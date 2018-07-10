Bastille Days 2018 Celebrates All Things French

Say “Bastille Days,” and the typical Milwaukeean conjures his or her city’s all-things-French summer festival held in Downtown’s Cathedral Square Park. If he or she requires a little additional prodding, mention the festival is a four-day bash that annually attracts more than a quarter of a million visitors with its plethora of live music performances, international marketplace, chef and wine demos, French and Cajun cuisine galore and roaming busker entertainment. If one final clue is required, a reference to the signature 43-foot-tall Eiffel Tower replica offering hourly light shows should do the trick.

Apart from all the festivities, though, it might be efficacious and elucidating to remember what it’s really all about—Bastille Days’ raison d’être, if you will. Bastille Day is the common name given to France’s national holiday—its “Fourth of July,” so to speak. It’s certainly a tad more colorful a moniker than what the French, themselves, term it: “French National Day,” or more formally, La Fête Nationale. Like our Independence Day, it takes place every July (but in France’s case, on the 14th).

The “bastille” part refers to the historic storming of the Bastille Saint-Antoine—a fortress in Paris that played an important role in the internal conflicts of France and, for most of its history, was used as a terrorizing prison by the kings of France. It was attacked and taken over by a crowd on July 14, 1789—a seminal event of the French Revolution. (The original building, incidentally, was subsequently demolished and replaced by the Place de la Bastille.) This event began to be celebrated throughout France as soon as its first anniversary. Consequently, Europe’s largest and oldest regular military parade is held on the morning of July 14 on the Champs-Élysées in Paris. Given the revolutionary origins of this celebration, perhaps it’s more apropos this year to remember this history as we in Milwaukee join in France’s celebration.

Tradition Meets Novelty at the 2018 Festival

No displays of French military might in Milwaukee’s Bastille Days 2018—its 37-year anniversary—but there will still be plenty of other things to see, hear, do, drink and eat. Though returning to Cathedral Square Park, this year’s festival will have a slightly altered footprint—its modified boundaries created by East Town Association due to ongoing Downtown streetcar construction and initial testing operations—the latter to be taking place during the festival’s run.

Though “The Hop” (Milwaukee streetcar) won’t be fully functioning until much later this year, its vehicles will be undergoing a testing phase mid-month. As East Town Association explains on their event website: “We’ve been working closely with city officials on a revised layout that will complement streetcar service and minimize impacts to neighboring businesses. Our new footprint keeps Bastille Days anchored in the hub of our neighborhood and provides visitors with better accessibility.”

The main street of the festival has been moved to Wells Street from Kilbourn Avenue; the Eiffel Tower display will reside about 100 feet north of its typical spot. Meanwhile, the route of the “Storm the Bastille Run-Walk” will not change; start and finish lines will remain on the intersection of Jefferson and Wells streets. The streetcars won’t be fully operational until after Bastille Days, but they will be gliding along their tracks sans passengers during a testing phase, so festival-goers will see them traveling on the recently laid tracks. Interestingly, festivalgoers will be able to ride The Hop to Bastille Days starting 2019.

As for all that aforementioned seeing, hearing, doing, drinking and eating, Bastille Days offers its traditional wine tastings in a tent in the northeast corner of the festival grounds—where imbibers can sample delectable wines from France, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, California and more—under the guidance of a wine specialist. There is also a run-walk on opening night whereby more than 5,000 runners and walkers flood the streets; starting at 9 p.m., the 5-kilometer run/2-mile walk leads participants through Downtown’s East Town and Historic Third Ward neighborhoods.

Returning this year is a “Mardi Gras Friday Parade” that will weave through the Bastille Days grounds throughout the night—a doffing of the beret to the famed French Quarter of New Orleans. In addition to roaming buskers, mimes and other Parisian performers, attendees will see an eclectic mix of music across four stages throughout the celebration. A “Kid’s Day Celebration” that features a French-themed breakfast, ballet lessons and soccer drills adds something for the child with you or within you.

And, of course, there’s food-eating and gift-shopping! With more than 90 merchant booths and 25-plus restaurants, Bastille Days offers beaucoup French and Cajun food, memorabilia and gifts. Popular French culinary items include crêpes, beignets, wine and champagne; gifts available for purchase include Provençal soaps, fabrics, cards and art.

Bastille Days takes place July 12-15. For more information, including a complete list of entertainment, food vendors and scheduled special events taking place at Bastille Days 2018, visit easttown.com.