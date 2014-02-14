2014 Comprehensive Spring Arts Guide Calendar

Acacia Theatre

414-744-5995

acaciatheatre.com

Searching for David’s Heart , Feb. 28-March 9

African American Children’s Theatre

414-461-5771

aact.us

Unsung Heroes of Milwaukee , May 8-9

Alchemist Theatre

414-426-4169

alchemisttheatre.com

The Chairs , through Feb. 22

Alverno Presents

414-382-6044

alvernopresents.alverno.edu

Unlooped Presents: Marvin Gaye, March 1

LeeSaar The Company: Grass and Jackals , March 15

Solo Flight , April 14-19

Angry Young Men Ltd.

facebook.com/angryyoungmenltd

Brew City Puppet Show, June

Bay Players

414-299-9040

thebayplayers.com

The Butler Did It, Again , April 4-12

Bel Canto Chorus

414-481-8801

belcanto.org

MacMillan: Seven Last Words from the Cross; Lauridsen: Lux Aeterna, March 9

BCC Gala , March 15

C armina Burana , May 21

Boulevard Ensemble Studio Theatre

414-744-5757

boulevardtheatre.com

Shooting Star , through Feb. 16

Bronzeville Arts Ensemble

414-446-2731

bronzevilleartsensemble.org

Bunny Gumbo Combat Theatre

414-267-2900

bunnygumbo.com

Combat Theatre , June

Cardinal Stritch

414-410-4000

stritch.edu

Theater:

The Shoemaker and the Elves, through Feb. 16

The Spitfire Grill, April 4-13

Visual Arts:

Sarah Nitschke & Robin Assner: A Culture of Evil , through March 9

Triangulation: Locating Creative Perspectives at Three Milwaukee High Schools , March 21-April 20

Senior Showcase , May 2-July 27

Carroll Players

262-524-7302

carrollplayers.weebly.com

The Vagina Monologues , Feb. 14

Sondheim: Live, Love, Laugh, Listen , March 28-29

Minchin's , April 25-26

Carthage College Theatre

262-551-8500

carthage.edu/theatre

Smoking Lesson , Feb. 20-22

No Name , March 7-15

Dance Concert: Away from the Mirror , April 5-6

Mercy Killers , April 10-12

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels , April 25-May 4

The Inn , May 15-17

Catey Ott Dance Collective

917-324-9320

cateyott.com

LIVING IT UP (and dOWN) , March 29-30

Cedarburg Cultural Center

262-375-3676

cedarburgculturalcenter.org

Alex Wilson Blues Band, Feb. 22

20th Annual Irish Eve , March 8

Classical Music: Hannah, Jonah and Joshua White , March 22

McMann and Tate Productions Adult Improv Comedy: Tomato Dodgeball , April 12

Blueburg Café Open Mic Nights , March 5, April 2, May 7

Songburg Café Writers’ Circle , March 19, April 16, May 21

Visual Arts:

Sixth Annual Ozaukee County Art Show and Sale , March 30-April 27

Gallery of Student Art , March 30-April 27

Indiana Green Five Year Anniversary Show , May 3-June 22

Cedarburg Performing Arts Center

262-376-6161

cedarburgpac.com

Another Round , March 1

Franc D'Ambrosio, March 21

Jim Witter: Feeling Groovy, May 16

Charles Allis Art Museum

414-278-8295

charlesallis.org

Forward 2014: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now , March 7-June 29

Comedy Sportz

414-272-8888

comedysportzmilwaukee.com

Comedy Sportz , every Friday and Saturday

Bye Bye Liver: The Milwaukee Drinking Play , every Saturday

TIM: The Improvised Musical , Feb. 20, March 20, April 17, May 15, June 19

Funny First Sundays , monthly

Cooperative Performance Milwaukee

414-324-0037

cooperformke.com

DanceCircus

414-277-8480

dancecircus.org

Surface Tension: a dance-theatre collaborative performance , April 12-13

Danceworks Performance Company

414-277-8480

danceworksmke.org

Valentine Romance (with MSO), Feb. 14-16

Temptation’s Snare (with Present Music), March 6-9

Plugged In, April 24-26, May 8-10

Dance Revolution Milwaukee

414-939-3761

dancerevolutionmke.com

MKE Follies , TBA

Dead Man’s Carnival

deadmanscarnival.com

March Mayhem Show , March 7

April Spring Fling , April 4

AMAYzing Spring Show , May 5

June Typhoon Show , June 6

Early Music Now

414-225-3113

earlymusicnow.org

Orlando Consort, Feb. 15

East of the River , March 15

Four Nations, April 12

Ensemble Musical Offering

414-258-6133

ensemblemusicaloffering.org

The Olde Bachelour: A Purcell Pastiche , Feb. 15

Hallmarks of Handel , March 29

CPE Bach 300th Anniversary Celebration, May 10

Festival City Symphony

414-963-9067

festivalcitysymphony.org

Timeless Romance, March 16

Magnificent Moods , May 4

Fine Arts Quartet

414-229-4308

www4.uwm.edu/psoa/fineartsquartet/

Concert , March 30

First Stage

414-273-7206

firststage.org

Dr. Seuss’s The Cat in the Hat , through March 2

Anatole, Feb. 21-March 16

Crash , March 28-April 13

Nancy Drew and the Biggest Case Ever , May 2-June 1

Romeo & Juliet , May 16-17

Florentine Opera

414-291-5700

florentineopera.org

Festa Fiorentina , Feb.14-16

Julius Caesar , March 28-30

La Boheme , May 9-11

@ The Center Series:

Scott Johnson: Studio Artist Alumni Recital , April 11-12

Sister Carrie: A New Opera-Workshop Performance , May 23-24

Frankly Music

414-940-8770

franklymusic.org

Frankly Music presents: The MirÃ³ Quartet, March11

8 is Enough , May 12

Greendale Community Theatre

414-817-7600

greendaletheater.org

Songs for a New World , May 2-3

Haggerty Museum of Art

414-288-1669

marquette.edu/haggerty/

Brian Ulrich, Copiaâ€”Retail, Thrift and Dark Stores, 2001-2011, through May 18

Between Critique and Absorption, Contemporary Art and Consumer Culture , through May 18

The Print Room, An Exhibition by the Chipstone Foundation , through May 18

Aesthetic Afterlife, An Exhibition by the Chipstone Foundation , through May 18

Human Movement Project

facebook.com/humanmovementproject

Inova (Institute of Visual Arts)

414-229-5070

arts.uwm.edu/inova

Robert Arndt, Vishal Jugdeo, Alix Pearlstein: Enacting Acting , though March 9

IN:SITE

414-529-5545

insitemilwaukee.org

In Tandem Theatre

414-271-1371

intandemtheatre.org

Chesapeake, Feb. 21-March 16

1959 Pink Thunderbird: Laundry and Bourbon and Lone Star, April 25-May 18

Jewish Museum Milwaukee

414-390-5730

jewishmuseummilwaukee.org

Andy Warhol: 10 Portraits of Jews of the 20th Century , through March 30

Of the People, for the People: The Legacy of Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis , Feb. 21

John Michael Kohler Arts Center

920-458-6144

jmkac.org

Taikoproject All-Stars , Feb. 18 & 20

Joseph Yoakum: Unfolding Landscapes , through Feb. 23

AAIEEE! , through Feb. 23

John Shimon & Julie Lindemann: We Go From Where We Know , through Feb. 23

The Open Eye, through March 2

Swing-0-matics , March 7

Lucky Plush Productions: The Better Half , March 11 & 13

VO5 , April 4

Emery Blagdon: The Healing Machine , through April 6

Fatoumata Diawara , April 8 & 10

Family Festivals: Egypt , April 26

The Golden Horse Ranch Band , May 2

Ko-Thi Dance Company

414-273-0676

ko-thi.org

Latino Arts

414-384-3100

latinoartsinc.org

Martin Soto: Boricua Fame & Bomba Negra , Feb. 28-June 6

Juancho Herrera , March 7

Lynden Sculpture Garden

414-446-8794

lyndensculpturegarden.org

Mehdi-Georges Lahlou: 72 Vierges , through March 31

Kim Miller: Theater of Heavy Clouds , through April 21

Artist in Residence: Yevgeniya Kaganovich: grow , through May 28

Linda Wervey Vitamvas: Feast , through May 31

The Mingei Tradition in the Midwest: Warren MacKenzie and Beyond, through March 30

Women, Nature, Scienceâ€”Kyoung Ae Cho: One at a Time, April 13-June 29

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts

414-273-7121

marcuscenter.org

Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles: it gets better , March 2

Flashdance The Musical , March 4-9

Peter Story: Men Are From Marsâ€”Women Are From Venus , March 14-15

Marquette Theatre

414-288-7504

showclix.com/events/marquettetheatre/tag/

Almost Maine , Feb. 13-23

Hamlet , April 3-13

Memories Dinner Theatre

262-284-6850

memoriesballroom.com

Swing Dance, through Feb. 16

Rocky LaPorte Chicken Comedy, Feb. 22

Getting Sara Married , March 7-16

Showtime at First Baptist , April 4-13

Fox on the Fairway , June 3-18

Milwaukee Art Museum

414-224-3200

mam.org

Uncommon Folk: Traditions in American Art, through May 4

Currents 36: Dirk Skreber, through March 2

2014 Scholastic Art Awards Wisconsin Exhibition , through March 16

Flow: The 2014 NCECA Ceramic Arts Invitational , Feb. 22-March 23

Art In Bloom , March 27-30

Postcards from America: Wisconsin , June-September

Kandinsky: A Retrospective, June 5-Sept. 1

Milwaukee Ballet

414-902-2103

milwaukeeballet.org

Winter Series, Feb. 13-16

Spring Series , April 3-6

Mirror Mirror (World Premiere), May 15-18

Milwaukee Chamber Orchestra

414-881-9900

milwaukeechamberorchestra.org

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

414-291-7800

chamber-theatre.com

October, Before I Was Born , Feb. 19-March 9

Lend Me A Tenor, April10-27

Milwaukee Children’s Choir

414-221-7040

milwaukeechildrenschoir.org

SINGATHON!, Feb. 15

Green and Pleasant Land: Music of the British Isles , April 6

MCC Training Department Spring Recital East , May 17

MCC Training Department Spring Recital West , May 18

20th Anniversary Celebration , June 1

Milwaukee Comedy

milwaukeecomedy.com

Comedy Arcade: stand-up and improvisation showcase , March 21, April 11, May 9

Retro Comedy: a sitcom from the 70’s, 80’s or 90’s performed live , March 8, May 17

Variety Hour Happy Hour: music, special guests, sketch comedy , Feb. 28, May 2

Milwaukee Entertainment Group

414-388-9104

milwaukeeentertainmentgroup.com

Milwaukee Festival Brass

414-423-9760

mfbrass.org

Brass at Night , March 8

Impressions of Japan , May 18

Milwaukee Gay Arts Center

414-383-3727

facebook.com/milwgac

Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design (MIAD)

414-847-3200

miad.edu

First Person: Contemporary Cuban Art, through Feb. 15

It’s A Major Deal: Juried Student Exhibition , through March 1

NCECA, National Juried Student Exhibition , March 4-22

MIAD Creativity Series: Dana Arnett of VSA Partners , March 25

Foundations Juried Exhibition , April 7-27

MIAD Define , April 23

MIAD 2014 Senior Exhibition , April 18-May 10

Creative Fusion , May 3

Milwaukee Opera Theatre

262-490-3401

milwaukeeoperatheatre.org

L’Enfant et les Sortileges , Feb. 14-15

Fortuna the Time Bender vs. The Schoolgirls of Doom! , May 17-24

Home Place (with Present Music), June 21

Milwaukee Public Theatre

414-347-1685

milwaukeepublictheatre.org

Out To Lunch: The Fresh Food Variety Show , summer touring

Milwaukee Repertory Theatre

414-224-9490

milwaukeerep.com

Woody Sez, through March 9

The Whipping Man, through March 16

An Iliad, Feb. 25-March 23

Ain’t Misbehavin’ , March 14-May 18

Rep Lab: Stiemke Studio , March 28-31

The History of Invulnerability , April 8-May 4

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

414-291-6010

mso.org

Pops: Valentine Romance (with Danceworks Performance Company) , Feb. 14-16

Transcendent Sibelius , http://www.marcuscenter.org/show/transcendent-sibelius/Feb. 21-22

Orion Weiss plays Ravel, Feb. 28-March 1

Pops: Cherish the Ladies , March 14-16

Beethoven: Symphony No. 9, March 21-23

Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 “Eroica,” March 27-30

Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 , April 4-6

Wizard of Oz , April 12-13

Romeo and Juliet, April 18-19

All Rachmaninoff, April 25-27

Enigma Variations , May 2-3

Chamber Series III , May 23-24

Divine Dvorak, May 30-June 1

Bolero , June 6-8

Patriotic Pops, June 13-15

Milwaukee Theatre

800-745-3000

milwaukeetheatre.com

Ricky Smiley’s Laugh-A-Thon Comedy Tour , Feb. 15

Shen Yun 2014 , March 5-6

Tyler Perry’s Hell Hath No Fury Like A Woman Scorned , April 6

Casting Crowns: The Thrive Tour with Laura Story and For King and Country , April 11

Bring it On: The Musical , April 24

Milwaukee Public Schools’ 45th Biennial Music Festival , May 7-8

Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra

414-267-2906

myso.org

Brass, Bows and Brilliance , Feb. 15

Flutes and Fanfare , Feb. 21

Orchestral Occasion , Feb. 22

Symphonic Spectacular, Feb. 23

Choral Collaboration , March 9

Chamber Con Brio , March 17

Davidson Chamber Ensemble Recitals , March 30

Fanfare and Finale , May 4

Rhythm and Blues , May 10

Chamber con Brio , May 17

Ensemble Enchantment , May 18

Progressions Culminating Celebration, May 28

Museum of Wisconsin Art

262-334-9638

wisconsinart.org

Wisconsin Artists Biennial , through March 9

Beth Lipman: Precarious Possessions , through April 13

Wisconsin Pastel Artists , through April 13

Tom Bamberger: OK , ongoing

Next Act Theatre

414-278-0765

nextact.org

Race, through Feb. 23

Three Views of the Same Object , April 3-27

Oconomowoc Arts Center

262-560-3179

oasd.k12.wi.us

ARTworks Studio & Gallery Show, through Feb. 23

Four Guyz in Dinner Jackets, Feb. 14-15

Michael Perry: Stories from the Middle of Nowhere , Feb. 27-28

Comedy Sportz, March 15

Lake County Orchestra , March 16, May 10

PT Gazell & The Side Effects, March 21-22

WRAP: Wisconsin Regional Art Program , April 10-May 16

Home Free Vocal Band , April 12

Lake Country Orchestra , May 10

Karen Williams-Brusubardis: Rebirth, May 30-June 29

Off The Wall Theatre

414-327-3552

offthewalltheatre.com

Glengarry Glen Ross , through Feb. 16

Dale Gutzman and Marilyn White as Romeo & Juliet , March 26-April 6

Giovanni: The Loves & Legends of Don Juan, May 29-June 8

Optimist Theatre

262-498-5777

optimisttheatre.org

The Winter’s Tale , June 13-29

Over Our Head Players

262-632-6802

overourheadplayers.org

2014 Snowdance 10 Minute Comedy Festival, through March 2

Becky's New Car , April 11-20

Philomusica Quartet

414-276-5760

philomusicaquartet.com

Beach: Quartet for Strings, Op. 89; Beethoven: String Quartet in F Major, Op. 135; Work with Guitar: TBD; Boccherini: Guitar Quintet No. 4 in D Major, “Fandango,” (guest guitarist Rene Izquierdo), May 5

Pink Banana Theatre Company

414-949-7282

pinkbananatheater.com

The Pink Banana One Acts Festival: The Honeymoon Is Over , June 6-14

Present Music

414-271-0711

presentmusic.org

Temptation's Snare (with Danceworks Performance Company) , March 6-9

Life, Love, and Death , April 11

Home Place (with Milwaukee Opera Theatre), June 21

Prometheus Trio

414-276-5760

wcmusic.org

Haydn: Trio; Schoenberg arr. Steuermann: Verklarte Nacht; Brahms: Trio in B Major, Op. 8 , April 28-29

The Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre

717-34Quasi

thequasimondo.com

Love and Cthulhu , Feb. 13-March 1

Bottle 99 , April 10-26

Animal Farm , June 5-21

Racine Art Museum

262-638-8300

ramart.org

Magic Mud: Masterwork in Clay from RAM’s Collection, through May 11

Martha Glowacki: If Only We Had Metâ€”Six Stories , through July 20

White Gold: The Appeal of Lustre, Feb. 2-June 15

Collection Focus: Sergei Isupov, Feb. 23-June 8

Much of What is Seen is Not: Frank Boyden as Printmaker, Feb. 23-June 8

RAM’s Fifth Annual International PEEPS Exhibition, April 18-May 4

Once Upon A Time: Fairy Tales, Fantasy, and Contemporary Art, May 25-Aug. 31

Racine Symphony Orchestra

262-636-9285

racinesymphony.org

Afternoon Introductions (guest pianist Sahun Hong), March 9

Old Clock, New Hands, April 26

Racine Theatre Guild

262-633-4218

racinetheatre.org

37 Postcards, Feb. 28-March 16

Cowboy Camp, March 21-23

Comedy Sportz, March 22

The Miracle Worker, April 4-13

Les Miserables, May 16-June 1

Radermacher Dance Company

facebook.com/RadermacherDance

RedLine Milwaukee

414-491-9088

redlineartmke.org

Transitions in Perspective: Myth and Mirror , through March 8

Fatigue, March 13-April 12

Keith Haring: Apocalypse, April 17-July 19

Renaissance Theaterworks

414-291-7800

r-t-w.com

Skin Tight, April 4-27

Schauer Arts and Activities Center

262-670-0560

schauercenter.org

Transit Authority, Feb. 14

Ahn Trio, Feb. 16

Wisconsin Watercolor Society, Feb. 21

Steel Crazy, Feb. 22

Dan Kirk, March 2

Dr. Kaboom!, March 16

Home Show, March 21-22

Beauty Lou & The Country Beast, March 21-22

Cinderella & Other Tales, March 28

Leahy , March 29

Five By Design , March 30

Alpin Hong , April 4

Step Afrika!, April 6

Whiskey Belles , April 11

Daryl Stuermer , April 26

Laura Ingalls Wilder , May 2

Hartford Community Chorus Spring Concert, May 4

Chicago Famer , May 9

I Am Not a Pilot , May 30

The Second City, June 6

Gallery:

Wisconsin Regional Art Program , through Feb. 15

Wisconsin Watercolor Society, Feb. 21-April 13

Slinger School District, April 18-May 18

The Martini Girls , May 30-July 6

Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts

262-781-9470

wilson-center.com

Kurt Elling , Feb. 14

And the Winners Areâ€¦ , Feb. 21

Eileen Ivers and Immigrant Soul , March 14-15

That's Life! A Toast to Sinatra, March 19

Carey Ott, March 21

Newport Jazz Festival: Now 60! , March 29

Pilobolus , April 11-12

Tickley Trickster Tales by the Fire, April 19

Say Goodnight, Gracie, April 23

Gabriel Kahane & Rob Moose Duo, April 25

Broadway’s Elite, May 17

Gallery:

Patricia Frederick , through March 1

Michael Imes , March 8-April 26

Maggie Szpot , May 3-31

Boris Osterov , June 7-July 23

Signature Dance Company

414-213-9640

signaturedancecompany.org

Signature’s Safe Summer Show , June 7

Skylight Music Theatre

414-291-7800

skylightmusictheatre.org

In the Heights, through Feb. 23

Hydrogen Jukebox, March 14-30

I Hear America Singing, May 9-25

Hair, May 16-June 8

Soulstice Theatre

414-431-3187

soulsticetheatre.org

Still Life, April 3-19

Follies, June 6-21

South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center

414-766-5048

southmilwaukeepac.org

ACME: Songs Still Sung feat. Weinberg Op. 18, March 13

I'm Not A Pilot & Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra , April 25

Jason Moran: Fats Waller Dance Party, April 26

Splinter Group Theatre

646-425-5960

splinter-group.org

Mr. Marmalade , April 4-19

Dog Sees God, June 13-29

Sunset Playhouse

262-782-4430

sunsetplayhouse.com

BoyGirlBoyGirl, Feb. 20-23

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, March 13-April 6

Dames, Dolls, and Divas, Part Two, March 24-25

A Gershwin Songbook, April 10-13

I Hate Hamlet, May 1-May 18

Broadway’s Best Star Turns, May 5-6

Hey Diddle Diddle , May 15-17

On Golden Pond, June 5-22

Theatre Gigante

414-961-6119

theatregigante.org

Screwball Love , Feb. 13-15

Midsummer in Midwinter, May 9-17

Theatrical Tendencies

414-541-6240

theatricaltendencies.com

The Temperamentals, March 7-22

Theatre Unchained

414-391-7145

theatreunchained.com

The Foreigner , Feb. 14-March 2

UW-Parkside Theatre

262-595-2373

uwp.edu/departments/theatre.arts/

How I Learned to Drive, March 7-16

Shakespeare’s Taming of the Shrew , May 2-11

FreshINK Series: Why Torture is Wrong, and the People Who Love Them, Feb. 21-23

UPROOTED Theatre

424-378-8582

uprootedmke.com

Truth: The Testimonial of Sojourner Truth, through Feb. 19

The Sunset Limited, March 13-23

My Red Hand, My Black Hand (reading), April 14

UW-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts Art & Design Department

414-229-4200

www4.uwm.edu/psoa/artdesign/

DesignTalk Lecture Series, March 11, April 8, May 6

Artists Now: Sandra de la Lozaâ€”Art as a Living Practice , Feb. 26

National Council on Education in Ceramic Arts UWM Student Exhibitions, March 1-April 4

Spring MA/MFA Exhibition I , March 7-28

Artists Now: Katherine Rossâ€”Propositions, Conversations and Unforeseen Outcomes, March 12

Artists Now: Leslie Smith III: I Dream Too Much , March 26

Artists Now: Mendi and Keith Obadikeâ€”Recent Works, April 2

Artists Now: Aimee Beaubienâ€”Always Wherever, April 9

Spring MA/MFA Exhibition II, April 11-25

Artists Now: Paul Cantaneseâ€”The Hybrid Media Works of Paul Cantanese, April 16

Metals!14 Twelfth Annual Juried Student Exhibition, April 17-May 7

Kenilworth Open Studios, April 19

Resolution 2014 , May 2-3

Spring 2014 BFA Exhibition, May 6

UWM Peck School of the Arts Dance Department

414-229-2571

www4.uwm.edu/psoa/dance/

African and Salsa/Merengue Showing, May 8

Hip Hop Showing, May 9

Summerdances, May 29-31

UWM Peck School of the Arts Inter-arts Musical Theatre Program

www4.uwm.edu/psoa/interarts/

Urinetown: The Musical , April 30-May 4

Arts and Technology Night, May 14

UWM Peck School of the Arts Film Department

414-229-6015

www4.uwm.edu/psoa/film/

Milwaukee Underground Film Festival, May 2-4

UWM Student Film & Video Festival , May 9

Film Department Senior Screenings , May 16

UWM Peck School of the Arts Music Department

414-229-4393

www4.uwm.edu/psoa/music/

Ravel’s “L’Enfant et les Sortileges (with Milwaukee Opera Theatre), Feb. 14-15

MKE Unplugged: Clive Carroll, Feb. 20

Ravel “L’Enfant et les Sortileges,” Feb. 14-15

Guitar Foundation of America Winner Tour Concert , Feb. 21

Chamber Music Milwaukee Concert , Feb. 23

UWM Youth Wind Ensemble Concert , March 2

Francisco Bernier Classical Guitar Concert, March 3

Jeffrey McFadden Classical Guitar Concert, March 7

Vocal Jazz Recital, March 7

Symphony Band and University Band Concert, March 7

UWM Friends of the MSO Series , March 26, May 21

Unruly Music, March 27-29

MKE Unplugged: Mike Mangione and the Union, March 27

UWM Symphony Orchestra Concert, March 28

Second Year Voice Student Recital , March 30

Woody Herman Jazz Festival, April 4-5

Wind Ensemble Concert, April 11

Jazz Guitar Ensembles Student Concert , April 11

Voice Area Gala, April 12

UWM Concert Band Festival, April 14

Music From Almost Yesterday Student Ensemble Concert, April 17

Adam Holzman Classical Guitar Concert, April 18

UWM Concert Chorale Gala, April 19

University Band and Studio Brass Concert, April 24

UWM Symphony Orchestra Concert, April 25

UWM Gospel Choir Spring Concert, April 26

University Community Orchestra Concert, April 27

Finger-Style Ensembles Student Concert, April 29

MKE Unplugged, May 1

UWM University Choir Spring Concert, May 2

UWM Women's Chorus Spring Concert, May 3

Wind Ensemble and Symphony Band Concert, May 4

Percussion Ensemble Concert, May 5

UWM Youth Wind Ensembles Concert , May 11

Electroacoustic Salon, May 15

UWM Peck School of the Arts Theatre Department

414-229-4947

www4.uwm.edu/psoa/theatre/

Cementville, Feb. 28-March 9

Laughing Stock , March 5-9

Almost, Maine , April 3-6

Cinderella: The First 30,000 Years, April 25-May 4

UWM Union Art Gallery

414-229-6310

www.aux.uwm.edu/union/artgallery/

Collaboration Design: Great Minds Think Together , through Feb. 21

Crafting Community , Feb. 28-March 28

First Year Exhibition 2014 , April 4-11

41st Annual Juried Show , April 17-May 16

UW-Washington County

262-335-5208

washington.uwc.edu/events/finearts.html

Don't Hug Me!, Feb. 28-March 8

Dervish, March 14

Kettle Moraine Symphony, March 23

Alpin Hong, April 6

Moraine Symphonic Band & Washington County Youth Orchestra, May 4

UW-Whitewater Young Auditorium

262-472-2222

uww.edu/youngauditorium

Close to You, Feb. 14

Uprooted Theatre: Truth-The Testimonial of Sojourner Truth , Feb. 19

Trinity Academy of Irish Dance, Feb. 28

David Landau, March 2

The Wizard of Oz, March 8

The Highwaymen: A Musical Tribute to the Original Highwaymen , March 15

Pinocchio, April 6

Sonic Escape, April 9

Church Basement Ladies: A Mighty Fortress Is Our Basement , April 12

John McGivern's Summer Stories, April 25

Villa Terrace Decorative Museum

414-271-3656

villaterracemuseum.org

Species and Specimens , March 19-May 25

Renaissance Garden Opening and Summer Café Sopra Mare, June 1

Café Sopra Mare:

Anne Lobatski (harp) , March 2

Jane Latva (piano) , April 6

Trevor Stephenson (fortepiano) , May 4

Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa

414-207-4879

villageplayhouse.org

Marvin’s Room , March 21-April 6

Walker’s Point Center for the Arts

414-672-2787

wpca-milwaukee.org

The Price of Freedom, through March 22

Exploration of Material , through March 22

Paul Matzner , through April 5

Leann Wooten , April 18-July 12

Waukesha Civic Theatre

262-547-0708

waukeshacivictheatre.org

Perfect Wedding, through Feb. 23

Comedy Tonight’s My Funny Valentine, Feb. 13

Curtains, March 14-30

Comedy Tonight's Peace, Love, and a 30-Year Mortgage, March 20

The Pirates of Pizzazz, April 10-13

Noises Off, May 2-18

Comedy Tonight’s Fish Sticks, May 8

A View From The Bridge, June 6-22

Wild Space Dance Company

414-271-0307

wildspacedance.org

All About Life, May 1-3

Windfall Theatre

414-332-3963

windfalltheatre.blogspot.com

The Petrified Forest, Feb. 14-March 1

Storefront Church, May 2-17

Wisconsin Conservatory of Music

414-276-5760

wcmusic.org

Raymond Mueller & The Classical Guitar’s Romantic Legacy â€” Miguel Llobet: Expanding the Romantic Tradition , March 2

Michael Thiele plays Piano Music from France: From Rameau to Ravel , March 9

We Six/Jazz Sextet: All Our Own, March 20

We Six/Jazz Sextet: The We Six Trio , May 1

Orquesta Tumbao: Great Songs from the Afro-Latino Tradition, May 15

Raymond Mueller & The Classical Guitar’s Romantic Legacyâ€”Andres Segovia: Culmination of the Romantic Tradition , June 1

Wisconsin Philharmonic

262-547-1858

wisconsinphilharmonic.org

Viva Verdi, Viva Vivaldi! , Feb. 23

Lyric Masters , April 27

Stormy Weather , May 31

Woodland Pattern

414-263-5001

woodlandpattern.org/index.shtml

Reading: Hoa Nguyen , Feb. 16

United We Read w/ host Ching-In Chen , March 13

Seventh Annual Edible Books Show, April 6

Poetry Reading & Talk with Juliana Spahr, April 9

Alternating Currents Live: The Edward Wilkerson Ensemble , June 1

Milwaukee Poets Laureate Reading Series

John Koethe and John Godfrey , Feb. 15

James Chapson & Lewis Ellingham , April 12

Susan Firer & Dorothea Lasky , April 26

Brenda CÃ¡rdenas & Douglass Kearney, May 2

Jeff Poniewaz & David Cope, May 10

Antler & Howard Nelson, May 17

World’s Stage Theatre

facebook.com/worldsstagetheatre

Amadeus , March

Wustum Museum of Fine Arts

262-636-9177

ramart.org

Watercolor Wisconsin 2013, through April 26

Racine Unified Art Exhibition 2014, May 3-24

RAM Community Exhibition: Our Fairy Tales, May 31-Aug. 16

Youngblood Theatre

414-369-2375

youngbloodtheatre.com

The Edge of Our Bodies, Feb. 15-March 1