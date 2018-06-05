Back to the Future: '80s Arcade Bars are a New Favorite

× Expand Photo Credit: Kelsey Lawson

Season two of the Netflix hit series “Stranger Things,” which takes place in the ’80s, opens with some of the main characters desperately searching for whatever quarters they can find (one even raids his sister’s piggy bank) before making a mad dash to the local arcade.

In Ready Player One, a bestselling book turned into a blockbuster movie directed by Steven Spielberg this spring, characters in a dystopian future find that beating a virtual reality game to win a huge fortune and control of a virtual reality world requires that they must master ’80s arcade classics like Joust and Pac-Man.

These storylines appeal to a generation who felt that same rush of excitement that the “Stranger Things” kids did in the ’80s and early ’90s. Working that nostalgia with joystick precision are new arcade bars open to adults who want to revisit the games of their youth. On a recent Saturday afternoon at 1983 Arcade Bar on Old World Third Street, the arcade was packed elbow to elbow with people exclaiming joy and frustration as they tried to beat the likes of Donkey Kong, BurgerTime and Double Dragon. The only difference from this and the arcade of their youth is that each game is fitted with a cup holder to hold the player’s beer.

1983 Arcade Bar opened in December 2017, and founder Michael Sampson says he got the idea from visiting arcade bars in other cities. He has fond memories of playing arcade games at Organ Piper Pizza on Highway 100, as well as classic Nintendo with his dad and uncle. 1983’s most popular special so far is the six pack and pound of tokens deal on Sunday ($25). The most popular games, according to Sampson, are the multi-player ’90s games NBA Jam and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time.

“People love revisiting games they’ve played in the past and doing things while they drink,” Sampson says, pointing out mini-golf, axe-throwing and other game bars as a trend.

“People can demand more options when they go out. It gives people something to do other than stare at a TV or stare at other people drinking,” David Hayden agrees. He’s marketing manager for another arcade bar, Up-Down Milwaukee, which is slated to open in fall on Brady Street on the site of the former Comedy Café. This will be the fourth location for the franchise after successful ventures in Des Moines, Kansas City and Minneapolis.

“The owners went to Vegas together and encountered a dance club and arcade. The dancing didn’t appeal to them as much as playing arcade games together,” Hayden explains on Up-Down’s origins. “They began collecting old arcade games which they began repairing and playing in a workshop and eventually found a bar for rent in Des Moines.”

Hayden, 42, grew up in the prime arcade era, and had his sixth birthday surrounded by video games at ShowBiz Pizza Place (which later merged with Chuck E. Cheese).

× Expand Photo Credit: Kelsey Lawson

Hayden likens the arcade generation to baby boomers. With more time and money on their hands, many baby boomers revisited their youth by buying hot rods they admired in high school, spending spare time in their garage tuning up Road Runners and GTOs from their glory days. Hayden doesn’t have a fond memory of his high school car—he drove a 1986 Honda Civic—but he does warmly recall the many hours he spent playing his favorite arcade game, Tempest, as well as the communal vibe of people playing games together instead of in front of a TV at home.

Now, Hayden notes, “My allowance got bigger, so I can beat the game.” And at 25 cents a pop, it’s a thriftier nostalgia than reworking a car.

As fun as it sounds, is the arcade bar concept just a flash in the pan fad or a bubble waiting to burst? “I think the key to avoiding that is to have a business strong in every aspect, not just the games—strong craft beers and food menu, and customer service are a major focus at Up-Down.” Hayden says.

1983 Arcade Bar, meanwhile, is keeping players engaged with various tournaments. To learn more, follow them online.

1983 Arcade Bar is located at 1110 N. Old World Third St. Visit them online at 1983mke.com or facebook.com/1983mke. You can follow developments on Up-Down Milwaukee on their Facebook page, facebook.com/updownmke.