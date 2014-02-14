2014 Comprehensive Spring Arts Guide Calendar

Acacia Theatre
414-744-5995
Searching for David’s Heart , Feb. 28-March 9
African American Children’s Theatre
414-461-5771
Unsung Heroes of Milwaukee , May 8-9
Alchemist Theatre
414-426-4169
The Chairs , through Feb. 22
Alverno Presents
414-382-6044
Unlooped Presents: Marvin Gaye, March 1
LeeSaar The Company: Grass and Jackals , March 15
Solo Flight , April 14-19
Angry Young Men Ltd.
Brew City Puppet Show, June
Bay Players
414-299-9040
The Butler Did It, Again , April 4-12
Bel Canto Chorus
414-481-8801
MacMillan: Seven Last Words from the Cross; Lauridsen: Lux Aeterna, March 9
BCC Gala , March 15
C armina Burana , May 21
Boulevard Ensemble Studio Theatre
414-744-5757
Shooting Star , through Feb. 16
Bronzeville Arts Ensemble
414-446-2731
Bunny Gumbo Combat Theatre
414-267-2900
Combat Theatre , June
Cardinal Stritch
414-410-4000
Theater:
The Shoemaker and the Elves, through Feb. 16
The Spitfire Grill, April 4-13
Visual Arts:
Sarah Nitschke & Robin Assner: A Culture of Evil , through March 9
Triangulation: Locating Creative Perspectives at Three Milwaukee High Schools , March 21-April 20
Senior Showcase , May 2-July 27
Carroll Players
262-524-7302
The Vagina Monologues , Feb. 14
Sondheim: Live, Love, Laugh, Listen , March 28-29
Minchin's , April 25-26
Carthage College Theatre
262-551-8500
Smoking Lesson , Feb. 20-22
No Name , March 7-15
Dance Concert: Away from the Mirror , April 5-6
Mercy Killers , April 10-12
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels , April 25-May 4
The Inn , May 15-17
Catey Ott Dance Collective
917-324-9320
LIVING IT UP (and dOWN) , March 29-30
Cedarburg Cultural Center
262-375-3676
Alex Wilson Blues Band, Feb. 22
20th Annual Irish Eve , March 8
Classical Music: Hannah, Jonah and Joshua White , March 22
McMann and Tate Productions Adult Improv Comedy: Tomato Dodgeball , April 12
Blueburg Café Open Mic Nights , March 5, April 2, May 7
Songburg Café Writers’ Circle , March 19, April 16, May 21
Visual Arts:
Sixth Annual Ozaukee County Art Show and Sale , March 30-April 27
Gallery of Student Art , March 30-April 27
Indiana Green Five Year Anniversary Show , May 3-June 22
Cedarburg Performing Arts Center
262-376-6161
Another Round , March 1
Franc D'Ambrosio, March 21
Jim Witter: Feeling Groovy, May 16
Charles Allis Art Museum
414-278-8295
Forward 2014: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now , March 7-June 29
Comedy Sportz
414-272-8888
Comedy Sportz , every Friday and Saturday
Bye Bye Liver: The Milwaukee Drinking Play , every Saturday
TIM: The Improvised Musical , Feb. 20, March 20, April 17, May 15, June 19
Funny First Sundays , monthly
Cooperative Performance Milwaukee
414-324-0037
DanceCircus
414-277-8480
Surface Tension: a dance-theatre collaborative performance , April 12-13
Danceworks Performance Company
414-277-8480
Valentine Romance (with MSO), Feb. 14-16
Temptation’s Snare (with Present Music), March 6-9
Plugged In, April 24-26, May 8-10
Dance Revolution Milwaukee
414-939-3761
MKE Follies , TBA
Dead Man’s Carnival
March Mayhem Show , March 7
April Spring Fling , April 4
AMAYzing Spring Show , May 5
June Typhoon Show , June 6
Early Music Now
414-225-3113
Orlando Consort, Feb. 15
East of the River , March 15
Four Nations, April 12
Ensemble Musical Offering
414-258-6133
The Olde Bachelour: A Purcell Pastiche , Feb. 15
Hallmarks of Handel , March 29
CPE Bach 300th Anniversary Celebration, May 10
Festival City Symphony
414-963-9067
Timeless Romance, March 16
Magnificent Moods , May 4
Fine Arts Quartet
414-229-4308
www4.uwm.edu/psoa/fineartsquartet/
Concert , March 30
First Stage
414-273-7206
Dr. Seuss’s The Cat in the Hat , through March 2
Anatole, Feb. 21-March 16
Crash , March 28-April 13
Nancy Drew and the Biggest Case Ever , May 2-June 1
Romeo & Juliet , May 16-17
Florentine Opera
414-291-5700
Festa Fiorentina , Feb.14-16
Julius Caesar , March 28-30
La Boheme , May 9-11
@ The Center Series:
Scott Johnson: Studio Artist Alumni Recital , April 11-12
Sister Carrie: A New Opera-Workshop Performance , May 23-24
Frankly Music
414-940-8770
Frankly Music presents: The MirÃ³ Quartet, March11
8 is Enough , May 12
Greendale Community Theatre
414-817-7600
Songs for a New World , May 2-3
Haggerty Museum of Art
414-288-1669
Brian Ulrich, Copiaâ€”Retail, Thrift and Dark Stores, 2001-2011, through May 18
Between Critique and Absorption, Contemporary Art and Consumer Culture , through May 18
The Print Room, An Exhibition by the Chipstone Foundation , through May 18
Aesthetic Afterlife, An Exhibition by the Chipstone Foundation , through May 18
Human Movement Project
facebook.com/humanmovementproject
Inova (Institute of Visual Arts)
414-229-5070
Robert Arndt, Vishal Jugdeo, Alix Pearlstein: Enacting Acting , though March 9
IN:SITE
414-529-5545
In Tandem Theatre
414-271-1371
Chesapeake, Feb. 21-March 16
1959 Pink Thunderbird: Laundry and Bourbon and Lone Star, April 25-May 18
Jewish Museum Milwaukee
414-390-5730
Andy Warhol: 10 Portraits of Jews of the 20th Century , through March 30
Of the People, for the People: The Legacy of Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis , Feb. 21
John Michael Kohler Arts Center
920-458-6144
Taikoproject All-Stars , Feb. 18 & 20
Joseph Yoakum: Unfolding Landscapes , through Feb. 23
AAIEEE! , through Feb. 23
John Shimon & Julie Lindemann: We Go From Where We Know , through Feb. 23
The Open Eye, through March 2
Swing-0-matics , March 7
Lucky Plush Productions: The Better Half , March 11 & 13
VO5 , April 4
Emery Blagdon: The Healing Machine , through April 6
Fatoumata Diawara , April 8 & 10
Family Festivals: Egypt , April 26
The Golden Horse Ranch Band , May 2
Ko-Thi Dance Company
414-273-0676
Latino Arts
414-384-3100
Martin Soto: Boricua Fame & Bomba Negra , Feb. 28-June 6
Juancho Herrera , March 7
Lynden Sculpture Garden
414-446-8794
Mehdi-Georges Lahlou: 72 Vierges , through March 31
Kim Miller: Theater of Heavy Clouds , through April 21
Artist in Residence: Yevgeniya Kaganovich: grow , through May 28
Linda Wervey Vitamvas: Feast , through May 31
The Mingei Tradition in the Midwest: Warren MacKenzie and Beyond, through March 30
Women, Nature, Scienceâ€”Kyoung Ae Cho: One at a Time, April 13-June 29
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts
414-273-7121
Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles: it gets better , March 2
Flashdance The Musical , March 4-9
Peter Story: Men Are From Marsâ€”Women Are From Venus , March 14-15
Marquette Theatre
414-288-7504
showclix.com/events/marquettetheatre/tag/
Almost Maine , Feb. 13-23
Hamlet , April 3-13
Memories Dinner Theatre
Swing Dance, through Feb. 16
Rocky LaPorte Chicken Comedy, Feb. 22
Getting Sara Married , March 7-16
Showtime at First Baptist , April 4-13
Fox on the Fairway , June 3-18
Milwaukee Art Museum
414-224-3200
Uncommon Folk: Traditions in American Art, through May 4
Currents 36: Dirk Skreber, through March 2
2014 Scholastic Art Awards Wisconsin Exhibition , through March 16
Flow: The 2014 NCECA Ceramic Arts Invitational , Feb. 22-March 23
Art In Bloom , March 27-30
Postcards from America: Wisconsin , June-September
Kandinsky: A Retrospective, June 5-Sept. 1
Milwaukee Ballet
414-902-2103
Winter Series, Feb. 13-16
Spring Series , April 3-6
Mirror Mirror (World Premiere), May 15-18
Milwaukee Chamber Orchestra
414-881-9900
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
414-291-7800
October, Before I Was Born , Feb. 19-March 9
Lend Me A Tenor, April10-27
Milwaukee Children’s Choir
414-221-7040
SINGATHON!, Feb. 15
Green and Pleasant Land: Music of the British Isles , April 6
MCC Training Department Spring Recital East , May 17
MCC Training Department Spring Recital West , May 18
20th Anniversary Celebration , June 1
Milwaukee Comedy
Comedy Arcade: stand-up and improvisation showcase , March 21, April 11, May 9
Retro Comedy: a sitcom from the 70’s, 80’s or 90’s performed live , March 8, May 17
Variety Hour Happy Hour: music, special guests, sketch comedy , Feb. 28, May 2
Milwaukee Entertainment Group
414-388-9104
milwaukeeentertainmentgroup.com
Milwaukee Festival Brass
414-423-9760
Brass at Night , March 8
Impressions of Japan , May 18
Milwaukee Gay Arts Center
414-383-3727
Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design (MIAD)
414-847-3200
First Person: Contemporary Cuban Art, through Feb. 15
It’s A Major Deal: Juried Student Exhibition , through March 1
NCECA, National Juried Student Exhibition , March 4-22
MIAD Creativity Series: Dana Arnett of VSA Partners , March 25
Foundations Juried Exhibition , April 7-27
MIAD Define , April 23
MIAD 2014 Senior Exhibition , April 18-May 10
Creative Fusion , May 3
Milwaukee Opera Theatre
262-490-3401
L’Enfant et les Sortileges , Feb. 14-15
Fortuna the Time Bender vs. The Schoolgirls of Doom! , May 17-24
Home Place (with Present Music), June 21
Milwaukee Public Theatre
414-347-1685
Out To Lunch: The Fresh Food Variety Show , summer touring
Milwaukee Repertory Theatre
414-224-9490
Woody Sez, through March 9
The Whipping Man, through March 16
An Iliad, Feb. 25-March 23
Ain’t Misbehavin’ , March 14-May 18
Rep Lab: Stiemke Studio , March 28-31
The History of Invulnerability , April 8-May 4
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
414-291-6010
Pops: Valentine Romance (with Danceworks Performance Company) , Feb. 14-16
Transcendent Sibelius , http://www.marcuscenter.org/show/transcendent-sibelius/Feb. 21-22
Orion Weiss plays Ravel, Feb. 28-March 1
Pops: Cherish the Ladies , March 14-16
Beethoven: Symphony No. 9, March 21-23
Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 “Eroica,” March 27-30
Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 , April 4-6
Wizard of Oz , April 12-13
Romeo and Juliet, April 18-19
All Rachmaninoff, April 25-27
Enigma Variations , May 2-3
Chamber Series III , May 23-24
Divine Dvorak, May 30-June 1
Bolero , June 6-8
Patriotic Pops, June 13-15
Milwaukee Theatre
800-745-3000
Ricky Smiley’s Laugh-A-Thon Comedy Tour , Feb. 15
Shen Yun 2014 , March 5-6
Tyler Perry’s Hell Hath No Fury Like A Woman Scorned , April 6
Casting Crowns: The Thrive Tour with Laura Story and For King and Country , April 11
Bring it On: The Musical , April 24
Milwaukee Public Schools’ 45th Biennial Music Festival , May 7-8
Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra
414-267-2906
Brass, Bows and Brilliance , Feb. 15
Flutes and Fanfare , Feb. 21
Orchestral Occasion , Feb. 22
Symphonic Spectacular, Feb. 23
Choral Collaboration , March 9
Chamber Con Brio , March 17
Davidson Chamber Ensemble Recitals , March 30
Fanfare and Finale , May 4
Rhythm and Blues , May 10
Chamber con Brio , May 17
Ensemble Enchantment , May 18
Progressions Culminating Celebration, May 28
Museum of Wisconsin Art
262-334-9638
Wisconsin Artists Biennial , through March 9
Beth Lipman: Precarious Possessions , through April 13
Wisconsin Pastel Artists , through April 13
Tom Bamberger: OK , ongoing
Next Act Theatre
414-278-0765
Race, through Feb. 23
Three Views of the Same Object , April 3-27
Oconomowoc Arts Center
262-560-3179
oasd.k12.wi.us
ARTworks Studio & Gallery Show, through Feb. 23
Four Guyz in Dinner Jackets, Feb. 14-15
Michael Perry: Stories from the Middle of Nowhere , Feb. 27-28
Comedy Sportz, March 15
Lake County Orchestra , March 16, May 10
PT Gazell & The Side Effects, March 21-22
WRAP: Wisconsin Regional Art Program , April 10-May 16
Home Free Vocal Band , April 12
Lake Country Orchestra , May 10
Karen Williams-Brusubardis: Rebirth, May 30-June 29
Off The Wall Theatre
414-327-3552
Glengarry Glen Ross , through Feb. 16
Dale Gutzman and Marilyn White as Romeo & Juliet , March 26-April 6
Giovanni: The Loves & Legends of Don Juan, May 29-June 8
Optimist Theatre
262-498-5777
The Winter’s Tale , June 13-29
Over Our Head Players
262-632-6802
2014 Snowdance 10 Minute Comedy Festival, through March 2
Becky's New Car , April 11-20
Philomusica Quartet
414-276-5760
Beach: Quartet for Strings, Op. 89; Beethoven: String Quartet in F Major, Op. 135; Work with Guitar: TBD; Boccherini: Guitar Quintet No. 4 in D Major, “Fandango,” (guest guitarist Rene Izquierdo), May 5
Pink Banana Theatre Company
414-949-7282
The Pink Banana One Acts Festival: The Honeymoon Is Over , June 6-14
Present Music
414-271-0711
Temptation's Snare (with Danceworks Performance Company) , March 6-9
Life, Love, and Death , April 11
Home Place (with Milwaukee Opera Theatre), June 21
Prometheus Trio
414-276-5760
Haydn: Trio; Schoenberg arr. Steuermann: Verklarte Nacht; Brahms: Trio in B Major, Op. 8 , April 28-29
The Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre
717-34Quasi
Love and Cthulhu , Feb. 13-March 1
Bottle 99 , April 10-26
Animal Farm , June 5-21
Racine Art Museum
262-638-8300
Magic Mud: Masterwork in Clay from RAM’s Collection, through May 11
Martha Glowacki: If Only We Had Metâ€”Six Stories , through July 20
White Gold: The Appeal of Lustre, Feb. 2-June 15
Collection Focus: Sergei Isupov, Feb. 23-June 8
Much of What is Seen is Not: Frank Boyden as Printmaker, Feb. 23-June 8
RAM’s Fifth Annual International PEEPS Exhibition, April 18-May 4
Once Upon A Time: Fairy Tales, Fantasy, and Contemporary Art, May 25-Aug. 31
Racine Symphony Orchestra
262-636-9285
Afternoon Introductions (guest pianist Sahun Hong), March 9
Old Clock, New Hands, April 26
Racine Theatre Guild
262-633-4218
37 Postcards, Feb. 28-March 16
Cowboy Camp, March 21-23
Comedy Sportz, March 22
The Miracle Worker, April 4-13
Les Miserables, May 16-June 1
Radermacher Dance Company
RedLine Milwaukee
414-491-9088
Transitions in Perspective: Myth and Mirror , through March 8
Fatigue, March 13-April 12
Keith Haring: Apocalypse, April 17-July 19
Renaissance Theaterworks
414-291-7800
Skin Tight, April 4-27
Schauer Arts and Activities Center
262-670-0560
Transit Authority, Feb. 14
Ahn Trio, Feb. 16
Wisconsin Watercolor Society, Feb. 21
Steel Crazy, Feb. 22
Dan Kirk, March 2
Dr. Kaboom!, March 16
Home Show, March 21-22
Beauty Lou & The Country Beast, March 21-22
Cinderella & Other Tales, March 28
Leahy , March 29
Five By Design , March 30
Alpin Hong , April 4
Step Afrika!, April 6
Whiskey Belles , April 11
Daryl Stuermer , April 26
Laura Ingalls Wilder , May 2
Hartford Community Chorus Spring Concert, May 4
Chicago Famer , May 9
I Am Not a Pilot , May 30
The Second City, June 6
Gallery:
Wisconsin Regional Art Program , through Feb. 15
Wisconsin Watercolor Society, Feb. 21-April 13
Slinger School District, April 18-May 18
The Martini Girls , May 30-July 6
Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts
262-781-9470
Kurt Elling , Feb. 14
And the Winners Areâ€¦ , Feb. 21
Eileen Ivers and Immigrant Soul , March 14-15
That's Life! A Toast to Sinatra, March 19
Carey Ott, March 21
Newport Jazz Festival: Now 60! , March 29
Pilobolus , April 11-12
Tickley Trickster Tales by the Fire, April 19
Say Goodnight, Gracie, April 23
Gabriel Kahane & Rob Moose Duo, April 25
Broadway’s Elite, May 17
Gallery:
Patricia Frederick , through March 1
Michael Imes , March 8-April 26
Maggie Szpot , May 3-31
Boris Osterov , June 7-July 23
Signature Dance Company
414-213-9640
Signature’s Safe Summer Show , June 7
Skylight Music Theatre
414-291-7800
In the Heights, through Feb. 23
Hydrogen Jukebox, March 14-30
I Hear America Singing, May 9-25
Hair, May 16-June 8
Soulstice Theatre
414-431-3187
Still Life, April 3-19
Follies, June 6-21
South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center
414-766-5048
ACME: Songs Still Sung feat. Weinberg Op. 18, March 13
I'm Not A Pilot & Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra , April 25
Jason Moran: Fats Waller Dance Party, April 26
Splinter Group Theatre
646-425-5960
Mr. Marmalade , April 4-19
Dog Sees God, June 13-29
Sunset Playhouse
262-782-4430
BoyGirlBoyGirl, Feb. 20-23
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, March 13-April 6
Dames, Dolls, and Divas, Part Two, March 24-25
A Gershwin Songbook, April 10-13
I Hate Hamlet, May 1-May 18
Broadway’s Best Star Turns, May 5-6
Hey Diddle Diddle , May 15-17
On Golden Pond, June 5-22
Theatre Gigante
414-961-6119
Screwball Love , Feb. 13-15
Midsummer in Midwinter, May 9-17
Theatrical Tendencies
414-541-6240
The Temperamentals, March 7-22
Theatre Unchained
414-391-7145
The Foreigner , Feb. 14-March 2
UW-Parkside Theatre
262-595-2373
uwp.edu/departments/theatre.arts/
How I Learned to Drive, March 7-16
Shakespeare’s Taming of the Shrew , May 2-11
FreshINK Series: Why Torture is Wrong, and the People Who Love Them, Feb. 21-23
UPROOTED Theatre
424-378-8582
Truth: The Testimonial of Sojourner Truth, through Feb. 19
The Sunset Limited, March 13-23
My Red Hand, My Black Hand (reading), April 14
UW-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts Art & Design Department
414-229-4200
DesignTalk Lecture Series, March 11, April 8, May 6
Artists Now: Sandra de la Lozaâ€”Art as a Living Practice , Feb. 26
National Council on Education in Ceramic Arts UWM Student Exhibitions, March 1-April 4
Spring MA/MFA Exhibition I , March 7-28
Artists Now: Katherine Rossâ€”Propositions, Conversations and Unforeseen Outcomes, March 12
Artists Now: Leslie Smith III: I Dream Too Much , March 26
Artists Now: Mendi and Keith Obadikeâ€”Recent Works, April 2
Artists Now: Aimee Beaubienâ€”Always Wherever, April 9
Spring MA/MFA Exhibition II, April 11-25
Artists Now: Paul Cantaneseâ€”The Hybrid Media Works of Paul Cantanese, April 16
Metals!14 Twelfth Annual Juried Student Exhibition, April 17-May 7
Kenilworth Open Studios, April 19
Resolution 2014 , May 2-3
Spring 2014 BFA Exhibition, May 6
UWM Peck School of the Arts Dance Department
414-229-2571
African and Salsa/Merengue Showing, May 8
Hip Hop Showing, May 9
Summerdances, May 29-31
UWM Peck School of the Arts Inter-arts Musical Theatre Program
Urinetown: The Musical , April 30-May 4
Arts and Technology Night, May 14
UWM Peck School of the Arts Film Department
414-229-6015
Milwaukee Underground Film Festival, May 2-4
UWM Student Film & Video Festival , May 9
Film Department Senior Screenings , May 16
UWM Peck School of the Arts Music Department
414-229-4393
Ravel’s “L’Enfant et les Sortileges (with Milwaukee Opera Theatre), Feb. 14-15
MKE Unplugged: Clive Carroll, Feb. 20
Ravel “L’Enfant et les Sortileges,” Feb. 14-15
Guitar Foundation of America Winner Tour Concert , Feb. 21
Chamber Music Milwaukee Concert , Feb. 23
UWM Youth Wind Ensemble Concert , March 2
Francisco Bernier Classical Guitar Concert, March 3
Jeffrey McFadden Classical Guitar Concert, March 7
Vocal Jazz Recital, March 7
Symphony Band and University Band Concert, March 7
UWM Friends of the MSO Series , March 26, May 21
Unruly Music, March 27-29
MKE Unplugged: Mike Mangione and the Union, March 27
UWM Symphony Orchestra Concert, March 28
Second Year Voice Student Recital , March 30
Woody Herman Jazz Festival, April 4-5
Wind Ensemble Concert, April 11
Jazz Guitar Ensembles Student Concert , April 11
Voice Area Gala, April 12
UWM Concert Band Festival, April 14
Music From Almost Yesterday Student Ensemble Concert, April 17
Adam Holzman Classical Guitar Concert, April 18
UWM Concert Chorale Gala, April 19
University Band and Studio Brass Concert, April 24
UWM Symphony Orchestra Concert, April 25
UWM Gospel Choir Spring Concert, April 26
University Community Orchestra Concert, April 27
Finger-Style Ensembles Student Concert, April 29
MKE Unplugged, May 1
UWM University Choir Spring Concert, May 2
UWM Women's Chorus Spring Concert, May 3
Wind Ensemble and Symphony Band Concert, May 4
Percussion Ensemble Concert, May 5
UWM Youth Wind Ensembles Concert , May 11
Electroacoustic Salon, May 15
UWM Peck School of the Arts Theatre Department
414-229-4947
Cementville, Feb. 28-March 9
Laughing Stock , March 5-9
Almost, Maine , April 3-6
Cinderella: The First 30,000 Years, April 25-May 4
UWM Union Art Gallery
414-229-6310
www.aux.uwm.edu/union/artgallery/
Collaboration Design: Great Minds Think Together , through Feb. 21
Crafting Community , Feb. 28-March 28
First Year Exhibition 2014 , April 4-11
41st Annual Juried Show , April 17-May 16
UW-Washington County
262-335-5208
washington.uwc.edu/events/finearts.html
Don't Hug Me!, Feb. 28-March 8
Dervish, March 14
Kettle Moraine Symphony, March 23
Alpin Hong, April 6
Moraine Symphonic Band & Washington County Youth Orchestra, May 4
UW-Whitewater Young Auditorium
262-472-2222
Close to You, Feb. 14
Uprooted Theatre: Truth-The Testimonial of Sojourner Truth , Feb. 19
Trinity Academy of Irish Dance, Feb. 28
David Landau, March 2
The Wizard of Oz, March 8
The Highwaymen: A Musical Tribute to the Original Highwaymen , March 15
Pinocchio, April 6
Sonic Escape, April 9
Church Basement Ladies: A Mighty Fortress Is Our Basement , April 12
John McGivern's Summer Stories, April 25
Villa Terrace Decorative Museum
414-271-3656
Species and Specimens , March 19-May 25
Renaissance Garden Opening and Summer Café Sopra Mare, June 1
Café Sopra Mare:
Anne Lobatski (harp) , March 2
Jane Latva (piano) , April 6
Trevor Stephenson (fortepiano) , May 4
Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa
414-207-4879
Marvin’s Room , March 21-April 6
Walker’s Point Center for the Arts
414-672-2787
The Price of Freedom, through March 22
Exploration of Material , through March 22
Paul Matzner , through April 5
Leann Wooten , April 18-July 12
Waukesha Civic Theatre
262-547-0708
Perfect Wedding, through Feb. 23
Comedy Tonight’s My Funny Valentine, Feb. 13
Curtains, March 14-30
Comedy Tonight's Peace, Love, and a 30-Year Mortgage, March 20
The Pirates of Pizzazz, April 10-13
Noises Off, May 2-18
Comedy Tonight’s Fish Sticks, May 8
A View From The Bridge, June 6-22
Wild Space Dance Company
414-271-0307
All About Life, May 1-3
Windfall Theatre
414-332-3963
The Petrified Forest, Feb. 14-March 1
Storefront Church, May 2-17
Wisconsin Conservatory of Music
414-276-5760
Raymond Mueller & The Classical Guitar’s Romantic Legacy â€” Miguel Llobet: Expanding the Romantic Tradition , March 2
Michael Thiele plays Piano Music from France: From Rameau to Ravel , March 9
We Six/Jazz Sextet: All Our Own, March 20
We Six/Jazz Sextet: The We Six Trio , May 1
Orquesta Tumbao: Great Songs from the Afro-Latino Tradition, May 15
Raymond Mueller & The Classical Guitar’s Romantic Legacyâ€”Andres Segovia: Culmination of the Romantic Tradition , June 1
Wisconsin Philharmonic
262-547-1858
Viva Verdi, Viva Vivaldi! , Feb. 23
Lyric Masters , April 27
Stormy Weather , May 31
Woodland Pattern
414-263-5001
woodlandpattern.org/index.shtml
Reading: Hoa Nguyen , Feb. 16
United We Read w/ host Ching-In Chen , March 13
Seventh Annual Edible Books Show, April 6
Poetry Reading & Talk with Juliana Spahr, April 9
Alternating Currents Live: The Edward Wilkerson Ensemble , June 1
Milwaukee Poets Laureate Reading Series
John Koethe and John Godfrey , Feb. 15
James Chapson & Lewis Ellingham , April 12
Susan Firer & Dorothea Lasky , April 26
Brenda CÃ¡rdenas & Douglass Kearney, May 2
Jeff Poniewaz & David Cope, May 10
Antler & Howard Nelson, May 17
World’s Stage Theatre
facebook.com/worldsstagetheatre
Amadeus , March
Wustum Museum of Fine Arts
262-636-9177
Watercolor Wisconsin 2013, through April 26
Racine Unified Art Exhibition 2014, May 3-24
RAM Community Exhibition: Our Fairy Tales, May 31-Aug. 16
Youngblood Theatre
414-369-2375
The Edge of Our Bodies, Feb. 15-March 1