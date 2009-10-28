75 Years of Memories

×

Zippingnorthward up Interstate 43, past the Milwaukee County line to where the gentlyrolling hills bear late crops, winter wheat or cattle in the remaining days offall, you’ll find Memories. It’s on the outskirts of Port Washingtonthe “newest” dinner theater celebrating its 75thanniversary!

OK, soit’s not “new” at 75 years, but it didn’t always bear the name Memories.Actually, it started out as Weiler’s Log Cabin Ballroom in 1934. Locals mayeven refer to that name today. And yes, it still has its suspended dancefloorso generous on dancing limbs with its “give” that it’s almost theequivalent of waltzing on marshmallows. Some of the structure’s past aliasesinclude Port Zivko and Port Danceland. Renamed Memories in ’95, the dinnertheater inaugurates the opening of its 18th consecutive theater season thisweekend.

So,respecting the speed limit, less than a 30-minute drive from Milwaukee’s Downtown brings you to the rusticelegance of Memories Dinner Theater. Memories’ season kicks off on Oct. 30 withRodgers & Hammerstein’s hit musical, SomeEnchanted Evening (running for two weekends on Friday and Saturday eveningsplus a Sunday matinee). Later in the season come two more musicals alternatingwith two comedies for a change of pace (one of them, Baggage, is likely a Milwaukeepremiere). Patrons will remain seated at the (cleared) dinner tables for theentertainment portion of the evening.

Memoriesoffers other events as well. For Chicken Comedy night, genial host Rob Haswell(meteorologist on Fox 6’s “WakeUp”) presides over nationally known comedians.Alert: The evening includes all the broasted chicken you can eat! Initially acaterer provided the comestibles for Memories, but for the past several yearsan in-house kitchen staff has whipped up dishes with the freshest foodsavailable. If you’re into astrology, you can attend one or more Psychic andWellness Fairs. Or you might put some new vigor into your once-sexy tango bybrushing up with some ballroom dancing lessons. Possibly planning a springwedding reception? Or even the wedding itself? Memories has handled both withdistinction.

It’snot tricky getting there: Follow I-43 North to Exit 100. Take a right off theexpressway, followed by an immediate left at the lights onto County Road LL(all clearly marked). Take LL 3 miles north and the Memories’ sign and buildingwill be on your immediate right at the corner of LL and Lake Drive. You can’t miss itand thereare plenty of parking spaces, too. But first drop in on memoriesballroom.comfor programs, tickets and calendar information. Calling (262) 284-6850 alsogets results.

DinnerTheaters Carry On Amid Closings

Unfortunately,two local dinner theaters have slipped away from us: Broadway Baby (Mill Road at 52nd),though we hope this is just a temporary hiatus, and Melanec’s Wheelhouse on aDowntown bank of the Milwaukee River. That ship-likestructure, cargo-laden most recently with murder-mystery memories involvingsome diners as suspects, will be razed and the grounds turned into a publicpark.

In theheart of Downtown, dinner theater continues to flourish in the StacknerCabaret, part of the Milwaukee Repertory Theater complex. This jazzy little theater’s22nd season has kicked off and continues with a rousing Soultime: At the Apollo, in honor of the American musical heritagefostered by that entertainment emporium in New York’sHarlem. Then, in time for some great funaround the November and December holiday shopping trips, you’ll find a worldpremiere musical comedy called Holmes andWatson. What would Holmes and Watson do without the presence of thefiendish Professor Moriarty to set his diabolical traps for the sleuthing duo?

Travelhint: Within an easy drive of Milwaukee areother dinner theaters in Fort Atkinson (Fireside Theatre), the Dells (BroadwayDinner Theatre) and Janesville(the Armory). All of them, too, are part of our rich cultural heritage withgustatory trimmings. (Try the Armory’s ratatouilleambrosia!)



