2014-15 Season Arts Guide Calendar

THEATRE
Acacia Theatre
414-744-5995
Fish Eyes , Oct. 17-26
Peculiar People , Dec. 6
Great Expectations , March 20-29
Opal , July 10-19
African American Children’s Theatre
414-461-5771
Winter Studio Show , Dec. 10
Spring Studio Show , March 10
Milwaukee Heroes in Concert , May 20
Alchemist Theatre
414-426-4169
Destiny, Deviltry & Dentistry , through Sept. 20
Halloween Show VII: Suicide Sleep , Oct. 16-30
Hallowscream , Oct. 31
For Purely Elfish Reasons , Dec. TBA
True West , Jan. TBA
1984 , Feb. TBA
Another Tale of Eddie , March 12-28
The King of Pop, May TBA
The Scene You Need, June TBA
Angry Young Men Ltd
Night of the Living Dead: The Puppet Show , Oct. TBA
Bay Players
414-299-9040
40 Carats , Oct. 3-11
Stuck , Jan. 16-24
Baby , April 10-18
Boulevard Ensemble Studio Theatre
414-744-5757
Pal Joey, Sept. 26-28
Gideon’s Knot , Oct. 3-12
A Child’s Christmas in Wales & Frostiana , Dec. TBA
RX , April TBA
Bronzeville Arts Ensemble
414-446-2731
Playwright’s Showcase , Sept. 28
Black Nativity , Dec. TBA
Bunny Gumbo Combat Theatre
414-267-2900
Comedy Sportz
414-272-8888
Comedy Sportz , every Friday and Saturday
Bye Bye Liver: The Milwaukee Drinking Play , every Saturday
Funny First Sundays , monthly
Cooperative Performance Milwaukee
414-324-0037
The Seagull , through Sept. 21
Poe’s Ghosts , Oct. 15-Nov. 1
Milwaukee Carries , March TBA
Night Marches and Lullabies: The Darker Side of Peter Pan , April TBA
Dead Man’s Carnival
October really means Halloween all month!, Oct. 3
November Season Finale Show, Nov. 7
First Stage
414-273-7206
Sherlock Holmes: The Baker Street Irregulars , Oct. 17-Nov. 15
The Three Little Pigs , Nov. 1-23
Rudolf The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical , Nov. 28-Dec. 28
Once Upon A Mattress , Dec. 12-14
Stargirl , Jan. 16-Feb. 15
Goldilocks and the Three Bears , Jan. 31-Feb. 22
Big Nate: The Musical , Feb. 27-March 29
Our Town , March 13-15
Luchadora! , April 10-26
Big Fish , May 8-31
Hamlet , May 15-17
Greendale Community Theatre
414-817-7600
Spring Awakening , Jan. 8-17
In Tandem Theatre
414-271-1371
The Glass Menagerie , Sept. 26-Oct. 19
A Cudahy Caroler Christmas , Nov. 28-Jan. 4
Come Back , Feb. 27-March 22
Little by Little, May 1-24
Memories Dinner Theatre
262-284-6850
memoriesballroom.com/theatre.htm
Seniors of the Sahara , Sept. 23-Oct. 9
Harris Cashes Out , Oct. 31-Nov. 9
An L.M. Montgomery Christmas , Dec. 5-20
Stuck , Feb. 13-22
Escanaba In Da Moonlight , March 13-22
Always A Bridesmaid , April 17-26
Nana’s Naughty Knickers , June 2-17
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
414-291-7800
The Good Father , through Oct. 21
The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) , Nov. 19-Dec. 14
The Train Driver, Feb. 25-March 15
Jeeves Takes A Bow , April 16-May 3
Montgomery Davis Play Development Series:
The Boy Inside , Oct. 13 (staged reading)
500 Years , May 4 (staged reading)
Milwaukee Entertainment Group
414-388-9104
milwaukeeentertainmentgroup.com
Murdertowne Abbey , Oct. 17-Nov. 1
Milwaukee Public Theatre
414-347-1685
Steampunk Circus of Metamorphosis, Sept. 19
Tap the Potential , Oct (various dates/locations)
Milwaukee Repertory Theatre
414-224-9490
The Doyle & Debbie Show , through Nov. 2
The Color Purple , Sept. 23-Nov. 2
after all the terrible things I do , Oct. 1-Nov. 9
Liberace! , Nov. 7-Jan. 11
Harvey , Nov. 18-Dec. 21
The Beautiful Music All Around Us , Jan. 16-March 15
Good People , Jan. 20-Feb. 15
The Amish Project , Feb. 11-March 22
Five Presidents , March 10-April 5
Low Down Dirty Blues , March 20-May 24
Peter and the Starcatcher , April 21-May 24
Milwaukee Youth Theatre
414-390-3900
Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Jr. , Oct. 23-24
One Hundred Dresses , Dec. 3-5
A Midsummer Night’s Dream , Feb. 12-13
Stuart Little , May 14-15
Morning Star Productions
414-228-5220 x385
A Tale of Two Cities , through Sept. 28
The Paper Bag Christmas , Dec. 5-14
Cabin Fever , April 17-26
Next Act Theatre
414-278-0765
Welcome Home, Jenny Sutter , through Oct. 12
Heresy , Nov. 13-Dec. 7
No Child , Jan. 29-Feb. 22
Ten Questions to Ask your Biology Teacher about Evolution , April 9-May 3
Off The Wall Theatre
414-327-3552
Cabaret , through Sept. 28
Frankenstein , Nov. 13-23
Valley of the Dolls , Dec. 31-Jan. 11
God of Carnage , Feb. 19-March 1
Odyssey, April 9-19
Camino Real , June 3-14
Optimist Theatre
262/498-5777
A Midsummer Night’s Dream , June TBA
Over Our Head Players
262-632-6802
Theatre Schmeatre: original sketch comedy , through Oct. 11
Oohpie’s Fables , Oct. 17-25 (with Racine Symphony Orchestra)
God of Carnage , Nov. 21-Dec.7
Snowdance 10 Minute Comedy Festival , Feb. 6-March 8
Pageant Play , April 17-May 3
Pink Banana Theatre Company
414-949-7282
Any Given Monday , Nov. 7-15
The Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre
717-34Quasi
Racine Theatre Guild
262-633-4218
Duck Hunter Shoots Angel , through Sept. 28
The Werewolf’s Curse or Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow , Oct. 31-Nov. 9
The Sound of Music , Dec. 5-21
Renaissance Theaterworks
414-291-7800
Amelia , Oct. 17-Nov. 9
The Kreutzer Sonata , Jan. 23-Feb. 15
Lettuce and Lovage , April 10-May 3
Soulstice Theatre
414-431-3187
Moon Over Buffalo , Nov. 7-22
Macbeth , Jan. 16-31
Wasp & Other Plays , Feb. 13-28
The Pillowman , April 17-May 2
Eurydice , June 5-20
Splinter Group Theatre
646-425-5960
The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-In-The-Moon Marigolds , Oct. 24-Nov. 9
3 For The Road , Feb. 6-22
A Number, May 8-24
Sunset Playhouse
262-782-4430
The Mousetrap , through Sept. 28
Red Hot Mama: A Tribute to Sophie Tucker featuring Becky Spice , Oct. 9-11
Guys and Dolls , Oct. 23-Nov. 16
Movie Musicals , Nov. 10-11
Miracle of 34th Street , Dec. 4-31
Holiday Hit Parade , Dec. 8-9
Capps Off To Hollywood: A Song and Dance Cabaret , Dec. 18-20
One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest , Jan. 22-Feb. 8
Give My Regards To Broadway: New York’s Tin Pan Alley , Jan. 26-27
A Heartfull of Swing featuring Pete Sorce with Swing Explosion , Feb. 12-14
The Nerd , March 12-29
Singers/Songwriters Unplugged , March 23-24
Non-Genue: The Brassy Broads of Broadway , April 9-11
The 39 Steps , April 23-May 10
Time Capsule: The 80’s , April 27-28
Plaza Suite , June 4-21
Thoroughly Modern Millie, July 16-Aug. 9
Theatre Gigante
414-961-6119
My Dear Othello , Oct. 23-Nov. 8
Terminus , May 1-16
Theatrical Tendencies
414-541-6240
facebook.com/TheatricalTendencies
Next Fall , Oct. 10-25
The Santaland Diaries , Dec. TBA
Stop Kiss , March TBA
Theatre Unchained
414-391-7145
The Addams Family Musical , through Sept. 28
Carrie: The Musical, Oct. 10-26
Umbrella Group Milwaukee
UPROOTED Theatre
424-378-8582
Freedom High , Nov. 18
The Brothers Size, Feb. 23 (staged reading)
The Bluest Eye , March 30 (staged reading)
Suddenly Last Summer , May 14-24
Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa
414-207-4879
The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde , Oct 17-Nov.2
A Charlie Brown Christmas , Dec. 5-21
All In The Timing, Feb. 13-March 1
Moon Over Buffalo , April 17-May 3
30th Annual One-Act Play Festival for Wis. Playwrights , June 5-2
Waukesha Civic Theatre
262-547-0708
The Sound of Music , through Sept. 28
Let Me A Tenor , Oct. 24-Nov. 9
Candy Cane Tales and Holiday Carols , Dec. 5-21
Funny Money , Feb. 6-22
The Diary of Anne Frank , March 13-29
Les Miserables , May 1-17
Father of the Bride , June 5-21
Windfall Theatre
414-332-3963
Identita , Sept. 26-Oct. 11
Prin , Feb. 13-28
City of Angels , May 1-16
World’s Stage Theatre
facebook.com/worldsstagetheatre
DANCE
Catey Ott Dance Collective
917-324-9320
DanceCircus
414-277-8480
Splash , Oct. TBA
Water Measures , April TBA
Danceworks Performance Company
414-277-8480
Paleontology of a Woman , Oct. 30-Nov. 1
Breathe , March 5-7
Fairy Queen Fantasy , June 19-20 (with Milwaukee Opera Theatre)
Dance Revolution Milwaukee
414-939-3761
MKE Follies, Sept. 19, Nov. 21, Jan. 23
Ko-Thi Dance Company
414-273-0676
Get To Know Ko-Thi: Works in Progress , Nov. 20
Imani, Feb. 6-7 (with Oconomowoc Arts Center)
Milwaukee Ballet
414-902-2103
Don Quixote , Oct. 30-Nov. 2
The Nutcracker , Dec. 13-27
Genesis: International Choreographic Competition , Feb. 5-8
Michael Pink’s Giselle , March 26-29
Cinderella , May 14-17
Signature Dance Company
414-213-9640
Wild Space Dance Company
414-271-0307
Carried Away, Feb./March TBD; March 26-27 @ Roulette in New York
Reckless Wonders , April 30-May 2
MUSIC
Bel Canto Chorus
414-481-8801
Pure Eloquence: Petite Messe Solennelle-Gioacchino Rossini , Oct. 19
Pure Joy: Christmas in the Basilica , Dec. 13-14
Pure Tribute: Marchtin Luther King, Jr. Concert , Jan. 17
Pure Passion: St. Matthew’s Passion-JS Bach , March 22
Pure Bel Canto: Modern American Choral Masters , May 17
Early Music Now
414-225-3113
La Nef : Dowland in Dublin , Oct. 11
Quicksilver: The Invention of Chamber Music , Nov. 8
Lionheart â€“ Laude: Joy and Mystery , Dec. 13
Les Delices: Portrait of Love , Feb. 14
The Newberry Consort: Rosa Das Rosas , March 14
Blue Heron: Music for Canterbury Cathedral , April 18
Eric Hoeprich, Tanya Tomkins, Eric Zivian: Celebrating the Clarinet, May 9
Ensemble Musical Offering
414-258-6133
Festival City Symphony
414-963-9067
Symphony Sundays Concerts:
All Beethoven, Oct. 19
Seascapes , Feb. 15
American Masters , March 15
Russian Festival , May 3
Pajama Jamboree Concerts:
Halloween with Peter & the Wolf , Oct. 22
Holiday Storytime , Dec. 10
Spring Into Song , May 6
Fine Arts Quartet
414-229-4308
www4.uwm.edu/psoa/fineartsquartet/
Concerts, Sept. 21, Nov. 9, Feb. 1, May 3
Florentine Opera
414-291-5700
The Flying Dutchman , Oct. 24 & 26
Wuthering Heights , Jan. 9 & 11
From Vienna to the Great White Way , Feb. 13-15
Elmer Gantry , March 13 & 15
The Elixir of Love , May 8 & 10
@ The Center Series:
80th Anniversary Season Sampler , Sept. 26-27
Home for the Holidays, Dec. 19-20
The Florentine Opera Alumni Recital: Alisa Suzanne Jordheim , Jan. 30-31
Florentine After Dark , April 10-11
Frankly Music
414-940-8770
Back to Bach -- Bohuslav Martinu: Three Madrigals for Violin and Viola; J.S. Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4, BWV 1049; Mozart/Bach: Prelude and Fugue in F for String Trio; J.S.Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2, BWV 1047 , Sept. 29
Strauss and Mozart â€“ Richard Strauss: String Sextet from “Cappricio”; Mozart: Quintet for Strings, K. 515; Richard Strauss: Metamorphosen (Septet version) , Nov. 24
Happy 300th, “Lipinski” Strad â€“ Giuseppe Tartini: Trio Sonata in B minor; Amanda Rontgen-Maier: Sonata for Violin and Piano (1874); Robert Schumann: Piano Quartet, Op. 47, Feb. 10
Season Finale â€“ Chausson: Concerto for Violin, Piano, and String Quartet, May 18
Master Singers of Milwaukee
888-744-2226
Mass Mash-Up , Nov. 1 & 2
Season of Light , Dec. 20 & 21
Celebrating The Arts , March 14 & 15
Milwaukee: A Grand Heritage , May 30 & 31
Milwaukee Chamber Orchestra
414-881-9900
Milwaukee Children’s Choir
414-221-7040
Sing On! (Music of Haydn to Gershwin) , Oct. 18
Training Department Recital 1 , Oct. 25
Training Department Recital 2 , Oct. 26
American Homeland: A Veteran’s Day Concert , Nov. 8 & 11
Holiday Family Concert , Dec. 5
The Nutcracker , Dec. 8-28 (with Milwaukee Ballet)
A Festival of Readings and Carols , Dec. 13
Singathon , Feb. 14
Masterworks for Treble Voices , March TBA
Training Department Recital 1, May 2
Training Department Recital 2 , May 3
Milwaukee Children’s Choir Spring Concert , May TBA
Milwaukee Festival Brass
414-423-9760
Not Muchâ€¦ You? , Nov. 2
Holiday in Brass IV , Dec. 13
30th Anniversary Gala , Feb. 22
Impressions of Japan , May 17
Milwaukee Opera Theatre
262-490-3401
Lucy , Nov. 7-9
The Mikado , March 19-29
Thank You, Next , May TBA
Fairy Queen Fantasy , June 19-20 (with Danceworks Performance Company)
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
414-291-6010
Alisa Weilerstein Plays Elgar , Sept. 19-20
Brahm’s Requiem , Oct. 10-12
Tchaikovsky’s Fifth , Oct. 17-18
Pictures at an Exhibition , Nov. 8-9
Scheherazade, Nov. 14-15
Michelle DeYoung , Nov. 21-22
Kahane Plays and Conducts Bach, Nov. 29-30
Beethoven’s Pastoral , Jan. 16-17
Goode Plays Mozart , Jan. 24-25
Vanska Conducts Sibelius , Jan. 30-31
Bernstein and Prokofiev , Feb. 6-7
De Waart Conducts Strauss , April 10-11
Symphonic Showpieces , May 1-2
Beethoven’s Eighth , May 14-17
Beethoven’s Fifth , May 21-24
Philomusica Quartet
414-276-5760
Beethoven, String Quartet in F major Opus 18 No. 1; Puccini, Chrisantemi; Schubert, String Quartet in A minor D 667 “Rosamunde” , Nov. 17
Beethoven, String Quartet in D major Open 18 No. 3; Suk, Meditation on a Czech Hymn; Grieg, String Quartet No. 1 in G major , Jan. 16
Beethoven, String Quartet in Bb major Opus 130; Brahms, Piano Quintet in F minor Opus 34 (May Phang, piano) , May 11
Present Music
414-271-0711
Thanksgiving , Nov. 23
Connecting in the Chamber , Feb. 19-21
Equinox , March 20
Hilarious , April 24
Present Music Nation , June 5
Prometheus Trio
414-276-5760
Gabriel Pierne: Trio, Op. 45; Beethoven, arr. Beethoven: Symphony No. 2, Op. 36 , Sept. 22-23
Mozart: Trio in B-flat, K. 502; Elliot Carter: Epigrams (2012); Tchaikovsky: Trio, Op. 50 , Dec. 8-9
Lieder-Abend: works for trio and voices with special guests Jennifer Gettel, Kathleen Sonnentag & Nathan Wesselowski , Feb. 2-3
Haydn: Trio; Daron Hagen: Piano Trio No. 3, “Wayfaring Stranger”(2006); Brahms, arr. Kirchner: B-flat Sextet, Op. 18 , April 20-21
Racine Symphony Orchestra
262-636-9285
Composing Our Future: Ilya Levinson’s Cello Concerto & Beethoven’s Symphony #7 , Oct. 11
Holiday Pops , Dec. 5
New Voices, March 8
A Composition in Time, April 25
Skylight Music Theatre
414-291-7800
Cinderella , Sept. 19-Oct. 5
The Wizard of Oz , Nov. 21-Jan. 4
Once On This Island , Jan. 30-Feb. 22
The Snow Dragon , March 13-29
The Skylight Ring , May 15-June 7
Into The Woods , May 22-June 14
Wisconsin Philharmonic
262-547-1858
Swedish Delight: Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto, Sibelius: Finlandia, more , Oct. 12
Nordic Grandeur : Grieg Piano Concert, Dvorak Symphony #8, more , Nov. 9
A Scandinavian Christmas , Dec. 9
Scandinavian Strings: Mozart Oboe Concerto, Grieg: A Celebration of Youth , Feb. 15
A Northern Light: Mozart Requiem , April 26
Music That Paints A Picture: Grieg: Peer Gynt selections , May 31
VISUAL ART
Charles Allis Art Museum
414-278-8295
Unis: The Origin of the Unicorn , through Sept. 28
Opera On Tap:
Local Composers II , Oct. 28
A Festival of Carols: Featuring Amhal and the Night Visitors , Dec. 5
Grohmann Museum
414-277-2300
Erich Mercker: Painter of Industry , through Dec. 14
The Art of the Milwaukee Road , Jan. 16-April 26
Haggerty Museum of Art
414-288-1669
Alfred Leslie: The Killing Cycle , through Dec. 23
Clear Picture: Looking at Communities from an Art Museum , through May 17
Mila Teshaieva: Promising Waters , Jan. 17-May 17
INOVA (Institute of Visual Arts)
414-229-5070
Cargo Space , through Sept. 20
The Greater Milwaukee Foundation Mary L. Nohl Fellowships for Individual Artists , Oct. 10-Jan. 11
IN:SITE
414-529-5545
Milwaukee Art Museum
414-224-3200
Of Heaven and Earth: 500 Years of Italian Painting from Glasgow Museums , Oct. 2-Jan. 4
Bradley Collection , through Oct. 19
Postcards from America: Milwaukee , through Oct. 19
Inspiring Beauty: 50 Years of Ebony Fashion Fair , Feb. 5-May 3
Museum of Wisconsin Art
262-334-9638
Tyanna Buie: Printmaker , through Nov. 2
Tom Loeser: It Could Have Been Kindling , Oct. 5-Jan. 11
Dick Blau: Wisconsin Polka Photographs , Jan. 31-March 29
J. Shimon and J. Lindmann , April 11-June 7
John Wilde: The Private Collection , June 21-Sept. 6
Racine Art Museum
262-638-8300
Some Pretty Interesting Characters: Works from RAM’s collection, Chapter 2 , through Sept. 28
Collection Focus: The Life and Times of Robert W. Ebendorf, Jeweler and Metalsmith , July 13-Jan. 18
Charlotte Kruk: Consumer Couture, The Politics of Having , Aug. 1-July 26
Infinite Place: The Ceramic Art of Wayne Higby , Sept. 21-Jan. 4
(In)Organic: Labs , Sept. 21-Jan. 4
RedLine Milwaukee
414-491-9088
Junkyard Essays , through Oct. 18
JoAnna Poehlmann , Jan. 16-April 11
Fo Wilson , April 16-July 18
Redline Residents TIMELINE 2015 , July 23-Oct. 10
UWM Union Art Gallery
414-229-6310
Bound and Beyond: Structure in Book Art , Sept. 19-Oct. 10
Crossing Over , Oct. 16-Nov. 7
Visualizing Sovereignty , Nov. 14-Dec. 12
Villa Terrace Decorative Museum
414-271-3656
Noh Theatre in the Woodblock Prints of Tsukioka Kogyo (1869-1927) , through Oct. 5
Walker’s Point Center for the Arts
414-672-2787
Annual Members Show , through Oct. 4
Featured Member Exhibition: Joe Couture , through Oct. 4
Dia de Los Muertos Exhibition , Oct. 17-Nov. 22
Dia de Los Muertos Parade , Nov. 1
Wustum Museum of Fine Arts
262-636-9177
Racine and Vicinity Show 2014 , Aug. 30-Nov. 29
Wisconsin Watercolor 2014 , Dec. 14-April 25
PRESENTING ORGANIZATIONS
Alverno Presents
414-382-6044
Smith Uncovered: Curated by Betty Strigens, Oct. 18
Molly Shanahan/Mad Shak : The Delicate Hour , Oct. 24-25
John Mueller: Death Blues: Ensemble , Jan. 31
Compagnie Marchie Chouinard: Gymnopedies & Henri Michaux: Mouvements , Feb. 14
Joe Westerlund: Grandma Sparrow and His Piddletractor Orchestra , March 7
William Tyler , March 21
Jones Uncovered: Curated by Jordan Lee , April 11
DhakaBrakha , April 23
Cedarburg Cultural Center
262-375-3676
Visual Arts:
Lester Schwartz Retrospective , through Oct. 12
Cedarburg Artists Guild Annual Juried Exhibit, through Oct. 12
Erin Callahan Blum â€“ Solo Exhibit , Oct. 18-Nov. 30
Octogenarian: Retrospective and New Works by Allen Caucutt , Oct. 18-Nov. 30
Mequon-Thiensville Senior Art League , Oct. 18-Nov. 30
3rd Annual CCC Members Exhibit , Dec. 5-Feb. 1
The Little Show: CCC’s Annual Juried Exhibit , Feb. 7-March 22
Paint Your Art Out: Exhibit and Live Painting Event , Feb. 7-March 22
68th Annual Ozaukee County Art Show , March 29-May 3
Gallery of Student Art , March 29-May 3
Wisconsin Visual Artists, May 9-June 21
Nora Boedeker & Kitty Sturrock , May 9-June 21
Performance:
No Sinner , Sept. 27
Jackie Brown and the Boys, Oct. 3
I’m Not A Pilot , Oct. 17
Joe 2.0 , Nov. 17
Myles Hayes Big Band , Nov. 29
First Fridays Series: TBA , Dec. 5
Vivo Jazz , Jan. 2
First Fridays Series : through May 1
Bluebird Café Open Mic Nights , 1st Wed of every month
Cedarburg Performing Arts Center
262-376-6161
Rhythmic Circus: Feet Don’t Fail Me Now! , Sept. 26
A Kodachrome Christmas Starring John McGivern , Dec. 6-7
Milwaukee Symphony Holiday Concert , Dec. 11
Kathy Mattea: Songs and the Season , Dec. 13
Transit Authority , Jan. 9
Richie McDonald , Feb. 27
The Good Lovelies , March 27
Marc Cohn , April 30
The Hit Men , May 8
Irish Cultural and Heritage Center
414-345-8800
Tartan Terrors , Oct. 25
Hallowe’en Concert , Oct. 26
Hanneke Cassel , Nov. 22
Holiday Concert , Nov. 29
Nollaig Shona: A Celtic Christmas Show , Dec. 6
Ceili, first Friday every month
Celtic Women Lectures , first Friday Oct.-May
Jewish Museum Milwaukee
414-390-5730
Stitching History from the Holocaust , ongoing
Behind the Seams: A Celebration of Collaboration (with Milwaukee Rep’s Costume Shop), Sept. 29
Lecture and Luncheon with Author Helen Epstein , Oct. 7
Oma and Bella (film) , Oct. 22
Susan Stein: Etty (performance), Nov. 3
John Michael Kohler Art Center
920-458-6144
Gallery:
This Must Be The Place , through Feb. 22
Performance:
Bluetones , Nov. 7
Step Afrika! , Nov. 18 & 20
A Kodachrome Christmas featuring John McGivern , Dec. 11-14
Souvenir featuring Claire Morkin and James Valcq , Jan. 29-31
The Jimmys , Feb. 6
Lily Cai Chinese Dance Company , Feb. 17 & 19
Brew City Big Band , March 6
Les Yeux Noirs (gypsy klesmer music) , March 17 & 19
VO5 , April 10
Camile A. Brown & Dancers , April 21 & 23
MadiSalsa , May 1
Latino Arts
414-384-3100
Exhibitions:
The Big Idea II: Making Connections , through Sept. 26
Dia de los Muertos Ofrendas , Oct. 20-Nov. 21
Pacia Sallomi: Tango Colores , Dec. 5-Feb. TBA
Performance:
La Santa Cecilia , Nov. 7
GlamourTango , Dec. 5
Lynden Sculpture Garden
414-446-8794
Inside/Outside: Nancy Popp & Paul Druecke , through Oct. 26
Urban Wood Encounter , Nov. 9-Jan. 25
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts
414-273-7121
The Original Milwaukee Oktoberfest , Oct. 3-5
The Second City’s Anniversary Tour , Oct. 10-11
Cooking with the Calamari Sisters , Oct. 29-Nov. 2
The Senegal St. Joseph Gospel Choir , Nov. 3
Disney’s The Lion King , Nov. 11-Dec. 7
Anything Goes , Jan. 6-11
Mama Mia , Feb. 20-22
Disney’s Beauty and the Beast , March 17-22
The Book of Mormon , May 19-31
Motown, The Musical , July 7-12
Milwaukee Comedy
Milwaukee Gay Arts Center
414-383-3727
Oconomowoc Arts Center
262-560-3179
oasd.k12.wi.us
Gallery:
Michael Santini: Allegorical Journey , Oct. 11-28
Abigail Engstrand & Dawn Vankley-Imes: Mothers’ Touch â€“ 2 Arts , Nov. 1-22
Waukesha Creative Arts League Member Show , Dec. 2-21
Painting Pairings: Artists from Splash Studios , Jan. 9-Feb. 7
Lorin Willey’s Wisconsin Painters’ Studio Alumni Exhibition , Feb. 13-March 9
OHS IB Art Show , March 10-28
Wisconsin Regional Art Program , April 20-May 30
Performance:
Randy Otto: Churchill: Man of the Century , Sept. 20
John McGivern: The Wonder Bread Years , Sept. 27
American English â€“ Beatles Tribute , Oct. 25
OHS Players: Singing in the Rain , Nov. 15-22
Laurie Line 25th Anniversary Christmas Show , Dec. 3
A Carpenter’s Christmas , Dec. 6-7
Mainstage Academy of Dance: The Nutcracker Ballet , Dec. 19-21
Cabaret Café: Copper Box , Jan. 16-17
Ko-Thi Dance Company: Imani , Feb. 6
ComedySportz , Feb. 7, March 28
Cabaret Café: Beckie Menzie & Tom Michael â€“ Reel Love , Feb. 13-14
OHS Senior Directed Play , Feb. 18-21
Tannahil Weavers , March 15
Cabaret Café: Frogwater , March 20-21
OHS Players: 110 Stories , April 30-May 3
Alan Safier: Say Goodnight Gracie , May 17
OHS Super Showcase , May 30
Film:
Consider the Conversation 2 , Oct. 4
2nd Annual OHS Film Festival , Jan. 23
Unforgettable , Jan. 31
Schauer Arts and Activities Center
262-670-0560
Gallery:
Ralph Kuepper: Photography , through Oct. 12
League of Milwaukee Artists , Oct. 17-Nov. 16
Kettle Moraine Fine Arts Guild , Nov. 21-Jan. 4
Frank Mittlestadt Original Bird Art , Jan. 9-Feb. 15
Wisconsin Regional Art Program , Feb. 20-March 29
Wisconsin Pastel Artists , April 3-May 3
Fiber Arts Coalition â€“ Got Jazz , May 8-July 5
Performance:
Let’s Hang On: Franki Valli Tribute Show , Sept. 26
Collin Ray , Oct. 3
Lady with All the Answers , Oct. 17
Corky Siegel , Oct. 18
Snow White & The Seven Dwarves , Oct. 19
DiNO-Light , Nov. 2
Copper Box , Nov. 21
Dance Alive National Ballet: The Nutcracker , Dec. 3-4
Jim Witter: Christmas Memories , Dec. 5
Rockapella Holiday , Dec. 19
Z Puppets Rosenschnoz , Jan. 11
Forever Plaid , Jan. 16-18
Disney’s Peter Pan, Jr. , Jan. 23-24
John Mueller’s Winter Dance Party , Jan. 25
Rob Anthony , Jan. 30
The Diamonds: Bandstand Boogie! , Feb. 6
Miller & Mike , Feb. 8
Curious George , Feb. 15
My Funny Valentine , Feb. 20
Johnny Beehner & Mike Mercury , Feb. 27
Doug Davis , March 1
Cherish the Ladies , March 15
Simply Three , March 20
Reverend Raven , March 26
Church Basement Ladies 5: The Last (Potluck) Supper , March 27-28
The Magic of Bill Blagg Live , April 12
Simon Shaheen , April 17
Meisel Music Collective , April 18
Ken Lonnquist , April 19
Charlotte’s Web , May 1
Broadway’s Next H!t Musical , May 8
Dueling Pianos International , May 29
Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts
262-781-9470
Los Lobos , Oct. 3
Franc D’Ambrosio’s Broadway , Oct. 15
Igudesman & Joo: A Little Nightmare Music , Oct. 17
Richard Marx , Nov. 7
Spencers’ Theatre of Illusion , Nov. 8
Swingtime: The Jive Aces and The Tinseltown Jitterbugs , Nov. 12
Ben Sollee , Nov. 14
Cantus - All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 , Nov. 29
Wilson Center Big Band with Steve March-Torme , Dec. 10
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Holiday Pops , Dec. 14
Jamie Breiwick , Jan. 23
Shoshana Sings Streisand , Feb. 18
Keigwin & Company , Feb. 21
Kurt Ollman & Jack Forbes Wilson , Feb. 27
Will & Anthony Nunziata , March 11
Danu , March 13-14
Cameron Carpenter , March 20
Mummenschanz , March 21
Jackie Allen , April 10
Hilary Kole - Over The Rainbow: A Musical Tribute to the Artistry of Judy Garland , April 15
Ellis & Delfeayo Marchsalis: The Last Southern Gentlemen , April 18
The Anderson & Roe Piano Duo , April 19
Cheyenne Jackson: Music of the Mad Men Era, May 16
Ploch Art Gallery:
Katie Musolf: My Peeps , through Oct. 25
Larry Chatman: Where We Live , Nov. 8-Dec. 20
South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center
414-766-5048
Davell Drawford & His New Orleans Creole Jazz Men , Sept. 20
Arena Dances: Main Street Project , Oct. 18
Imago Theatre: Frogz , Oct. 24
Christopher McIntyre Perceptions: Br(ok)en Genius, Nov. 21-22
Windsync â€“ Simple Gifts: A Holiday Sampler, Dec.11
Milwaukee Ballet II , Jan. 24
The Pedrito Marchtinez Group featuring Ariacne Trujillo , Feb. 13
In thinking of America: Songs of the Civil War , March 29
Jerome Kitzke: Winter Count and Howl , April 10
Tenth Anniversary Gala featuring Tomas Kubinek as M.C., May 1
UW-Whitewater Young Auditorium
262-472-2222
Ariel Quartet, Oct. 7
The McCartney Years, Oct. 9
Step Afrika! , Oct. 15
Capitol Steps , Oct. 23
Aquila Theatre: The Tempest , Oct. 28
Aquila Theatre: Wuthering Heights , Oct. 29
Ailey II: Revelations , Nov. 3
Leo Kottke, Nov. 15
UPROOTED Theatre: Freedom High , Nov. 17
Spank! The 50 Shades Parody , Nov. 19
The Dance Factory: The Nutcracker , Dec. 13
John McGivern: Kodachrome Christmas , Dec. 20
Sing-along Wizard of Oz , Jan. 24
Missoula Children’s Theatre: Aladdin , Feb. 7
The Diamonds , Feb. 14
Dallas Brass , Feb. 19
Million Dollar Quartet, March 2
American Shakespeare Center: Dr. Faustus , March 10
American Shakespeare Center: Much Ado About Nothing , March 11
Florentine Opera Company: Goldi B. Locks and the Three Singing Bears , March 21
Church Basement Ladies: The Last (Potluck) Supper , April 11
Wisconsin Chamber Choir: Brahm’s Requiem
VANG: A Drama About Recent Immigrant Farmers , April 22
Ken Lonnquist: Earthy Songs , April 26
Pilobolus , April 29
Woodland Pattern
414-263-5001
woodlandpattern.org/index.shtml
Readings:
Stephanie Barber with Xav Leplae, Sept. 21
LaTasha N. Nevada Diggs , Sept. 27
Cole Swensen , Oct. 12
Merrill Gilfillan , Oct. 18
LeAnne Howe , Oct. 25
John Tipton, Joel Felix, Michael Autrey , Nov. 16
Lisa Samuels , Nov. 22
Film and Video:
Super-8 Invitational . Nov. 1
Emir Cakaroz , Nov. 8
Special Events:
2014 Anniversary Gala with Ed Sanders , Nov. 14
Performance:
Katherine Young , Dec. 7
EDUCATIONAL ORGANIZATIONS
Cardinal Stritch
414-410-4000
Gallery:
Faculty Exhibition , Oct. 24-Jan. 4
Carroll Players
262-524-7302
Bat Boy , Oct. 10-11
Felt , Nov. 21-22
Dead Man’s Cell Phone , March 27-28
Carroll University Scenes and Shorts Festival , April 23-26
Carthage College
262-551-8500
Theatre:
Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead, Sept. 26-Oct. 4
Day After Night , Oct. 24-Nov. 1
Music Theatre Workshop: Evita , Nov. 8-9
Up the Hill , Feb. 27-March 7
Studio Series: Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike , April 9-11
Man of La Mancha , April 24-May 2
Studio Series: Devised Theatre Project , May 7-9
Dance:
Faculty Directed Dance Concert: Points of Departure , Nov. 14-16
Studio Art:
A Re-Visioning: New Works in Polymer , through Oct. 25
A Soft Touch: The Lighthouse Quilter’s Guild Exhibit , Nov. 6-Dec. 13
Clique: Tricia Holt, Dina Kelberman and Jordan Tate , Jan. 6-March 8
The Annual Carthage College Juried Student Art Show , March 16-April 2
Studio Art Thesis Exhibitions , April 13-15, May 1-16
Music:
Faculty Recital Series: Vocalists Corinne Ness, Evan Bravos, Margaret Plambeck and Klaus George with Fumi Nakayama (piano) : Schumann’s Spanische Liderspiel , Sept. 26
Faculty Recital Series: Richard Hoskins (organ) , Oct. 16
Kenosha Symphony Orchestra with Carthage Choir: Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony , Oct. 18
Kenosha Choral Invitational , Oct. 20
Keyboard Monster Concert , Oct. 24
Family Weekend Choral Concert, Oct. 26
Lakeside Choral Festival , Nov. 4, 6, 7
Concert Band Fall Concert , Nov. 8
Fall Chamber Orchestra Concert , Nov. 9
Faculty Recital Series: Fumi Nakayama (piano) with Erika Anderson (oboe) , Nov. 11
Fall Jazz Ensemble Concert , Nov. 14
Wind Orchestra Fall Tour Home Concert , Nov. 15
The Fifth House Ensemble: Luna De Cuernos , Nov. 19
Christmas Festival , Dec. 5-7
Percussion Ensemble Concert , Dec. 9
Martin Luther King Day Concert , Jan. 19
Carthage Choir Home Concert, Feb. 7
Carthage Women’s Ensemble Home Concert , Feb. 8
Faculty Recital Series: The Masloski Trio (chamber music) , Feb. 21
Faculty Recital Series: Scott Tegge and Paul Von Hoff (brass chamber music) , March 5
Fine Arts Weekend , March 6-8
Chamber Orchestra Concerto Concert , March 8
Lakeside Band Festival Concert , March 14
A. F. Siebert Chapel Choir Home Concert , March 31
Faculty Recital Series: Drew Williams (violin) , April 9
Spring Jazz Ensemble Concert , April 10
Celebration of Faith Concert , April 11
Concert Band Spring Concert , April 17
Chamber Music Festival , April 18
Wind Orchestra Spring Concert with pianist Adam Marks , May 6
Trio Capriole , May 7
Spring Choral Concert , May 10
Music Department Honors Recital , May 17
Concordia University
262-243-4405
American Pops Concert , Oct. 31
The Christ The King Celebration , Nov. 16
Christmas at Concordia , Dec. 5-6
Milwaukee Handbell Ensemble , Dec. 8
Milwaukee Handbell Christmas Bellfest and Milwaukee Children’s Chorus , Dec. 8
Kammerchor Spring Concert , March 29
University Band and Jazz Ensemble , April 17
Symphonic Wind Ensemble and Chamber Orchestra , April 18
Concordia Chorale, Selah and Chapel Ringers , April 26
The Allelujah Ringers , May 3
The Milwaukee Handbell Ensemble , May 8
Marquette Theatre
414-288-7504
showclix.com/events/Marquettetheatre/tag/
Our Town , Sept. 25-Oct. 5
In The Red and Brown , Nov. 6-16
How I Became A Pirate , Jan. 10-18
The Liar , Feb. 12-22
Company , April 9-19
Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design (MIAD)
414-847-3200
MIAD Faculty Exhibition , through Oct. 4
String Academy of Wisconsin
414-963-4729
Solo Recital , Sept. 20
Solo Recital , Sept. 27
Alex Ayers Solo Recital, Sept. 29
Fall Concert I&II , Nov. 1
Quicksilver: Early Music Now & Honors Recital , Nov. 8
Spring Concert I&II , March 21
Juried Solo Recitals , May 9-14
UW Parkside Theatre
262-595-2373
uwp.edu/departments/theatre.arts
Reasons To Be Pretty , Oct. 10-19
It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play , Dec. 4-7
A Midsummer Night’s Dream , March 6-13
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee , May 1-9
FreshINK Series (staged readings):
Mary Dolly Kyrie , Sept. 27-29
After The Revolution , Nov. 1-3
Why Torture is Wrong, and the People Who Love Them , Feb. 21-23
UWM Peck School of the Arts Art & Design Department
414-229-4200
Woven Images , through Oct. 10
Helen Fischman Photo Exhibit , Sept. 20
Artists Now! â€“ The M12 Collective , Sept. 24
Artists Now! â€“ Kerstin Winking: Global Collaborations & the Stedelijk Museum, Amsterdam , Oct. 29
Artists Now! â€“ JD Beltran , Nov. 5
Artists Now! â€“ Kiel Johnson , Nov. 12
A Centennial Celebration: Futura Extra Bold , Nov. 15
Object Jewelry Sale, Nov. 17
Artists Now! â€“ Christian Patterson
UWM Design Entrepreneur Showcase 2014 , Dec. 11
BA Fall Exhibition , Dec. 13
Artists Now! â€“ Carol Golembowski , Feb. 4
Artists Now! â€“ Ryan Mandell , Feb. 11
Artists Now! â€“ A. Bill Miller , Feb. 18
Artists Now! â€“ Nick Tobier, Feb. 25
Artists Now! â€“ Zoe Nelson , March 4
Artists Now! â€“ Annu Palakunnathu Matthew , March 25
Artists Now! â€“ Rosa Menkman , April 1
Artists Now! â€“ Bob Ebendorf , April 8
Artists Now! â€“ Souther Salazar , April 15
Metals! 15th Annual Juried Student Exhibition , April 16
Artists Now! â€“ Kryssi Staikidis , April 22
Artists Now! â€“ Patricia Olynyk , April 29
Resolution 2015 , May 1-2
BFA Spring Exhibition , May 6-16
BA Spring Exhibition , May 16
UWM Peck School of the Arts Dance Department
414-229-2571
Movement and New Media Collaborations Showing , Nov. 21
New Dancemakers , Dec. 2-6
Dance Composition 1 Showing, Dec. 10
African and Salsa Showing , Dec. 10
Intro to Dance Making Skills Showing , Dec. 11
Hip Hop Showing , Dec. 11
Winterdances : Set To Reset , Feb. 5-8
New Dancemakers , April 28-May 2
Dance Composition III Showing , May 7
African and Salsa Showing , May 7
Hip Hop Showing , May 12
Summerdances , May 28-30
UWM Peck School of the Arts Inter-arts Musical Theatre Program
Musical Theatre Capstone: Peyton Oseth, Rachel Zientek , Sept. 27
Musical Theatre Capstone: Haley Horbinski, Thomas Jacobsen , Dec. 7
Arts + Tech Night , Dec. 17
Musical Theatre Capstone: Jade Taylor , Jan. 24
Musical Theatre Capstone: Anna Pfefferkorn , Jan. 31
KENILWORTH OPEN STUDIOS (ALL DEPARTMENTS) , April 18
Arts + Tech Night , May 13
UWM Peck School of the Arts Film Department
414-229-6015
LGBT Film Festival , Oct. 16-26
67th Student Film & Video Festival , Dec. 12
Film Dept. Senior Screenings , Dec. 13
68th Student Film & Video Festival , May TBD
Film Dept. Senior Screenings , May 14-15
UWM Peck School of the Arts Music Department
414-229-4393
Wind Ensemble , Sept. 26
Quintet Attacca Recital , Sept. 29
UWM Symphony Orchestra Concert , Oct. 3
Jazz Lab , Oct. 11
Youth Wind Ensembles , Oct. 12
Symphony Band & University Band , Oct. 17
Unruly Music , Oct. 23
Saxophone Studio Concert, Nov. 1
Wind Ensemble , Nov. 2
UWM Symphony Orchestra Concert , Nov. 7
Music From Almost Yesterday Student Ensemble , Nov. 13
Anne Waller Classical Guitar Concert , Nov. 14
Maja Ratkje Concert , Nov. 20
UWM Middle School Honors Band Festival , Nov. 21-23
An Evening of Opera and Musical Theatre, Nov. 22
UWM Middle School Honors Band Concerts , Nov. 23
Wind Ensemble , Dec. 4
Eva Benneke Classical Guitar Concert , Dec. 5
Winter Choral Concert , Dec. 5
UWM Symphony Orchestra Concert , Dec. 6
Symphony Band & University Band , Dec. 6
Youth Wind Ensembles , Dec. 7
UWM Jazz Concert , Dec. 13
Electroacoustic Salon , Dec. 18
Days of Percussion , Jan. 23-24
Songs of Andalucia, Spain , Jan. 30
Milwaukee Music Festival , Feb. 6-8
Youth Wind Ensembles & UWM Wind Ensemble , Feb. 22
UWM Symphony Orchestra Opera Production , Feb. 27-28
Die Winterreise , March 6
Symphony Band & University Band , March 6
Choral Concert , March 7
Graduate Chamber Winds Concert , March 8
Student Conductors Experience , March 22
UWM Symphony Orchestra Concert, March 27
Wind Ensemble , April 10
Unruly Music , April 16
Woody Herman Jazz Festival , April 16
University Band & Brass Ensembles , April 24
Music From Almost Yesterday Student Ensemble , April 30
Guest Artist Maja Radovanlija Classical Guitar Concert , May 1
UWM Symphony Orchestra & UWM Chorus Concert , May 1
Youth Wind Ensembles , May 10
UWM Jazz Concert, May 10
Electroacoustic Salon , May 14
UWM Peck School of the Arts Theatre Department
414-229-4947
Anton in Show Business , Oct. 8-12
Mil-Wonky Too (Sex, Drugs and D2L) , Oct. 15-19
Lysistrata , Nov. 19-23
Giants Have Us in Their Books , Dec. 3-7
Little Women: The Musical , March 4-8
Love’s Labors Lost , April 15-19
Slightly Bigger Women: What Happens When “Little Women” Grow Up? , April 22-26
The Crucible , April 29-May 5
Acting BFA Capstones , May 5-6
UW-Washington County
262-335-5208
washington.uwc.edu/events/finearts.html
Trio Los Primos De Mexico and Ballet Folklorico , Sept. 26
Fiddler on the Roof , Oct. 17-26
Six Appeal Vocal Band , Dec. 5
Miss Firecracker Contest , Dec. 31-Jan. 11
Close To You: Music of the Carpenters , Jan. 30
Almost, Maine , March 12-14
Lunasa , March 20
2015 Festival of Arts , April 18
The Greencards , April 24
Wisconsin Conservatory of Music
414-276-5760
We Six Jazz Sextet , Oct. 9, Nov. 13, March 19, April 16
Orquesta Tumbao Latin Jazz Band , TBA