (staged readings):

Mary Dolly Kyrie , Sept. 27-29

After The Revolution , Nov. 1-3

Why Torture is Wrong, and the People Who Love Them , Feb. 21-23

UWM Peck School of the Arts Art & Design Department

414-229-4200

www4.uwm.edu/psoa/artdesign

Woven Images , through Oct. 10

Helen Fischman Photo Exhibit , Sept. 20

Artists Now! â€“ The M12 Collective , Sept. 24

Artists Now! â€“ Kerstin Winking: Global Collaborations & the Stedelijk Museum, Amsterdam , Oct. 29

Artists Now! â€“ JD Beltran , Nov. 5

Artists Now! â€“ Kiel Johnson , Nov. 12

A Centennial Celebration: Futura Extra Bold , Nov. 15

Object Jewelry Sale, Nov. 17

Artists Now! â€“ Christian Patterson

UWM Design Entrepreneur Showcase 2014 , Dec. 11

BA Fall Exhibition , Dec. 13

Artists Now! â€“ Carol Golembowski , Feb. 4

Artists Now! â€“ Ryan Mandell , Feb. 11

Artists Now! â€“ A. Bill Miller , Feb. 18

Artists Now! â€“ Nick Tobier, Feb. 25

Artists Now! â€“ Zoe Nelson , March 4

Artists Now! â€“ Annu Palakunnathu Matthew , March 25

Artists Now! â€“ Rosa Menkman , April 1

Artists Now! â€“ Bob Ebendorf , April 8

Artists Now! â€“ Souther Salazar , April 15

Metals! 15th Annual Juried Student Exhibition , April 16

Artists Now! â€“ Kryssi Staikidis , April 22

Artists Now! â€“ Patricia Olynyk , April 29

Resolution 2015 , May 1-2

BFA Spring Exhibition , May 6-16

BA Spring Exhibition , May 16

UWM Peck School of the Arts Dance Department

414-229-2571

www4.uwm.edu/psoa/dance

Movement and New Media Collaborations Showing , Nov. 21

New Dancemakers , Dec. 2-6

Dance Composition 1 Showing, Dec. 10

African and Salsa Showing , Dec. 10

Intro to Dance Making Skills Showing , Dec. 11

Hip Hop Showing , Dec. 11

Winterdances : Set To Reset , Feb. 5-8

New Dancemakers , April 28-May 2

Dance Composition III Showing , May 7

African and Salsa Showing , May 7

Hip Hop Showing , May 12

Summerdances , May 28-30

UWM Peck School of the Arts Inter-arts Musical Theatre Program

www4.uwm.edu/psoa/interarts

Musical Theatre Capstone: Peyton Oseth, Rachel Zientek , Sept. 27

Musical Theatre Capstone: Haley Horbinski, Thomas Jacobsen , Dec. 7

Arts + Tech Night , Dec. 17

Musical Theatre Capstone: Jade Taylor , Jan. 24

Musical Theatre Capstone: Anna Pfefferkorn , Jan. 31

KENILWORTH OPEN STUDIOS (ALL DEPARTMENTS) , April 18

Arts + Tech Night , May 13

UWM Peck School of the Arts Film Department

414-229-6015

www4.uwm.edu/psoa/film

LGBT Film Festival , Oct. 16-26

67th Student Film & Video Festival , Dec. 12

Film Dept. Senior Screenings , Dec. 13

68th Student Film & Video Festival , May TBD

Film Dept. Senior Screenings , May 14-15

UWM Peck School of the Arts Music Department

414-229-4393

www4.uwm.edu/psoa/music

Wind Ensemble , Sept. 26

Quintet Attacca Recital , Sept. 29

UWM Symphony Orchestra Concert , Oct. 3

Jazz Lab , Oct. 11

Youth Wind Ensembles , Oct. 12

Symphony Band & University Band , Oct. 17

Unruly Music , Oct. 23

Saxophone Studio Concert, Nov. 1

Wind Ensemble , Nov. 2

UWM Symphony Orchestra Concert , Nov. 7

Music From Almost Yesterday Student Ensemble , Nov. 13

Anne Waller Classical Guitar Concert , Nov. 14

Maja Ratkje Concert , Nov. 20

UWM Middle School Honors Band Festival , Nov. 21-23

An Evening of Opera and Musical Theatre, Nov. 22

UWM Middle School Honors Band Concerts , Nov. 23

Wind Ensemble , Dec. 4

Eva Benneke Classical Guitar Concert , Dec. 5

Winter Choral Concert , Dec. 5

UWM Symphony Orchestra Concert , Dec. 6

Symphony Band & University Band , Dec. 6

Youth Wind Ensembles , Dec. 7

UWM Jazz Concert , Dec. 13

Electroacoustic Salon , Dec. 18

Days of Percussion , Jan. 23-24

Songs of Andalucia, Spain , Jan. 30

Milwaukee Music Festival , Feb. 6-8

Youth Wind Ensembles & UWM Wind Ensemble , Feb. 22

UWM Symphony Orchestra Opera Production , Feb. 27-28

Die Winterreise , March 6

Symphony Band & University Band , March 6

Choral Concert , March 7

Graduate Chamber Winds Concert , March 8

Student Conductors Experience , March 22

UWM Symphony Orchestra Concert, March 27

Wind Ensemble , April 10

Unruly Music , April 16

Woody Herman Jazz Festival , April 16

University Band & Brass Ensembles , April 24

Music From Almost Yesterday Student Ensemble , April 30

Guest Artist Maja Radovanlija Classical Guitar Concert , May 1

UWM Symphony Orchestra & UWM Chorus Concert , May 1

Youth Wind Ensembles , May 10

UWM Jazz Concert, May 10

Electroacoustic Salon , May 14

UWM Peck School of the Arts Theatre Department

414-229-4947

www4.uwm.edu/psoa/theatre

Anton in Show Business , Oct. 8-12

Mil-Wonky Too (Sex, Drugs and D2L) , Oct. 15-19

Lysistrata , Nov. 19-23

Giants Have Us in Their Books , Dec. 3-7

Little Women: The Musical , March 4-8

Love’s Labors Lost , April 15-19

Slightly Bigger Women: What Happens When “Little Women” Grow Up? , April 22-26

The Crucible , April 29-May 5

Acting BFA Capstones , May 5-6

UW-Washington County

262-335-5208

washington.uwc.edu/events/finearts.html

Trio Los Primos De Mexico and Ballet Folklorico , Sept. 26

Fiddler on the Roof , Oct. 17-26

Six Appeal Vocal Band , Dec. 5

Miss Firecracker Contest , Dec. 31-Jan. 11

Close To You: Music of the Carpenters , Jan. 30

Almost, Maine , March 12-14

Lunasa , March 20

2015 Festival of Arts , April 18

The Greencards , April 24

Wisconsin Conservatory of Music

414-276-5760

wcmusic.org

We Six Jazz Sextet , Oct. 9, Nov. 13, March 19, April 16

Orquesta Tumbao Latin Jazz Band , TBA