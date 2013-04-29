Catering Your Wedding

When planning a wedding there are so many decisions to make. Dresses, flowers, photographer—the list goes on. One of the most important choices bridal couples need to make is about food. Sit-down dinner or buffet? Carnivore-centric or vegan-friendly? Formal-traditional or casual pig-roast? Luckily, the Milwaukee area has an abundance of excellent caterers. The following is a sample of some of the best in town offering a wide range of food and services.

Ball ’n Biscuit Catering

Quirky, unconventional and totally wonderful are all words to describe Ball 'n Biscuit Catering in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood. Equally skilled at preparing tasty (yes, tasty) vegan meals, on-site pig roasts and everything in between, they will even make old family favorites if you provide a recipe. All ingredients are locally sourced and organic whenever possible. They even offer vintage dish and tablecloth rentals for brides looking for a "shabby chic" aesthetic. Ball 'n Biscuit enjoys preferred vendor status at places like the Urban Ecology Center, South Shore Park pavilion and Turner Hall Ballroom. Phone 414-962-9779.

Bartolotta Restaurant Group

Elegance and perfection seem like second nature to the catering end of the Bartolotta Restaurant Group, known throughout the Milwaukee area and beyond for their commitment to excellence in each of their restaurants. Happy couples will likely be familiar with the high quality of food and service they can expect. From hand-passed hors d'oeuvres to late-night slider stations, Bartolotta's event staff will do it all in style. Another big plus is Bartolotta's preferred vendor status at some of the most beautiful venues in Milwaukee like Pier Wisconsin, The Grain Exchange and Boerner Botanical Gardens. Most of Bartolotta's beautiful restaurants are also available for rental. Phone 414-935-5000.

Chef Jack's Catering

Top-notch service, delectable food and a personal touch are only a few of the reasons brides are happy with their choice of Chef Jack Fisher's Waukesha-based catering company. For nearly 30 years Chef Jack's Catering has been a star of the events scene in the Milwaukee area. Whatever your theme or style of wedding—from picnic to formal—Chef Jack's skilled staff will ensure it is a worry-free event for all involved. Chef Jack has worked with venues all over Southeastern Wisconsin including Cuvée, Schlitz Audubon and The Hamilton. Phone 262-549-5558.

Gracious Events

Gracious Events, based in Wauwatosa, has been owned and operated by Vesna Madunic for almost 20 years. It's not difficult to see why Gracious Events has flourished over the years, especially after one taste of the mouth-watering food, a peek at the gorgeous floral work or an experience with the expert event-planning staff. Well-known for their creativity, flexibility and willingness to customize, brides will love the personalized results when it's time for the reception. Gracious Events has worked with many venues in Milwaukee including the Milwaukee Art Museum, Villa Terrace, the Pabst Mansion and their exclusive venue, Firefly Urban Bar & Grill. Phone 414-777-0440.

Lee John's Catering

Sustainable and locally sourced food is the backbone of Lee John's Catering menu. Owned and operated by husband-and-wife team, Louie and Lisa Danegelis, Lee John's is a great company to trust with your big day. Serving up classic food with a modern touch, Lee John's is popular with brides who want to know where their food comes from. Lee John's has had experience with venues throughout the greater Milwaukee area including the Kenosha Public Museum, 1451 Renaissance Place and the Zoofari Conference Center. Phone 262-549-0006.

Kasana Gourmet

A newcomer to Milwaukee’s catering scene, Kasana Gourmet is a unique enterprise—part grab-and-go, part shared kitchen collective, part gourmet catering outfit. Creative and cosmopolitan, Kasana will create a personalized menu to complement every wedding, with specialties ranging from French, Spanish and Italian, to Argentinean and Brazilian. Fresh and organic ingredients are an important element of Kasana, plus all meats and seafood are hormone-free and sustainable. Special menu requirements, like gluten-free or vegan meals, are no problem either. Kasana also offers a lovely event space, The Gallery, at their Third Ward location, but they are more than willing to travel to other venues as well. Phone 414-224-6158.

Saz's/Sazama's

Saz’s Hospitality Group (5501 W. State St.) may be known for their amazing ribs, but they also offer a sizable wedding menu. Whether you want a sit-down or buffet meal, the professionals at Saz’s will work to create the perfect spread to suite the tastes of the blissful couple. Happily, those famous ribs can be included on the chosen menu. Saz’s preferred venues include MillerCoors Miller Inn & Caves, the Milwaukee County Historical Society and the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts.

Sazama's Fine Catering, a division of Saz’s Hospitality Group, is the exclusive caterer for the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts and presents suitably elegant dishes to match the sophisticated venue. (Yes, Saz’s yummy ribs can be found here too!) Phone 414-256-8765 for Saz's. Phone 414-276-2030 for Sazama's.

Shully's

For the past 30 years Chef Shully has been head of one of the finest catering operations in our area. Plate after plate of beautiful and delicious food have come out of the Shully’s kitchen. That consistency in attention to detail and quality is exactly what bridal couples desire on the big day. Shully’s has worked with venues all around southeast Wisconsin, including the Kohler Arts Center, the Kneeland-Walker House and RedLine Milwaukee. Some brides may consider going right to the source and book Shully’s brand new banquet room, The Watermark, which promises to be a stylish place to enjoy elegant food. Phone 262-242-6633.

Zilli Hospitality Group

Exclusive caterer for some of Milwaukee's most popular wedding locations like the Milwaukee Community Sailing Center, the Mitchell Park Domes and the Milwaukee Public Museum, Zilli has made wedding meals a success for more than 40 years. Staff members pride themselves on attention to the tiniest of details. Zilli's menus feature diverse foods, including Indian and Kosher cuisine, as well as a range of prices to fit every budget. Not only do they offer great food, they also provide dynamite event managers to make sure the big day goes smoothly and reduces stress on the bridal couple. Phone 262-547-9447.